Perhaps we have all heard this adage “this, too, shall pass” before and thought that it came from the Bible. However, from my research I have found that this is not a Bible verse.
Supposedly it is a phrase occurring in a Jewish folk tale involving King Solomon. I found also where this adage became famous because Abraham Lincoln used it in some of his speeches prior to him becoming President of the United States.
In my limited travels I have heard those around me say they will be glad when Election Day Is over. It is over and we are still waiting to see the outcome. And it may take a few days to even weeks. But prayer and patience are the answer, I do believe. And this, too, shall pass.
With COVID-19 in full swing perhaps those of us who wear masks and social distancing have stated repeatedly “I can hardly wait until I can take this mask off and never have to put it on again.” There again, if we do what we have been asked to do to slow this virus it will surely help to resolve the problem. And this, too, shall pass.
On several different occasions I went through two serious illnesses and when I was able to return to work a friend had placed on my computer screen the words, “This, too, shall pass.” It was very reassuring to me to see those words every time I used my computer. It gave me hope that each day would be a little better than the day before.
With the help of God through prayer, thanksgiving and petition He encourages us to not give up, to stay the course, gives us words of wisdom and reminds us that He will be with us always. This simple phrase can bring comfort and sometimes resolution to life’s situations.
This, too, shall pass.
Mary Kay Wood is a retired pastoral minister at St. Joseph Catholic Church and a member of the Pickaway County Ministerial Association.