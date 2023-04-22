June is upon us and it’s time for graduations, weddings and honeymoons. Though years apart, my, wife and I graduated and wed in the month of June. The honeymoon was a different story.
Laura and I had always got vacation time every year, but never used them for a real get away. We always used that time to travel back to visit our parents. The closest we ever lived to them was a state away and the furthest was four states away.
We even got married three states away from them. That did not endear me to her mother at the time, but that’s another story that ended well.
We did enjoy our times with them each summer though. It worked out well as my family was on the way to her parent’s house.
This changed one year when, with two other couples, we decided to travel to Cancun, Mexico for a real vacation and a belated honeymoon. One of the couples, Bob and Gwenn Atteberry had recently gotten married and wanted us to join them on their honeymoon. It sounded good since the rest of us had also gotten married during a weekend.
My wife and I had a small wedding a couple of years before. When I say small, there were five at the wedding, including us. The other three were two friends as witnesses and the judge that performed the ceremony.
There were 52,000 people at our reception however. We left the judge’s chambers and went to Atlanta Fulton County Stadium to watch the Braves beat the Dodgers on that Saturday afternoon.
They played the Dodgers, and Fernando Valenzuela was their pitcher. This was in the middle of “Fernando mania.” He was a cult hero for a brief spell and attendance at road games were 10,000 over average. But, back to honeymoons.
The third twosome in our group was Bob and Chris Van Dyke. We all worked at the same company and were very close at the time. It was a bit confusing at first with two Bob’s; but, we learned to address them as Atteberry and Van Dyke. The rest of us were on a first name bases.
One final Cancun story. It was our first trip to Mexico and we had been duly warned to not drink the water. We were advised to drink beer, soft drinks, wine, or anything except the local water.
To avoid the dreaded Montezuma’s Revenge, we all shunned the water. That is except Van Dyke. He was always hard headed and danced to his own music. Bob’s beverage of choice was Scotch and Water, and he always ordered it, even in Mexico.
Even with our precautions we all got sick anyway, except for one of us. Local water drinker Bob Van Dyke was the only one in our party to not get sick. Who would have thought?
The six of us had some good times together. A company merger later split us up. The four of them were transferred to Tampa, FL, and Laura and I were sent to Durham, NC. That was about 30 years ago, and time takes its toll.
Bob Van Dyke and my Laura have passed. Chris has moved back to her hometown in Tennessee. The Atteberry’s are still on the west coast of Florida and I am in North Carolina. I still keep in touch with Bob and Gwenn, but lost contact with Chris.
To paraphrase what Rick said in the movie “Casablanca”, “We will always have Cancun”.
God bless and have a great day.