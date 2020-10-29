I would like to add to Brian Stewart’s remarks in the Herald article printed 10/20 “Dog Shelter gets new addition.” Mr. Stewart stated “This is a jewel of the community and this facility was built on the generosity of the community at a time when the county wasn’t able to build a facility like this.”
Mr. Stewart is absolutely correct when he states the community built the county dog shelter. I would just like to add some context about the organization that brought the community together that built the facility. First, I’d like to mention Jeanine McDowell and Glenn Reeser, then county commissioner, for their forward looking vision. They were all too aware the existing shelter was close to fifty years old and in extremely bad condition. These two community people started the movement by recruiting volunteers from the community. Jeanine and Glenn gave their plan the name of Pickaway County Partners For Paws.
Jeanine and Glenn and the Partners for Paws volunteers held fundraisers to begin raising the necessary funds to go forward with their plan to build a new dog shelter.
I won’t go into all the details, but over the course of four years Partners for Paws raised enough funds, with community events, to begin the process. Drexel and Sheila Poling, well known community activists in Pickaway County, offered to donate funds toward building the facility. Glenn was able to secure additional funds from the Crites endowment.
Thanks to the hard work of the volunteers in Partners For Paws, the new dog shelter opened in March 2009. This was a great milestone for Pickaway County. Many volunteers contributed their efforts over the years to continue to keep this “jewel of the community” going forward. The building was built, but the work was not done. Partners For Paws outfitted the new facility with laundry facilities, 2 refrigerators, vacuums, larger fans, kennel beds, towels, blankets, and an assortment of support items. Partners For Paws purchased outside kennels many times over the past eleven years along with replacements for almost everything they originally purchased for the shelter.
Thanks to the generosity of our Pickaway community, Partners For Paws was able to successfully reach their goal of a new facility and homeless dogs are the beneficiaries of that vision.
Jeanine and Glenn began Partners For Paws in 2005. I would like to acknowledge the hard working volunteers who have been with them from the beginning. Robin Ash, her Mom, Kathy Mattingly, Amy Christman, and Linda Reeser are still, fifteen years later, making it their goal to continue the vision.
Partners For Paws has been unable to hold fundraisers during COVID-19, however, we are still paying all the veterinarian bills, along with medications and vaccines. When you adopt a dog, you are given a certificate worth $100.00 toward the cost of spay/neuter for your new fur-baby.
Paws looks forward to the time we are able to begin holding fundraisers again and hope to see our Pickaway community supporting Paws and in turn the Wright-Poling Pickaway County Dog Shelter.