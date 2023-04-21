As you read this Values for Living column today, this is the 53rd year of Earth Day.
Just think those of us who have committed ourselves to saving the Earth have been at it since the first day celebration took place on April 22, 1970. On that day if you remember from just reading about it each year 20 million Americans took to the streets, parks and auditoriums to demonstrate for a healthy, sustainable environment in massive coast-to-coast rallies.
That same year in 1970 teachers in classrooms around the U.S. taught their students about Earth Day and are still doing it today. There were many groups already working on oil spills, factories that were polluting the air, toxic dumps, pesticides and extinction of wildlife.
By the end of 1970, Earth Day 1970 had led to the passage of the Clean Air, Clean Water and Endangered Species Act.
Twenty years later Earth Day was recognized by other countries and they were encouraged to participate in recycling efforts which would help save their environment.
Having asked about how many countries are now involved since 1970 I have read 1 billion people in more 193 countries. Those numbers have certainly risen over the years.
From time to time when grocery shopping one can see more and more people using cloth shopping bags instead of paper or plastic. More people are recycling their plastic, glass, newspapers, cardboard, aluminum and metal to name a few. One might want to check with the company in your area to see what other items are allowed. I have noticed more people using reuseable water bottles.
Some folks are now doing composting which seems to work for them if you have a good place in which to do it. When shopping people seem to be skipping plastic, buying glass or paper products. At our house I turn off lights and TV’s that are not in use. When having picnics it is encouraging to see people using green paper biodegradeable dinnerware. Also seen are those who pick up trash as they are walking or running in their neighborhoods. There are groups everywhere who are trying all sorts of ways to clean up lakes, rivers, streams and oceans. Many who walk the beaches are picking up trash too.
We now have electric cars which helps keep the air cleaner. And we are now back working with other countries in the Paris Agreement. We as a people and nation have done much to help save Mother Earth but we have much more to do.
Our Creator has given us the air we breathe, the water we drink and the soil beneath our feet. The earth is the Lord’s and all that is in it, the world, and those who live in it; for He has founded it on the seas, and established it on the rivers. Psalm 24:1-2