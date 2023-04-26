This morning before I even opened my eyes, I pondered the idea of “HOPE”.
What is “HOPE”? Why has “HOPE” come to me this morning? The absence of it is fatal for anyone. Where does “HOPE” spring? The words “HOPE” and “Spring” seem to be partners somehow. Hope comes with the blooming flowers and birds that migrate back to us from warm climates to Ohio.
Yet “HOPE” is more than just the enthusiasm of an awaited spring season in life. With all these questions in my mind I set myself to investigate. Come with me for a minute or two.
Just for fun I researched how many times “HOPE” appears in the Bible. Finding a variety of answers depending upon one’s chosen translation; it varies from one hundred sixty-four to two hundred ninety-one. It appears fourteen times in Job, which may be why that poor fellow of faith held on through the worst of any situations in life.
The helpless Job even had his closest family member discouraging him to off himself. Why did Job have “HOPE”? As long as there is God in heaven, Job had “HOPE”. And we eventually read of Job’s consulting Him about his unfair situation.
The New Oxford American Dictionary explains “HOPE” as a feeling of expectation and desire for a certain thing. A feeling of trust is another. We hope for warm days and flowers in March after many gray and cold winter days in Ohio. The tulips and daffodils make me smile at their beautiful sight. I love their color. Watching them wave at me in the spring winds give me joy that is “HOPE”.
Driving many miles a week for work traveling across five counties through the gray winter skies, I often will ask the Lord to give me a sight of color. Not long after if I watch I will see displays of color in the most peculiar places (a red scarf wrapped around a stoic elderly gentleman’s neck, sparkly shoes on a friend’s feet, a lady’s hat that is over the top, literally).
Last November a loved one of mine lost all “HOPE”. He ended his life this side of heaven. I keep trying to understand his thinking. It boils down to a loss of “HOPE”. The damage that drug use executed upon his mind lied to him and made life unbearable. My nephew had not spent a lifetime with the Source of “HOPE” as Job did. He only met “HOPE” in his last few minutes of life.
“Hope springs eternal” is a saying that I have heard elderly people repeat. This is usually stated when a situation is almost hopeless. I am not sure that the saying is encouragement as much as it has become old people sarcasm. However, a little investigation in that adage tells me it originates from the Bible. Jesus promised to make everything new one day, make everything right again as before the fall. (Revelation 21:5)
So why did my heart leap with hope this morning before I even opened my eyes? I sure had a plate full of tasks today and a meeting to attend that may be hours long. The answer found me this morning in 1 Peter1:13 …rest your hope fully upon the grace that is brought to you…
My “HOPE” lives within me. It was brought to me. Like Job, as long as God!