Values For Living

In my formative years, my mother would write an annual Christmas letter to the family, friends, and relatives significant to our lives. This is not a new concept, or an original one for sure, but what made my mom’s letters so unique is that she took the time to write them in rhythm and rhyme with the style of a carol, or a familiar classic poem.
Each one of us immediate family members would get a “stanza,” “couplet,” or paragraph summarizing our past year’s accomplishments, progress, and achievements – all in perfect meter and time.
Sometimes, perhaps part of the ire that gets under our skin during the holidays is that it all comes with a rush, a swoosh, a fervor, a hub-bub that seems far too quick and often out of sync.
We want Halloween to have a season, followed by Thanksgiving, and then spend the weeks of Advent getting ready for Christmas, which in turn carries us another twelve days into the New Year. Holidays have become just a blur of party after party, pulling out one set of decorations, only to all-too-shortly put them away again, and then pull out the next holiday’s set of collections and memories.
Christmas seems like it should be a bit different somehow. It is a holiday that outshines all the others. Perhaps, literally, because of the lights and decorations, but also because it has more meaning, more potential for impacting our lives.
Certainly, the story of a Savior born in a little town long ago was an event that split and defined our world as we know it. It is now 2022 years or so after that event. All of history before that particular holy night is counted backwards from that point in time.
Actually, many historians have set the date of the birth of Jesus somewhere between 4 and 7 B.C. Over the last couple of millennia, however, we’ve apparently gotten a little out of sync.
Which brings me back to time, and rhythm, and being in synchronicity. The phrase “poetry in motion” brings to mind a sense of grace, and flow, and beauty. Christmas brings all of that to us. Except when it snows. Or turns too cold. Or the stores are out of the gift we wanted at the rock bottom Black Friday Cyber Monday or Holiday Discounted price we would have desired. Then our “Christmas-ing” stops. It is halted in its tracks.
We are left wondering whether there will be “time” enough to get it all done. Whether the presents we shipped will arrive in “time” for the celebrating. And whether there will be quality “time” to spend together before everyone returns to their own homes and back to their normal routines, having made the most of their “time” off from work.
Maybe it is time to put Christmas in motion, again. If we focus on the real “reason for the season,” then we may just be able to move forward with life and relationships and giving. Christmas is all about life. That’s why Jesus came.
Christmas is all about relationships. Yours, mine, family, friends, parents, children, humble kings, and overjoyed shepherds. Christmas is all about giving. We give each other presents, because we want hope, peace, joy, and love to be at the center of our lives. “That’s what Christmas is all about, Charlie Brown!”
So, what value is there in putting Christmas in motion the way it was intended? I’d dare say it would improve our city. It would deepen our relationships. It would enrich our lives. Even if you don’t believe in Jesus as the Son of God, or the One who came to die for the sins of the world, or as the Author and Perfector of a faith that can transform us, and those around us, you still can put Christmas in motion – adding a little time, a little poetry, a little synchronicity to your day.
If we rush, rush, rush, telling little children to hush, hush, hush, as we hustle, bustle, and mush, mush, mush through our lives – what have we gained? Let’s put Christmas in motion, and see what transpires. Maybe a miracle birth in Bethlehem is just the right time to rethink and reevaluate how we humanly communicate, genuinely relate, and ultimately emulate our own reason for being.
“We are thinking of you today because it is Christmas, and we wish you happiness. And tomorrow, because it will be the day after Christmas, we shall still wish you happiness.
We may not be able to tell you about it every day, because we may be far away, or we may be very busy. But that makes no difference – our thoughts and our wishes will be with you just the same. Whatever joy or success comes to you will make us glad. Clear through the year – we wish you the spirit of Christmas.” (Henry VanDyke) Got to go now, merry Christmas!
Rev. Kenn Barton of Circleville Good Shepherd and Stoutsville Fairview United Methodist Churches wrote this for the Pickaway County Ministerial Association.