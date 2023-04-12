When my family moved to Hilliard, Ohio in 1957, Hilliard was just a village. The signs on the edge of town still read “Hilliard’s”, short for “Hilliard’s Station”, left over from when the town wasn’t much more than a grain elevator and John Hilliard’s train station.
Our home was located in one of the earliest new post-war subdivisions. There was a 3/4 acre undeveloped park right behind our place. There were no storm sewers or curbs yet on our street. On clear nights we could see the Milky Way in all its glory, something that today requires even we Pickaway County folk to head down to Tar Hollow or Old Man’s Cave to see because of light pollution.
On quiet evenings, when the wind was right, we could hear cows mooing from a not-too-distant farm. A corn field, with old fashioned widely spread rows that could be explored, was a quick walk from the house, after cutting through a neighbor’s yard. A little further away was a field, owned by unknown people, where there was a pond teeming with tadpoles and pollywogs in the spring.
Now you know the roots of one of my values for living. A deep love of, an abiding appreciation of, and a strong desire for conservation of, the natural world. I know that many of you who grew up around here can give a similar witness to your childhood surroundings and experiences. I have one friend who recently described spending the better part of her youthful summers in and around Hargus Creek not far from where Ohio Christian University is now.
What a joy it has been to see the number and size of the parks in Pickaway County grow in the past couple of decades. One entity that is all about nature is the Pickaway County Park District. The Pickaway County Park District was formed in 2002. The mission of the Park District is to create, preserve, and manage a system of parks, trails and natural areas for outdoor recreation.
Currently, the Park District manages three parks and five multi-use trails within the county as well as provides financial assistance to local communities for the development and improvement of their parks and trails. Be sure to support the parks whenever a tax levy comes up. A small addition to real estate taxes ought to even increase property values by making for a better quality of life in our community.
Another group that works hard to conserve our natural soil and water is the Pickaway Soil and Water Conservation District. Their mission is to encourage and assist the people of Pickaway County in applying conservation practices which conserve, preserve, and protect our natural resources for present and future generations.
Another way land is set aside for the future is by donations. The Mary Virginia Crites Hannan Park in Circleville was created by a large donation. One really good way to make donations to our community for parks or anything else is through the Pickaway County Community Foundation.
One personal way that we all can contribute to the preservation of nature is by planting trees. It doesn’t matter if you live in the country, or in our one city, or in our villages, you can plant trees!
Hoping to see you this year in the park, on the trail, in the fields, or on the water!
Rev. Jeff Julien of Walnut Hill United Methodist Church (Hamilton Township, Franklin County) wrote this for the Pickaway County Ministerial Association.