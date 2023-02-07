What do a rodent, some U.S. Presidents, chocolate and a dozen roses have in common? If you guessed certain U.S. Congressmen you are wrong. The answer is, February! Certain U.S. Congressmen seldom come up smelling like roses.
Like congress, February doesn’t get much respect. It follows the supermarket rule; the shortest line is always the longest. February is a lot like November. It is a transition from one season to the other. And, in the realm of photosynthesis, there is not a lot going on.
There is at least one thing a plant person, or anyone, can profit from in February: the chance to exam the buds of woody perennials, especially trees. Have you noticed that the buds of Silver maples have already begun to swell? Can the red of Red maples be far behind? The buds, leaf scars and stems of trees are more distinctive than their leaves. They are a better means of identifying a tree’s species than other characteristics. No two species of trees’ buds are exactly the same.
The buds of trees in winter, which are formed the previous summer, may be large, like Hickory, or small like Mulberry. They may be round, oval or pointed (Beech), slender or flat, hidden or exposed. They may be smooth, downy, sticky, or rough, covered in scales or naked. The color may range from a sulphur-yellow, red, and purple, green, brown to a midnight black.
The terminal buds, at the end of the twig, may be singular, in a bundle (oaks) or lacking entirely (frequently on the Ohio buckeye). The scales of the buds number from missing entirely (Walnut) to many. The sycamore has but one scale. They may come in pairs or overlapping like shingles on a roof or scales on a fish. The buds may be opposite on the twig or, as in most woody perennials, alternate.
February offers the opportunity, perhaps like no other month, to notice the swelling of buds as the weather warms. Examined up close, the buds of trees in particular, offer endless variety and clues to their identity. Cut open a large tree bud and there you will find, in miniature, tiny leaves, perhaps flowers, either protected by a luxurious covering of fur like a couch potato or barely covered, Spartan-like, braving the cold winter winds. It will make the shortest month go by much faster than usual.
The Pennsylvania rodent says (only) six more weeks of winter? His is a prediction not more reliable than flipping a coin. What I would like to know is how much wood he can chuck when he should be hibernating.
Things to do in the garden:
Not much. Check perennials and bulbs for heaving out of the ground. Press them down gently with your foot. Make a list of plants you want. Inventory seeds you have saved make sure they aren’t past viability. Send in your seed orders. Will our results ever match those of the glossy color pictures? When you make out your seed and plant orders consider planting more native and heirloom plants. Native plants are plants that evolved here and are adapted to our conditions, diseases and native pests. While you’re at it try googling the name of a flower you’re thinking about ordering. You will be able to see pictures and planting information.
This is the time to prune trees and shrubs (after you sharpen your tools). You can see their structure now that they are dormant and the leaves are down. Cut out crossing and rubbing branches and unwanted suckers. Pruning can be done to reduce the size of a tree or shrub to bring it in to balance or to remove overhanging branches blocking a view or path. Insects are less likely to be attracted to cuts while trees are dormant. Remember, spring flowering shrubs should be pruned after flowering if you want to enjoy the blooms. Summer flowering shrubs can be pruned now. Cut back butterfly bush (Buddleia) severely.
On smaller trees you may want to take care of problems yourself. On larger trees you should call in an expert to inspect and perhaps correct any problems. Arborists are in a slow time of year. The ground, if frozen, will not be damaged and compacted as much from equipment and crews. The Arbor Day Foundation recommends that you have Certified Arborists check any safety problems you may have noticed. To find them go to www.isa-arbor.com click on “Verify Certification” and then “Find an Arborist.” The City of Circleville has a Comprehensive Tree Plan. You can find it at ci.circleville.oh.us, in the search box type Tree Plan. There you will find lots of information on caring for trees.
If you dug up bulbs for storage check on them. Spritz them with water to prevent drying out. Throw away any rotting or shriveled ones. Water any dormant or overwintering plants in your garage or basement. Water houseplants with lukewarm water, don’t overwater and turn them a quarter turn once a week, no fertilizer yet.
Some seeds can be started indoors this month for setting out in late March or early April, depending on the weather: onions, cabbage, cauliflower, and other members of the Cole family. The University of Minnesota has a good discussion; go to www.extension.umn.edu/garden /flowers/starting-seeds-indoors. Also Google Winter Sowing.
There you will read how to use old plastic milk bottles to easily germinate some seeds. It is a good way to raise a lot of seedlings for planting “drifts,” those bands of like plants that wander serpentine through our flower beds. Now is a good time to start building raised vegetable garden beds. If your compost heap isn’t frozen and is workable, turn it.
This article was written by Paul J. Hang to be published in The Circleville Herald. Hang is an OSU Extension Master Gardener.