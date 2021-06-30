4—H Special Interest Projects Judging
#210D You and Your Dog Junior
1st Place — Carolyn Yarnell, Patriotic Pioneers
2nd Place — Kyle Yarnell, Patriotic Pioneers
3rd Place — Evelyn Koeth, Scioto Sassafaa
4th Place — Sydney McMahon, Scioto Scrappin’ and More
5th Place — Katie Thompson, Patriotic Pioneers
State Fair (ages 8—10): Evelyn Koeth
Alternate: Katie Thompson
State Fair (ages 11—13): Carolyn Yarnell
Alternate: Kyle Yarnell
#210D You and Your Dog Senior
1st Place — Josh Trapp, Future Farmers of Monroe
2nd Place — Lillianna Stafford, Jackson Livestock
State Fair (ages 14—18): Josh Trapp
Alternate: Lillianna Stafford
#216 — Purr—fect Pals, Level 1
1st Place — Derek Yarnell, Patriotic Pioneers
2nd Place — Ryleigh Dawson, Patriotic Pioneers
State Fair (ages 8—10): Ryleigh Dawson
State Fair (ages 14—18): Derek Yarnell
#217 — Climbing Up, Level 2
1st Place and State Fair Representative — Allison Remick, Scioto Scrappin’ and More
#218 Leaping Forward, Level 3
1st Place and State Fair Representative — Makayla Lange, Scioto Scrappin’ and More
2nd Place and State Fair Alternate — Karlie Gray, Squeaks and Squeals
#215 — Cavy Project
1st Place — Avalon Havan, Monroe Clever Clovers
2nd Place — Kiera Scott, Scioto Scrappin’ and More
State Fair: Avalon Havan
Alternate: Kiera Scott
#227 Pet Rabbit, Junior
1st Place — Sydney McMahon, Scioto Scrappin’ and More
2nd Place — Megan Hinze, Paradise Hills
3rd Place — Cooper Willoughby, Circle City Clovers
4th Place — Logan McMahon, Scioto Scrappin’ and More
5th Place — Lillian Nye, Fair Game
Honorable Mention — Flynn Nye, Fair Game
State Fair (ages 8—10): Megan Hinze
Alternate: Logan McMahon
State Fair (ages 11—13): Sydney McMahon
Alternate: Cooper Willoughby
#227 Pet Rabbit, Senior
1st Place — Kaitlyn Ball, Scioto Scrappin’ and More
2nd Place — Devin Willoughby, Circle City Clovers
State Fair (ages 14—18): Kaitlyn Ball
Alternate: Devin Willoughby
#135C Companion Pet Goats
1st Place — Samuel Jones, Scioto Darby Thundering Hooves
2nd Place — Simon Jones, Scioto Darby Thundering Hooves
3rd Place — Karli Liming, Walnut Porkers
Best Overall Small Animal Projects — ($50 cash award)
Dog — Carolyn Yarnell, Patriotic Pioneers
Cat — Makayla Lange, Scioto Scrappin’ and More
Small Animal — Avalon Havan, Monroe Clever Clovers
#173 Horseless Horse
1st Place — Nevin Hirsch, Patriotic Pioneers
2nd Place — Alexis Kovach, Paradise Hills
3rd Place — Genevieve Hamman, Buttons and Bowls
4th Place — Rebecca Shackelford, Madison Livewires
#200 All About Dogs
1st Place — Colton Whitt, Scioto Sassafras
2nd Place — Juliana Shockley, Scioto Sassafras
3rd Place — Samantha Moats, Washington Hill Climbers
State Fair (ages 8—10): Colton Whitt
#244 — Vet 1, From Airedales to Zebras
1st Place and State Fair Representative — Makayla Robinson, Squeaks and Squeals
2nd Place and State Fair Alternate — Elleana Yeager, Darby Fine and Dandy
3rd Place — Avery Hines, Madison Livewires
4th Place — Megan Hinze, Paradise Hills
5th Place — Hannah Daniels, Buttons and Bowls
#245 — Vet 2, All Systems Go!
