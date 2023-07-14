Values for Living: Mother's Day

Marie Smith

Recently my family and I went back home to Georgetown, Delaware to help renovate my parents home.


  

Reverend Marie Smith of

the Community United Methodist Church, Circleville, wrote

this for the Pickaway County Ministerial Association.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments