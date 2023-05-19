April Showers BRINGS My Flowers! This saying we have heard and repeated since childhood and how TRUE it is!
It’s mid-May and we have and are enjoying so may beautiful flowers that blossoms in Spring. Now we are starting to plant our summer flowers from seeds or starter plants.
This is the season of growth and new life. It reminds me of when we were kids and we had dreams of being firemen, police officers, doctors, nurses, teachers, mothers, the list goes on and on. For myself I wanted to be a Farmer. I know many are saying. WHAT…WHY?
I have always admired the FARMER from little on, to even today. When I was very small my grandmother, who lived with us, got me a little red peddled tractor. I managed to attach a garden rake to the back and would peddle back and forth on the gravel driveway and make rows and imaged I was planting corn, beans, wheat, etc.
Farmers are concerned about building healthy soil and nurturing the connectedness of all things. The Farmer has integrity, resiliency, dreams, purpose, passion, and answers the call. The Farmer takes RISKS and has FAITH because he/she has to plant seeds at the just the right time and in the best environment for germination and then has to WAIT, but it is not that simple, Farmers have plenty of important decisions to make while preparing for planting season.
They put years of effort into making sure we have what we need to feed our families. And one of the most important steps in that process is planting season! Of course, there wouldn’t be any food to harvest if nothing was planted in the first place. As with many of life’s endeavors, farmers need to make sure they have a healthy foundation before their seeds can grow. Farmers get their soil analyzed for nutrients and other factors to assess what will or will not grow well.
These tests influence which seeds might be planted in certain spots and let the farmer know if any adjustments need to be made with fertilizer or other inputs before planting begins. Depending on which crops are being planted, farmers need to form a strategy to keep them thriving during their time in the ground. Part of this strategy is figuring out how best to fertilize the seeds.
Fertilizer can be added to the soil before planting begins, sprinkled on top of the seeds once they’ve been planted, applied as a liquid or a solid once the plant has sprouted or in many other ways. Farmers create their strategy based on soil health and the kind of crop they’re growing. While there is a set window of time to plant each kind of seed, farmers need to use their best judgment to choose when to begin planting. And the stakes are high!
Planting too early can hurt the crop’s growth and increase the amount of time weeds have to attack the sprouts. Planting too late could mean the seeds don’t have time to grow to their full potential before ideal harvest time rolls around. Plows, planters and other kinds of equipment are key instruments during planting. With the help of machines, farmers can put more seeds in the ground in the most organized way possible.
To make sure this step goes off without a hitch, farmers double and triple check to ensure all their equipment is ready to roll. Nobody needs a last-minute hiccup that will cause a delay — especially given how time sensitive the planting process is.
The Farmer has to have Patience because factors like predicted rainfall and sunshine (temperature) are out of their control. They are God’s real RISK-TAKERS! It is the enticement to trust, to risk, to try, and have faith, that is what makes them so special.
This story was shared by Sister Jean Hinder, C.S.A. “A women went into a marketplace, looked around, and saw a sign that read “God’s Fruit Stand.” Thank goodness. It’s about time, the women said to herself. She went inside and she said, I would like a perfect banana, a perfect cantaloupe, a perfect strawberry, and a perfect peach. “God, who was behind the counter, shrugged and said, I’M SORRY. I SELL ONLY SEEDS.” (John Shea)
It is easy to forget how much work goes into producing food when it’s always at our fingertips. So the next time you see a farmer, wave and say “thank you” and say a little prayer for them and THANK GOD for our earth which He has entrusted to us.