1st Place and State Fair Representative — Rebekah Shackelford, Madison Livewires
2nd Place and State Fair Alternate— Brianna Thompson, Madison Livewires
#246 — Vet 3, On the Cutting Edge
1st Place and State Fair Representative — Allison Remick, Scioto Scrappin’ and More
#493 — Science Fun With Kitchen Chemistry
1st Place and State Fair Representative — Lauren Barnes, Future Farmers of Monroe
2nd Place and State Fair Alternate — Dylan Swanger, Creative Clovers
3rd Place — Taylor Strawser, Westfall Livestock
#500 Science Fun With Physics
1st Place and State Fair Represative — Sean Williams, Future Farmers of Monroe
2nd Place — Makayla Lange, Scioto Scrappin’ and More
3rd Place — Steven Layton, Darby Fine and Dandy
#502 Science Fun with Flight
1st Place and State Fair Representative, Makayla Lange, Scioto Scrappin’ and More
#531 Science Fun with Electricity
1st Place and State Fair Representative, Ethan Frick, Scioto Sassafras
#550 Young Engineers in Solar Energy
1st Place and State Fair Representative — Haleigh Barthlow, Patriotic Pioneers
#670 Canning and Freezing
1st Place and State Fair Representative — Courtney Thomas, Wild Wild West
2nd Place and State Fair Alternate — Elleana Yeager, Darby Fine and Dandy
3rd Place — Jazmyn Carrillo, Jackson Livestock
4th Place — Brinleigh Gygi, Saddle and Sirloin
#671 — How Does Your Garden Grow?
1st Place and State Fair Representative — Sydney McMahon, Scioto Scrappin’ and More
#691 — Grow Your Own Vegetables
1st Place and State Fair Representative — Ashleigh Morrison, Washington Hill Climbers
2nd Place and State Fair Alternate — Brianna Thompson, Madison Livewires
#692 — Growing with the Seasons
1st Place and State Fair Representative — Makayla Lange, Scioto Scrappin’ and More
#091 — Discovering 4—H
1st Place — Maxwell Spencer, Critters and Creations
#092 — 4—H Around the Globe
1st Place and State Fair Representative — Makayla Lange, Scioto Scrappin’ and More
2nd Place and State Fair Alternate — Avalon Havan, Monroe Clever Clovers
3rd Place — Kiera Scott, Scioto Scrappin’ and More
#359 Your Thoughts Matter
1st Place and State Fair Representative — Melina Kopczewski, Lucky Clovers
#371 — 4—H Club Leadership 1
1st Place and State Fair Representative — Naomi Kinne, Creative Clovers
2nd Place and State Fair Alternate — Eva Merritt, Scioto Sassafras
#374 Teens on Board
1st Place and State Fair — Lillianna Stafford, Jackson Livestock
#387M Leadership Master
1st Place and State Fair Representative — Makayla Lnage, Scioto Scrappin’ and More
#382 Am I Ready For Work?
1st Place — Kiera Scott, Scioto Scrappin’ and More
#383 — 4—H Club Leadership 2
1st Place and State Fair Representative — Makayla Lange, Scioto Scrappin’ and More
2nd Place and State Fair Alternate — Allison Remick, Scioto Scrappin’ and More
3rd Place — Jazmyn Carillo, Jackson Livestock
4th Place — Erin Vincent, Circle City Clovers
#387 — Here, There, AG Careers are Everywhere
1st Place — Kiera Scott, Scioto Scrappin’ and More
#445 Becoming Money Wise
1st Place — Kyle Yarnell — Patriotic Pioneers
2nd Place — Brylee Brunton, Patriotic Pioneers
3rd Place — Mason Wolfe, Washington Hill Climbers
4th Place — Addison Scarberry, Madison Livewires
#448 Teens…On the Road to Financial Success
1st Place — Makayla Lange, Scioto Scrappin’ and More
#588 The Writer in You
1st Place — Kiera Scott, Scioto Scrappin’ andMore
2nd Place — Mitchell Ruff, Jackson Livestock
3rd Place — Karlie Gray, Squeaks and Squeals
4th Place — Hannah Johnson, Kountry Kids
#365 — Self—Determined, Junior (age 13 and younger)
1st Place — Mazie McKenzie, Jackson Livestock
2nd Place — Edison Artler, Fair Game
3rd Place — Madilyn McClure, Saddle and Sirloin
#365 — Self—Determined, Senior (age 14 and older)
1st Place — Eva Merritt, Scioto Sassafras
2nd Place — Makayla Lange, Scioto Scrappin’ and More
3rd Place — Anna Watkins, Monroe Clever Clovers
4th Place — Emily O’Quinn, Monroe Clever Clovers
5th Place — Kassidy Lange, Scioto Scrappin’ and More
Honorable Mention: Kiera Scott, Scioto Scrappin’ and More
#584 Photography Basics, Level 1
1st Place and State Fair Representative — Makayla Lange, Scioto Scrappin’ and More
