Circuit riders began to spread God’s word in southern Ohio in 1799 in what was called the Scioto Circuit. Shortly after that the Deercreek Circuit was formed which was located north of the Scioto Circuit and extended to Franklin County.
Jacob Terwilliger formed the first Methodist class with Rev. Jacob Delay as the pastor. The Terwilliger, Rector, Rose, Wiggins and other families made up the first class in 1826. They met in homes of the members.
It was decided in 1838 to build a church. Henry Rector donated the land. Around 177 persons subscribed $670.99 in money, labor and material for the building. A frame church was built and named Mt. Pleasant. This served the congregation until 1859 when a new church was built at a cost of $5,00.0.00.
The 100th anniversary of this church was celebrated with a homecoming in 1949. Many of the church members are buried in the adjoining cemetery. A declining membership led to the church closing on November 5, 1995.
Nelle Hopkins wrote an epitaph for Mt. Pleasant which included the following lines: “These walls have housed so many things, The worship of God’s Son, Baptisms, weddings and funerals, And much fellowship and fun.”