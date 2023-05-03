Pickaway County Dog Shelter is gold standard of care

For more than 25 years I’ve written stories about county dog shelters.
Aside from being an animal lover and having adopted several dogs over the years from such shelters, I’ve found that writing about a county’s dog shelter provides valuable insight into how local governments are managed.
After I share some of the things I’ve seen at other shelters, I’ll tell you about the Pickaway County Dog Shelter.
The first dog shelter story I wrote – the first dog warden to lose his job – was deep in Meigs County by the Ohio River many years ago. As if he were on safari, the dog warden shot a dog with a long rifle by the pet owner’s property.
Dog warden claimed the dog was doing this, that and the other and it was loose to boot, but the dog’s owner begged to differ. To top it off, the dog wasn’t some stray but the kind of dog you pay big dollars to adopt.
When the dog owner complained to the county commission, it opened a can of worms that revealed the sad state of affairs at the county’s dog shelter.
Another story I wrote won a West Virginia Press Association award for investigative journalism for revealing a dog shelter’s precarious finances and methods and means of sheltering animals.
My mother is an accountant by training, so while other kids were playing football and going to the prom, I learned the difference between a debit and a credit and how to read a set of account books. These skills would be useful when, after receiving the dog shelter’s books via a Freedom of Information Act request, I did a layman’s forensic audit that revealed the shelter was losing money hand over fist.
Despite the amount of money that was being spent, the living conditions at the dog shelter were terrible – bad smell, parvo outbreaks, lack of clean facilities – and this wasn’t just me showing up at the facility on the wrong day or the wrong part of the shift, but several visits to confirm what inside sources were already telling me.
Another story – a dog shelter closed in southwestern Pennsylvania county with a population of more than 128,000 people. Think about that for a minute – we’re not talking about some rural county in the middle of nowhere, but a place with a high dog/cat population so much so that local law enforcement shot stray dogs on sight on some occasions. Funding problems afflicted this shelter as did a lack of reliable kennel workers and volunteers. Without animal control, packs of wild dogs roamed the countryside – same as they do in many places.
Most recently in Vinton County where I’m editor of that local weekly, the dog shelter changed wardens after a series of articles I wrote about the “dog problem” in that neck of the woods.
The “dog problem” as local leaders have dubbed it near and far is nothing new, although inflationary pressures and high gas prices have exacerbated the problem. With income levels stagnant, more and more people have had to choose between feeding their animals and their pets.
When I met Pickaway County Dog Warden Ron Custer, he had no idea of my expertise, where I’ve been, what I’ve written.
I can say with absolute certainty that the Pickaway County Dog Shelter is the best managed shelter I’ve ever seen. The kennels were cleaned and the floors were spotless. No odor was hanging in the air, and the dogs appeared adoptable.
Custer has a well-established cleaning routine – at least twice a day. His dog management routine allows these animals time outside the cages to be dogs.
This is not even the best part of a dog’s time at the shelter. Custer and others study the dogs’ behavior intently and purposefully – think of them as dog whisperers. By knowing more about the animal, they can better pair a dog with the right home. If a dog doesn’t like cats or other animals, that’s a good thing to know before any transition that’s tough on an animal who has been through a lot before adoption.
Shelter’s spay/neuter program allows the owner to decide what’s best for the animal before any procedure occurs. This system is not only cost effective, but fair. If the new pet owner decides to spay/neuter, it doesn’t come from that person’s pocket – 100 percent covered.
“We are probably one of the few shelters that do not do that automatically, but that’s the owner’s choice – we honor that so we give people the choice,” Custer said.
People can see that the Pickaway County Commission cares about animals based on the facility’s improvements and conditions at the shelter. To be candid, that shines a positive light on how other things may be managed in the county.
Again, this is the best dog shelter I’ve seen in at least 25 years.
Custer and the shelter workers, volunteers and Partners for Paws deserve a pat on the back for their efforts to save the dogs.