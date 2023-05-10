There’s time during the quiet mornings as I sip my coffee when my thoughts drift through the kitchen, past the bedroom where Gary and our rescues, Harry and Rusty, sleep, and out the door to the road.
A commute of a different sort commences as I visit memories and marvel at the time that has passed. How can it be today, today? What happened to yesterday and the day before? They passed swiftly. Each one having teased me with faux promises of time standing still. I believed the lie every day.
With a swiftness difficult to comprehend, the sun sets, the moon rises, a new dawn arrives, and I find myself sipping my morning coffee pondering the passing of time again.
It’s not all right, all the hurtful things that have happened. And yet, the painful times make the pleasant ones all the sweeter. And so, with no other sound but the birds slowly waking outside and serenading the sun’s anticipated arrival, I whisper a prayer of gratitude.
The commute of life is filled with twists, turns, dead ends and collisions. But it is also filled with scenery that inspires the mind to imagine what could be and begs the poet to write of what once was.
And the realization dawns on me that all that was not right back then not only makes the pleasant times sweeter, those challenging times have also taken me to this moment today where, although the wicked memories linger in the shadows, it’s still all right.
In his song, “And It’s Still Alright,” Nathaniel Rateliff sings, “They say you learn a lot out there, how to scorch and burn. Gonna have to bury your friends, then you’ll find it gets worse. Standing out on the ledge with no way to get down. You start praying for wings to grow.”
And it’s kind of like that, isn’t it? Somehow, as though with wings, we fly over and past the minutes, hours and days until another year has passed. We can rise above all that was not all right, the years spent scratching and clawing just to survive. The years drenched in fear and sadness. Rateliff sings “Say, the glass is clear, but all this fear starts a-leaving a mark.”
And so, in the quiet of the morning, I sip my coffee and I think, yes, I bear the mark of all that was not right. And with determined mindfulness, I whisper, “all those bumps, near misses and crashes on the commute of life were worth it. This destination is more than all right.”