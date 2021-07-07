Little Miss
Tessa Fannin, 5, daughter of Paul and Hollety Fannin, of Ashville.
Little Miss First Attendant
Audree Bruce, 6, daughter of Jackie Toole, of Ashville.
Little Miss Second Attendant
Peighton Travis, 7, daughter of Tyler and Sara Travis, of Orient.
Little Mister
Nash Sturgell, 6, son of Derek and Aubrey Sturgell, of Ashville.
Little Mister First Attendant
James Whittredge III, 5, son of Jimmy and Lyndsey Whittredge, of Ashville.
Little Mister Second Attendant
Deacon Gregg, 5, son of Zane Gregg and Krysten Zurakowski, of Ashville.