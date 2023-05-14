Rowell's Words: Super Sunday

William Rowell

I didn’t Google it is, so I’m not sure if that is a line from Shakespeare or from a drunk paying his bar tab at closing time. Anyway, I will copy it as my heading on the last weekly column I plan to submit for publication.


Recipe of the Day

A columnist and sage whose work appears in newspapers near and far, William Rowell can be reached at blrowell@embarqmail.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments