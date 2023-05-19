Principal's wise words: 'Figure things out'

Editor’s Note: Logan Elm High School Principal Nate Smith made this speech for the Braves’ Class of 2022 commencement ceremony at the school’s gym. Since it is commencement season, starting with New Hope Christian Academy's commencement today (Saturday) with the other high schools ahead next weekend, this country editor loved Smith's heartfelt speech and thought his wise words could apply to the Class of 2023 no matter what school these soon to be alumni cheer for.
No matter whether you are Braves’ senior, an alumnus or a member of the community, Smith’s words resonate far and wide because they show that life is not all roses and daisies because sometimes, water heaters break and folks have to hurdle over obstacles as adults young and old.
Parents, family members, community members, the Logan Elm Board of Education, Superintendent Williams and Logan Elm High School Staff, it is my honor to welcome you to the Logan Elm High School Class of 2022 Commencement Exercises.
Commencement exercises are a wonderful time for everyone to gather and recognize the accomplishments of not only our graduate’s but also everyone involved in our graduate’s education.
At this time I would like for all parents and family members of graduates to rise and be recognized.
Next I would like for any Logan Elm District staff, our teachers, bus drivers, custodians, secretaries, aides to rise and be recognized.
Students please take time today to thank those people involved in your life that have influenced you along the way. On this Memorial Day weekend, we also need to take time to recognize those who have served our country who are among us today and those who made the ultimate sacrifice. Would all of you who have served our country in the armed forces please rise.
Class of 2022, you have definitely had a different four years of high school compared to many of us here tonight.
To be 100% honest with you, I believe that your four years and all of the changes along the way that you’ve been handed, has better prepared you for life than the four years I had in those exact same hallways. You have been forced to “figure things out.” That’s not exactly how your secondary education is supposed to be, however, that’s exactly how your life after secondary education is.
Your life will consist of a series of events that you must, figure out. You may come into work one day and it’s a disaster, figure it out.
Your water heater will begin leaking some night shortly after you put the kids to bed and you’re out of money for the pay period, figure it out. You may come home one day after an awful day at work and everything has completely broken loose, figure it out.
We’re all rock stars when things are going great, the true test of your character is when things break loose, how do you react?
When you squeeze an orange, orange juice comes out. What comes out of you when you’re under pressure? Will you remain calm and be a reliable source for your family?
The greatest generation that this world has ever known fought in Europe and in the Pacific to fight off evil. They were dealt a hand that you and I will hopefully never know, but they had the determination, guts, heroism, you name it they had it.
They truly figured it out and did whatever was required to get the job done, no questions, no whining, complaining about what’s fair and not fair. Those who were fortunate enough to come home had figured it out, they understood that life is about love, family, and relationships.
YOU have to be the one to figure things out for you! If you truly want to succeed in life, nobody can do that for you. There’s no one to blame, it’s nobody else’s fault, your life is up to you, PERIOD. You will get knocked down, no doubt, if you don’t want to get knocked down again, you have to be the one to figure out why it happened, how you can fix it, how to pick yourself back up. You have all of the talent you’ll ever need to do this, now you need to figure out the most critical part, determination.
Throughout your life you will experience ups and downs, highs and lows. At times you will feel like you’re on top of the mountain and other times you’ll feel like you are way down in the holler. Just remember that grass doesn’t grow on those highest mountains, it only grows in the hollers.
Those tough times are when you grow and learn the most. No matter what’s happening in your life, keep your eyes up and learn from every situation that life throws at you.
The great Arnold Palmer learned everything knew from his father. His dad always told him to swing his swing. Keep your fundamentals solid, but swing your swing. He would tell him Hit it hard, go find it, and hit it hard again.
That to me is life’s lesson, keep your family fundamentals, hit it hard, chase perfection, and hit it again.
Life’s short guys, I can’t begin to describe how short it is. Your parents are about to experience how short life is in a few minutes when your name is read and they flash back to the day you were born. Don’t hold back, and follow your heart.
As you move through these next few years of your life and you settle into who you truly are and “figure things out.”
Please remember that you are blessed to live in a great country with freedoms that some people can only dream of.
All too often we take these freedoms for granted. You have the ability to pursue any degree you want, line of work you want, profession you want, go for a beautiful hike in a state park whenever we want, we can go to downtown Columbus for a play, go watch a ball game in Cincinnati, heck some people even go to Cleveland for a ball game?
The big question is, what will you do with these freedoms? Will you take advantage of them or will you squander these opportunities?
Class of 2022 I, we, truly wish you the best in everything you do in life, enjoy today, but don’t let today become your peak, tomorrow make sure you are ready to take your next step.
Good luck and remember to always do the right thing no matter what, and always “Be a Brave”.