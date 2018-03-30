I’m remembering the days long before I even knew what the word “commute” meant – back to the days when my daily travels involved an excursion to the back yard with my faithful companion, my dog, Molly. We would visit our pet ducks, Mother and Si. We would run across our yard of endless green in serpentine fashion between the beautiful oak, maple, apple, and pear trees. And we would hide in the blanket of needles beneath my favorite cluster of pine trees. This was our magical kingdom: the feathery green canopy above our dreaming heads and the sweet fragrance of pine beneath our feet. We were making memories.
This time of year also brings back memories of the Easters of my childhood. There would be a huge family gathering at my grandmother’s house. The baskets of chocolates and goodies were lovely, but it was the ham, deviled eggs, potato casserole, and dinner rolls that I found especially delectable. I loved hunting for the green, pink, purple and blue colored eggs, but the special ones were those eggs colored in what I was told was Irish-Swiss tradition – onion skins wrapped around the eggs as they boiled and took on a magical marbled look. It wasn’t that these eggs were prettier than the others, it was that these eggs made me feel special. They were unordinary and they were a part of my grandmother’s childhood tradition.
The tradition also involved the family taking up quite a bit of pew space at church. My sister and I would wear brand new Easter dresses, mine with as much lace as possible. I remember white gloves, too, and the challenge of maintaining their pristine crispness. I may not have understood the seriousness of the holiday, but I was very aware that it was a special day. The air was filled with a blending of respect, gratitude, and happiness.
Easter feels the same to me today, but my traditions and my understanding are much different than those of my childhood. Most of my family was so much older than me that they are gone now. I have a new family. And my relationship with my Higher Power has evolved into a continuous conversation and a deeper enveloping faith. Yes, my new traditions are not yet fully determined, but I know that I will spend this Easter with loved ones and make new memories. Whether Easter is a holiday you celebrate or not, whether you have old spring traditions or are creating new ones, may you make many new lovely memories this time of year.