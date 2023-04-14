This is a thank-you note to Sheri Theis for the many hours of hard work she has contributed to City Council for the citizens of Circleville.
It is my hope that you will join me in supporting her re-election on May 2.
Honoring the Circleville Herald’s request for brevity, I list some but not all of Sheri’s accomplishments:
1. Serves as City Council President Pro Tempore
2. Chairs the very important and busy Strategic Planning Committee where she:
a. Essentially created/modified the Historic District Review Board section in the Zoning Code revision
b. Played a major role on the core project team for the recently introduced Montrose Strategic Plan that outlined recommendations for Circleville’s future economic development.
c. Initiated and guided the acquisition of Milton Emerine Park on Corwin Street that will provide recreation opportunities for this area of Circleville.
d. Served as point person working with the Administration to organize the new city website.
3. Plays a very active role in the Tree Commission and has secured funding for the commission through a $25,000 grant
Sheri’s effort, commitment and thorough analysis have made City Council more effective and more relevant for the citizens of Circleville. With her leadership on Council, along with our support and participation, we will move the City forward to face the future with confidence.
Simply stated, Sheri gets things done for Circleville. Please support her with your vote May 2.
Ken Greene
Chairman of the Board of Zoning Appeals
Recipe of the Day
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.