Values For Living

Kenn Barton

In my formative years, my mother would write an annual Christmas letter to the family, friends, and relatives significant to our lives. This is not a new concept, or an original one for sure, but what made my mom’s letters so unique is that she took the time to write them in rhythm and rhyme with the style of a carol, or a familiar classic poem.


Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments