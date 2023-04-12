Values for Living

Jeff Julien

When my family moved to Hilliard, Ohio in 1957, Hilliard was just a village. The signs on the edge of town still read “Hilliard’s”, short for “Hilliard’s Station”, left over from when the town wasn’t much more than a grain elevator and John Hilliard’s train station.


Recipe of the Day

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments