CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County National Council on Youth Leadership has announced the 24 school students nominated for the 2020 Youth Salute.
The students are stand-out leaders that have been elected to leadership positions by their peers in their individual school, church or community organizations. These students compete for scholarship funds and an opportunity to attend the town meeting in St. Louis, Missouri.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the conference has been canceled, but top leaders from each school will be chosen and awarded scholarship money. The National Council on Youth Leadership will be inviting all of the applicants to a training seminar, via Zoom, with possible subjects covering leadership skills, teamwork, knowing your self, world problems and local issues in schools.
Circleville High School:
• Jacob Bell, son of Jay and Heidi Bell.
• Abigail Dengler, daughter of Andy and April Dengler.
• Kara Hinton, daughter of Heath and Andrea Hinton.
• Oscar Knece, son of Scott Knece and Sonya Knece.
• Gretchen Search, daughter of Bill and Susan Search.
• Emma Shaw, daughter of Tim and Jeanie Shaw.
Logan Elm High School:
• Brooklyn Bryant, daughter of Gregory and Shannon Bryant.
• Grace Engel, daughter of Kurt Engel and Ashlee Engel.
• Sterling Jarvis, daughter of Corby and Lisa Jarvis.
• Emma McKibben, daughter of Phil and Shannon McKibben.
• Trace Smith, son of Rusty and Laura Smith.
• Erin Thompson, daughter of Travis and Sandy Thompson.
• Edward Umsted, son of Ed Umsted and Tammy Umsted.
Teays Valley High School:
• Eli Burgett, son of Clay and Patti Burgett.
• Hayleigh Burns, daughter of James Burns and Nichole Burns.
• Kassidy Coey, daughter of Gary Coey and Esther Coey.
• Jozie Hammond, daughter of Dennis and Marie Hammond.
• Makenna Jones, daughter of Steven and Amanda Jones.
• Makayla Lange, daughter of Daryl and Susan Lange.
• Karoline Pees, daughter of Kevin and Kerri Pees.
• Midori Zimmerman, daughter of James and Karen Zimmerman.
Westfall High School:
• Jack Latham, son of Steve Latham and Tracey Latham.
New Hope Christian Academy:
• Kelcie Gremillion, daughter of James and Cara Gremillion.
• Holden Roese, son of Shane and Teri Roese.
Since 1986, 109 Pickaway County students have represented Ohio in the national leadership recognition program. Two male students and one female student have received the top individual awards and numerous cash and leadership awards have been presented to our representatives.
There are 1,039 students who have been supported locally with the monetary awards, a recognition banquet and senior picture displays by local patron businesses who invest in the future of our community with donations of their time and resources.
More information about supporting this student leadership program can be obtained by emailing jrval@frontier.com.