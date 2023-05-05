Life often seems to go in circles. If we are careful and diligent, then we get to enjoy the good things every time they come around.
If we are lazy or not paying attention, then we may miss opportunities even when we come face to face with them over and over. I believe it was Harry Chapin who wrote “All of life’s a circle.”
What values do we grab onto as life spins around? And what do we let slip through our fingers, again and again?
Think of it: the earth is a circle. The sun and moon are circles. The tires on our cars that get us where we want to go – are circles. We are surrounded by circles that serve a purpose. Yet what is our purpose? Do we serve a greater good? Or are we just going in circles?
We exist for ourselves, and we exist for one another. At least, that’s the hope. We are here on this planet so that we might have the fullest experience of what we call life. In the midst of that, we are here to assist our neighbors in having the best experience of their life as well. Ideally, we can all have a wonderful and satisfying experience together.
However, some may not be in our circle, and some may be struggling to get in. Others may leave our circle and venture outside our abilities to influence their experience.
The circle of life is fairly well-known by most of those who notice nature, or those of us who have seen The Lion King! We are born, we grow up, we grow weary and frail, and we die. The influence we have in that cycle is measured in a variety of ways. Some say the amount of money accumulated is a good measure. Others say family and friends (not including Facebook) are a key factor.
Still others say it is the values, the character, the traits of love, kindness, joy, goodness, laughter, and peace that we pass on to others that strengthens the circle. These are the values that hold the circle together. The circle continues to exist, and expands its influence, when it is buoyed and bolstered by these intangibles.
What makes up your circle? Who is influenced by your demonstrations of values, ethics, morals, integrity, honesty, humor, generosity, and good will? How is your life circling around those who are in desperate need of belonging. Or those who have fallen and need help getting back on the merry-go-round. All of life’s a circle. As each opportunity comes around, will we merely and politely wave, or simply swish past on our busy, merry way?
Children play games in a circle. We sit and discuss our problems in therapy and small group studies, usually in a circle. In a game there is generally at least one winner, and one or more losers. In a small group there is generally someone missing at any given meeting. If life is a circle, then who is in and who is out? How can we make our circles and our lives bigger, better, stronger, bolder, healthier, or more influential?
If we are not careful, we could all spiral down and die. Then what would be the point of living. We ran around, lived our life, and now it’s over. Not much of an experience, and certainly not much fun in that. But if we pay attention, then maybe each go-round offers each of us just a bit more. Day after day. Year after year. Maybe something new or different or challenging or scary or meaningful.
Shakespeare said, “Life’s but a walking shadow, a poor player, that struts and frets his hour upon the stage, and then is heard no more.” (Macbeth) What if we stepped out of the shadows, and took center stage for more than just an hour, and allowed our voices to be heard, and our influence to be seen, and felt, for generations to come because we keep circling back to what is good, noble, right, important and meaningful?
Maybe I’m just going in circles. Nonetheless, my hope is I’m not alone. My life is making a difference, an experience I cherish, and one that I seek to repeat as often as I can. See you again when I circle back, hopefully stronger, wiser and with lasting value to share.