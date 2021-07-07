Little Miss and Mister Court

The 2021 Little Miss and Mister Ashville 4th of July Court. From left; Little Mister Second Attendant Deacon Gregg, First Attendant James Whittridge III, Little Mister Nash Sturgell, Little Miss Tessa Fannin, Little Miss First Attendant Audree Bruce, and Little Miss Second Attendant Peighton Travis.

 Steven Collins/The Circleville Herald

Little Miss

Tessa Fannin, 5, daughter of Paul and Hollety Fannin, of Ashville.

Little Miss First Attendant

Audree Bruce, 6, daughter of Jackie Toole, of Ashville.

Little Miss Second Attendant

Peighton Travis, 7, daughter of Tyler and Sara Travis, of Orient.

Little Mister

Nash Sturgell, 6, son of Derek and Aubrey Sturgell, of Ashville.

Little Mister First Attendant

James Whittredge III, 5, son of Jimmy and Lyndsey Whittredge, of Ashville.

Little Mister Second Attendant

Deacon Gregg, 5, son of Zane Gregg and Krysten Zurakowski, of Ashville.

