Stewart’s HJR1 is a slap in voter’s faces

Brad Cotton

When a fertilized ovum becomes a human being is a matter of medicine, theology and individual moral opinion.


Recipe of the Day

Dr. Brad Cotton is a veteran of 45 years as a street medic and ER RN and MD. He is a long time activist for health care and justice for everyone.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments