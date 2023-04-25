I am very tired of this narrative.
"There's nothing for the kids to do."
If I've heard it once, I've heard it a thousand times. I'm here to officially put out a call to end all this nonsense and for this rhetoric to stop.
Sure, Circle D burnt down a decade plus years ago and the local bowling alley was demolished to pave the way for self storage. Sure the Movie Theater hasn't been open in years and the skate park was taken out to make way for the new playground and splash pad at Ted Lewis but but that doesn't mean Circleville is a activity desert.
Take for example what goes on at the Pickaway County Public Library. If you visit their website and look at their calendar, they have events nearly every day.
The Pickaway County Family YMCA, while a paid membership, offers scholarships to those with fewer resources and it's been a vision of director Jeff Phillips to offer free membership to every child for some time now. In addition to their pool, newly added teen-center and more they have programming for children of all ages in a number of different interest groups.
The Pickaway County Park District has events listed now through November with summer camps, guided walks, seminars on composting and more. Not to mention they have miles and miles of walking trails and several parks that
Roundtown players organizes between 4 and 6 productions a year. Your child could be just an audience member for a few bucks or they could try their hand at acting if they so choose.
Game On, a local Game store, hosts Dungeon and Dragons groups, trading card game nights, board game nights, and more.
Those are just the few of many places that I'm sure would be open and willing to host activities for your kids. Maybe there's a place they like to frequent.
Members of the community in collaboration with the Pickaway County Community Foundation have been working for the last couple years on the establishment of a Children's museum, the Inspiration Station, as an interactive place for them to learn about a number of local topics.
And let's not just leave the creativity to local organizations and governmental entities. Encourage your children to start a book club, schedule a weekly gaming session with their friends, get involved in causes they believe in and more.
I talk to organizations on a daily basis that are desperate and begging for people to help. There are volunteer opportunities from first responder assistance, tree plantings, park cleanups, mentoring younger youth, working to help those with food insecurity, home insecurity and more.
I think this issue isn't really about the fact there's nothing for kids to do, because as I've already demonstrated that's flat out not true. I believe the true issue is that there's no place where parents can park their kids at 5 p.m. until way past dark unsupervised any longer.
I think that's what the people are complaining about the lack of movie theater, bowling alley and skating rink are really saying. I also think it's a lack of creativity and effort to find new and fun ideas. The entertainment forms of the 90s called and they're not coming back. So it's time to get with the times and think forward not backward.
We can and should do better and the first step to that is admitting that we're not doing enough individually to think outside the box. After all it should be on us to chose how to spend our lives not our government or our elected leaders.