I didn’t Google it is, so I’m not sure if that is a line from Shakespeare or from a drunk paying his bar tab at closing time. Anyway, I will copy it as my heading on the last weekly column I plan to submit for publication.
If you followed me you will know that I am definitely old school and believe in the printed issue instead of an on-line one. I see an unstoppable trend now to slowly do away with the old and embrace the new.
There are newspapers cutting back and reducing in size, and it tells me their very life on Earth is limited. As someone also said, “Be not the first to whom the new is tried, nor the last to lay the old aside.” I am going to lay the old aside before it lays me aside.
I want to thank my editors for allowing me to write and publishing it with minimum restrictions. Miles Layton gave me my first opportunity back in 2019 and carried my contributions with him to Kentucky and now in Ohio. He was followed in Eastern North Carolina by Thadd White who continued to tolerate my ramblings. You are both “Top Drawer” in my book.
A special thanks to my family for being my biggest boosters. I used them often without credit, but they knew who I was referring to. My dear sweet wife of 40 years, Laura, gave me a lot of material and just smiled while tolerating my whims. It was a devastating lost when cancer took her from me.
I did not handle it well. I smiled in public, but cried in private. I dreaded coming home to an empty house and stayed several beers longer at the 19th hole. When I did get home, several 90 Proof night caps helped pass the night.
At the right time God sent Charlane into my life. “Charlie” was a widow and knew what I was going through. We conversed by e-mail for a while and finally met face to face. She was a breath of fresh air and what I needed when I needed it.
In the year we have known one another, our relationship has grown steadily. We have filled that void and emptiness we both experienced with love and companionship. We have no plans to ever march down the aisle. She has her life and I have mine, but we so need and enjoy our time together.
We both enjoy traveling and still physically and financially able to do so. I have even spoke of some of our travels in recent columns. Thank you Charlie for pulling me out of the ditch and getting me back on the road again.
Last, but not least, I want to thank you that have read my stuff in the past. We have met in the grocery store or on the street and you have told me how much you enjoyed reading it.
Often, you have spoken of how you related to something that reminded you of a similar event in your life. That kept me going and made the late hours to meet a deadline worthwhile.
I will close with my usual “God bless and have a great day”. I have to admit I stole the “God Bless” from Red Skelton’s closing on his TV show. The “have a great day” is mine to make it original. So I’ll say it a final time.
God bless and have a great day.