Values For Living: To Tell The Truth

“To Tell The Truth” was a syndicated game show that aired from 1969 through 1978. Reviving the game show several times through the twenty-first century did not stick. As the old program began the announcer or host would tell clues about a particular occupation. The contestant would guess from a panel of people who supposedly filled the shoes of that occupation. Three people lied and one told the truth.
There was prizes and money involved in reading body language and listening to the answers of the panel about their job. At the end the announcer would say, “Will the real Fire Fighter (or whatever the occupation of the day was) stand”. It was the sixties and seventies. We were entertained more easily then.
In the past decade another television program arose called, “Tell Me Lies”. The premise of this show revealed people telling lies in everyday life. The master of catching people in their lies aided the police in capturing criminals. The lead actor mentored young prodigies teaching them the art of seeing lies in body language and gestures from the real world. Many times, news clips would reel and he explained the politicians tell-tale signs of lying.
Today people continually are guessing if someone or something is authentic. Is this phone caller really from my car’s warranty company? Is this real leather? Did that physician really get their degree from a credible medical school? Is this real cheese on this sandwich? Can one trust Wikipedia? So many questions and so many ways to be fooled today.
When I visited New York City at Christmas, I had no doubt that the guy I always talk to at the bakery across the street from my son’s home is from Jersey.
His accent tells it all. He sounds like an East Coast Mobster from the days of Al Capone, who was from Brooklyn by the way. Then my friend told me a story about a guy he grew up with that suddenly one day spoke it “Jive”. He said this guy began to talk like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in the original “Airplane” overnight. This friend grew up in Chillicothe and one parent was white.
Laughing as he told the account, this new “Jiver” began to walk with a swagger, wear chains and his pants only fit below his bottom. The Jive walk and talk went on for years getting a brief reprieve one day. The “Jiver” and some other guys went swimming, diving into a clay pond. The friends instructed the “Jiver” to dive out beyond the shallow mud, but as he dove into the water from the bank he slipped and went right down headfirst into the soggy clay, legs sticking straight up in the air.
The friends rushed to his side plucking the “Jiver” from the mud and helping him to shore as they cleared away the caked wet clay from his eyes. The incident scared all the guys, but miraculously and instantly the fake “Jive” disappeared for about an hour or more. My friend continued to laugh as he recounted the good time. He told of the roar of laughter that erupted back in the day after the friends realized there was no broken neck and all was well including the false speech and swagger.
Authenticity is more valuable than gold when one finds it. Where does one find the real thing? The “Real Thing”, a famous slogan also from days gone by. As authenticity becomes rare and people behaving with integrity, keeping their word, giving to society rather than taking and tricking; we need to be people of change and live honest real lives before others. Be the “Rare Thing” and tell the truth as much as possible.
John 8:32 “Then you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.”
DeVon Davis, Hospice Chaplain, is a member of the Pickaway County Ministerial Association.
