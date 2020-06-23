CHILLICOTHE — Adena Mansion & Gardens will host a vintage “base ball” game on Sunday, July 12, 2020.
Bring your blanket or lawn chair and join us on the grounds when the Adena Worthingtons challenge the Ohio Village Muffins, an 1860’s baseball team that plays the game by 19th century rules, in an exhibition game of vintage baseball.
The match begins at 2 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Please social distance and wear mask when you are around other visitors. Refreshments will not be available.
You can tour the mansion, but the last mansion tour is at 3:45 p.m.
Adena Mansion was the home of Ohio’s sixth governor, Thomas Worthington. Adena Mansion and Garden Society manages the site on behalf of Ohio History Connection.
Adena is located at the south end of Adena Road, off Pleasant Valley Road, which is the first road off state Route 104, just north of the US 35 interchange at the north edge of Chillicothe.
For more information, please call 740-772-1500, email info@adenamansion.com, or visit www.adenamansion.com.