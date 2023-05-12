Praise for Moms; Backbone of the family

Mother’s Day is Sunday.
Mark your calendars to spend time with mom.
In many homes, mom is the backbone of the family.
To say mom does a lot around the house is an understatement – dishes, dinners and filling out forms because her handwriting is more legible.
Mom is the payer of bills because she knows how to view the checking account balance online without needing to go through the bank’s drive-thru to torture a clerk for a paper copy like this dad does.
Mom is the keeper of the house calendar that keeps everyone on track.
Moms are enthusiastic about attending after school events whether they involve book learning, band concerts or sports.
And rather than raging against the school’s educrats, moms attend parent-teacher conferences with an open mind and sign report cards.
Moms are there to apply the stinging Bactine antiseptic spray, put a band-aid on the cut and kiss the boo-boo instead of saying “suck it up butter cup.”
Moms do not approve of movies like “Deadpool” or “Fight Club” nor describe the “Gladiator” as an important history lesson.
Moms make “real” food for dinner, not frozen pizza with fries or canned soup. Homemade avocado or bean dip? Sure she makes that. Hand tossed pizza with artichoke hearts, olives and mushrooms? Yep, mom does that too.
Mom makes birthday cakes, holiday dinners and chocolate chip cookies year round.
During long trips, moms clean car sickness caused when some moronic kid – after being told not to do this – is playing video games on his tablet, then throws up while the vehicle is traveling the interstate.
Mom is the keeper of computer passwords and knows how to apply her technical skills to a television that was once easy to use, but now requires a college degree to change channels or disconnect the PlayStation.
Mom sets an example because she does not use profanity, trash talk nor rage quit when playing video games.
Most moms do not endorse hand-to-hand combat training nor black ops raids against terror targets. Mom is not the kind of parent who will wait patiently behind a dark corner to ambush an unsuspecting kid while armed with a super soaker water guns and nerf assault rifles.
Cautious moms are smart with fireworks and they do not play, “Let’s see what happens if...” you use bottle rockets to fly paper air planes coated in candle wax.
Wise moms shun hot pepper eating competitions to see who is the toughest. Instead of scolding the winners and losers, caring moms laugh at the morons as she helps them to recover.
During major rain events, smart moms shout at their kids not to wade or kayak in the Amazon River when it starts flowing through the ditches.
Nice moms set their kids’ alarm clocks rather than rouse the troops on school mornings by loudly banging a metal trash can lid while yelling in a drill sergeant’s tone, “Get out of bed scumbags.”
Mom is the early morning walker of barky-bark dachshunds who are fearless when it comes to defending their territory.
Fearless moms squash large bugs with a shoe in contrast to another parent who gathers an audience of children to cheer as they watch the family’s dogs hunt down, attack and kill the insect; then regret not filming a Facebook live video of the fierce gladiatorial combat between beagle and bug.
Mom rolls up her sleeves and does the right thing rather than complain about a pile of dishes that didn’t get done by some kid who “promised” to do them before dinner.
Mom does not get bent out of shape when a kid leaves an empty milk container in the refrigerator.
When that same kid complains that he needs to level up in his video game before cleaning the dishes or throwing the milk container away, mom does not unplug the PlayStation during a battle royale.
Organized moms make chore lists when they ask kids to clean the house. Unlike dad, she does not do surprise bedroom inspections at 4 a.m. after stepping on a stray lego in the hall. Forgiving moms do not throw shoes in the yard if they are not placed on the shoe rack.
Mom gives solid advice and warm hugs to kids who need a counsel. Unlike dad, she does not go to her child’s elementary school, sit next to the boy who dumped their daughter and have a chat with the 10-year-old scoundrel during lunch.
Fearful of dad’s skill with interrogation and his disdain for the Geneva Convention, smart children trust good mothers with secrets.
Let’s not forget that mom was there for each child as they entered the world. For some that meant long hours of labor, perhaps without enough pain killers.
Nice moms change diapers rather than taking dad’s approach of teaching a toddler how to clean himself off by taking a quick bath, then changing his own diaper.
When running with a toddler in his first 5K, a good mom will change a dirty diaper before the dynamic duo resumes the race while another parent might say to the kid, “The finish line is only about a mile away, so first we should crush any losers who stand in our way, then change your diaper in the porta-potty after winning the race.”
Instead of trash talking after dunking a basketball or playing a shutout game in soccer, moms let their kids win.
Good moms teach their children to be ladies or gentlemen; they build strong adults.
Please take time on Mother’s Day to honor that lovely lady who has shaped the family’s life for the better.
Column originally appeared in the Daily Advance, an APG Media newspaper.