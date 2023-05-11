Values for Living: Mother's Day

Have you ever thought about all the women who influence our lives?
My name is Marie Smith and I live about 600 miles away from my mother. I wish I could spend Sunday with her; I wish I could bring her an African Violet and bake her a plate of cookies.
But alas, I will simply have to call and wish her a Happy Mother’s Day from afar, and in spirit of missing and thinking about my mom, let’s talk about Mother’s Day. So how did this holiday begin?
This tradition here in the United States, has its roots, before the Civil War. It began as a way for older women to teach younger women how to care for their children. It was at first called “Mother’s Work Day Club.” During the Civil War, this group was also called the Mother’s Friendship Day and included mothers from both the Confederate and Union sides of the country. Some of the seeds of the early Mother Day clubs produced mothers who went on to lead and participate in the Abolitionist, Suffragette, and Temperance movements.
Finally in 1908, one of the daughters of the group, Anna Jarvis, had the idea of honoring mothers for their sacrifice and commitmen,. to their children. She organized the first Mother’s Day in Grafton, West Virginia, in a Methodist Church. She created a letter writing campaign, arguing most holidays were male centered. She contended the country needed a holiday honoring women- mothers. In 1912, President Woodrow Wilson declared that the 2nd Sunday in May would be Mother’s Day, a day to honor our mothers. Interestingly, Anna Jarvis did not marry, nor did she have any children of her own. She fought to honor her mother, and ours.
The question of how the women in our lives have influenced us is interesting. For me, my mother is perhaps the most influential person. But a close second is my daughter. She made me a mother. Being a mother has made me a better human being, more compassionate, patient, kind, and flexible.
I remember the moment I found out I was going to be a mother. I was scared to death, how was I going to be a mom. When they put my daughter in my arms, that feeling did not disappear! However, when my mom said, “You can do it, you’re the mom”; then I knew I could do it. She had modeled how to be a mom.
She had not done it alone. My grandmother gave me unconditional love. She was always there to listen and to talk. Grandmothers are created to keep children’s secrets and hold all the “homemade treasures.” My aunts taught me to be strong and courageous.
To wear red nail polish even when others are wearing pink. I can speak my mind because I am important and have something to say. My other aunt taught me the rhythm of ocean waves can soothe almost any heartache and the sand on your feet warms your heart. And don’t feed the seagulls!
Sunday, we celebrate mothers and all their sacrifice and commitment. I think it takes a lot more than one woman to raise children, I say we celebrate all the women who raise us. Thank you to all the women who have cheered on the last runner at the cross-country meet, the women who bring in the cookies for the parties, the women who drive the carpools, the women who organize the snack sheets at sports events, the women who are band moms and theater moms.
Thank you to all women who coach teams and teach classes in things they may or may not know anything about. Thank you to empty nesters who long for those days when the house was full, but now say hi to all the kids as they ride by on their bikes and scooters. Thank you to all the cool aunts who taught us how to dress and do our make up, how to text and how to be silly. Thank you.
We thank all the women who have influenced us. I am sorry if I left anyone out, you are all important, each of you that has influenced, empowered and spoken into the lives of a child. Keep up the good work! Happy Mother’s Day!