The only thing wrong with Christmas markets is that they take place in winter. When David and I travel in winter, we want sun, sun and more sun. I suppose we could check out the Christmas markets in Australia or other parts of the southern hemisphere, but we never have.
Many Christmas markets bear the name Christkindlesmarkt, or Christkindlmarkt (Christ child's market). Legend says that Martin Luther came up with the idea of giving his children small gifts at Christmas, saying they came from the Christ child. The idea caught on, especially with merchants, who expanded their shops to market stalls in the main square.
The easiest way to visit Christmas markets in Europe is on a river cruise. Every day you peruse a different market in a different city — or even a different country. Our cruise was to begin in Nuremberg, but we had flown in to Munich several days before the start of the cruise, so we led off with their market.
We had fun jostling with the crowd in front of Munich's glockenspiel at the Rathaus (town hall) waiting for the merry wedding characters to appear. Then we checked out many stalls of crafts, and even more stalls of food and drink. I can guarantee that you will be sick and tired of lebkuchen (gingerbread) and glühwein (hot spiced mulled wine) after five or six Christmas markets, but go ahead and indulge; the memories will keep you warm the rest of the winter.
Glühwein seems expensive, but it is because most stalls will include the price of the "souvenir" mug your glühwein is served in. Don't fret; if you don't want the mug, they will refund your "rental fee" when you give it back. Be sure to drink it fast; it is meant to warm you up. Nothing is sadder than cooled-off glühwein.
Our second Christmas market was in Nuremberg. At this most famous of all the German Christmas market towns, the main square is crammed full of tiny stalls in front of the ornate brick Gothic Frauenkirche (Church of Our Lady). This market is known for its prune dolls and the Nürnberger bratwurst. These finger-size sausages are served three to a round bun. Other markets serve traditional bratwurst or one of the other 1,500 German sausages.
The crafts all start to look alike after the first few markets. The cheaper ones are mass produced and probably made in China. Be sure to look over your purchases before handing over your euros or złoties or forints or korunas. Good gifts to bring home include nutcrackers and other wooden crafts, prune dolls, gingerbread decorations, incense smokers, Christmas ornaments, nativity sets or figurines, small metal or wooden carousels that turn when candles are lit below them, and whatever else you think you can fit in your luggage.
We visited six Christmas markets on the river cruise through Germany and Austria, the two mentioned above and Regensburg, Passau, Salzburg, and Vienna. We also visited six on a land tour through Germany, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic. Included were Berlin, Warsaw, Krakow, Budapest, Bratislava, and Prague.
There are many other European Christmas markets that we still have to look forward to, like Strasbourg and Colmar in France, Talinn in Estonia, Cologne in Germany, and many others. The USA also has many European-style Christmas markets. I haven't heard of any that are open this year — but wait until next year!
Paula Prindle wrote and submitted this travel column to be published in The Circleville Herald. David Prindle is the photographer.