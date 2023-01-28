Stapleton Could Be Inspired Choice To Sing Anthem At SB

So you may have seen or heard that country star Chris Stapleton will be singing the national anthem at Super Bowl LVII.
And you may have already formed an opinion either positive or negative.
That’s fine with me, but if you wonder at all what I think about it, I’m glad to tell you.
Short answer: I think it will be good.
But this is a column, so we need something more than the short answer.
I have written about Chris Stapleton before but in a very different context.
When I last mentioned his music I was celebrating the simple power of his moving song, “Starting Over.”
It’s moving, by the way, in at least two completely different senses. It moves me on a profound emotional level every time I hear it, but it’s also literally about moving — as in packing up and leaving town to go somewhere else.
“Nobody wins afraid of losing, and the hard roads are the ones worth choosing,” he sings in “Starting Over,” and I agree fully on both points.
But that’s not what we’re here to talk about today.
The choice of a country storyteller who also laces his music with elements of folk, rock and blues to sing the national anthem for a huge event might seem a bit odd.
What’s interesting, though, is that some of these odd choices have worked in the past.
You may recall I wrote with cautiously optimistic excitement when Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan were selected to sing the national anthem at the game two years ago.
I was not only relieved when that duet ended up being all it was predicted to be, and then some, but I also found the performance inspiring and memorable.
One of the keys to that working as well as it did was that Eric stayed in his lane and didn’t try to do anything he wasn’t cut out to do. That humility combined well with his immense talent and paid off. Jazmine Sullivan brought everything she needed to bring to the duet and it was just terrific.
I’m keeping an open mind about the choice of Stapleton and am even a little bit excited about the prospect. He has a nice voice even if it skews to the unconventional side.
He also has the self-awareness I mentioned as one of Eric Church’s strengths. For that reason I think he will sing in a way that works.
And if he brings the passion to this performance that he puts into everything else he does, then it should be something special.
There should be some other musical treats as well.
Babyface is singing “America the Beautiful” and Sheryl Lee Ralph will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”
The halftime show will feature Rihanna.
You know, if it rains I just might stand under her umbrella.
I mean, she told me I could.