2nd Place and State Fair Alternate — Easton Swanger, Creative Clovers
3rd Place — Faith Murlin, Creative Clovers
4th Place — Jazmyn Carrillo, Jackson Livestock
5th Place — Peyton Wolfe, Saltcreek Livestock
Honorable Mention: Emma Caudill, Madison Livewires
#586 Mastering Photography, Level 3
1st Place and State Fair Representative— Skyla Smith, Madison Livewires
2nd Place and State Fair Alternate — Grace Wolfe, Future Farmers of Monroe
#589M Photography Master
1st Place and State Fair Representative— Grace Cook, Saltcreek Livestock
#300 You’re The Athlete
1st Place — Ryleigh Wolfe, Saltcreek Livestock
2nd Place — Braden Johnson — Kountry Kids
3rd Place — Drace Johnson, Fair Game
State Fair Representative Jr (13 and younger): Ryleigh Wolfe
State Fair Representative Sr (14 or older) : Braden Johnson
#351 Staying Healthy
1st Place and State Fair Representative — Clara Wilson, Pickaway Clover Mixers
#352 Keeping Fit
1st Place — Avalon Havan, Monroe Clever Clovers
2nd Place — Kiera Scott, Scioto Scrappin’ and More
3rd Place — Gabriel Scarberry, Madison Livewires
4th Place — Allison Barnes, Future Farmers of Monroe
State Fair Representative Jr (13 and younger): Gabriel Scarberry
State Fair Representative Sr (14 or older): Avalon Havan
State Fair Alternate Sr (14 or older): Kiera Scott
#353 — First Aid In Action
1st Place — Hayden Twining, Washington Hill Climbers
2nd Place — Marianna Packer, Pickaway Bandits
3rd Place — Davion Moran, Saddle and Sirloin
4th Place — Colton Shea, Walnut Wonder Workers
State Fair Representative Jr (13 and younger): Marianna Packer
State Fair Representative Sr (14 or older) : Hayden Twining
#354 — Medicine Science and Safety
1st Place and State Fair Representative — Chloe Foster, Squeaks and Squeals
2nd Place — Kassidy Lange, Scioto Scrappin’ and More
3rd Place — Ashleigh Pennington, Critters and Creations
#355 — Tracking Your Health and Fitness
1st Place and State Fair Representative — Makayla Lange, Scioto Scrappin’ and More
#357 — Alcohol and Drug Abuse
1st Place and State Fair Representative — Makayla Lange, Scioto Scrappin’ and More
#556 Measuring Up: Level 1, Junior
1st Place — Davion Moran, Saddle and Sirloin
2nd Place — Spencer Maxwell, Critters and Creations
3rd Place — Brayden Gygi, Saddle and Sirloin
4th Place — Elliott Driesbach, Madison Livewires
5th Place — Colton Whitt, Scioto Sassafras
Honorable Mention — Edison Artler, Fair Game
State Fair Representatives: Davion Moran and Spencer Maxwell
State Fair Alternate — Brayden Gygi
#556 Measuring Up: Level 1, Senior
1st Place and State Fair Representative — Kiera Scott, Scioto Scrappin’ and More
#557 Making The Cut, Level 2
1st Place and State Fair Representative — Hunter Probasco, Lucky Clovers
2nd Place and State Fair Representative — Erin Vincent, Circle City Clovers
#558 Nailing It Together, Level 3
1st Place and State Fair Representative — Eva Merritt, Scioto Sassafras
1st Place Overall Woodworking Project — Eva Merritt, Scioto Sassafras
2nd Place Overall Woodworking Project — Hunter Probasco, Lucky Clovers
#573 Arcs and Sparks
1st Place — Coen Weiler, Walnut Porkers
2nd Place — Zachary Scott, Walnut Wonder Workers
3rd Place — Cody Kitchen, Darby Fine and Dandy
4th Place — Andrew Hunt, Madison Livewires
5th Place — Mark Wilson, Pickaway Clover Mixers
#507 — Robotics 1 LEGO EV3
1st Place and State Fair Representative — Jaden Nye, Fair Game
#507 — Robotics 2 EV3N More
1st Place and State Fair Representative — Kieran Shaw, Walnut Wonder Workers
#527 — Magic of Electricity — Level 1
1st Place and State Fair Representative — Austin Clark, Patriotic Pioneers
2nd Place and State Fair Alternate — Aiden Cox, Madison Livewires
#528 — Investigating Electricity — Level 2
1st Place and State Fair Representative — Landon Sharp, Scioto Sassafras
2nd Place and State Fair Alternate — Cameron Clark, Patriotic Pioneers
#529 — Wired For Power — Level 3
1st Place and State Fair Representative — Maddex Stiver, Critters and Creations
#541 — Crank It Up, Level 1
1st Place and State Fair Representative — Joseph Elder, Darby Fine and Dandy
2nd Place and State Fair Alernate — Austin Clark, Patriotic Pioneers
#551 — Tractor, Level A, Starting Up
1st Place — Lane Musselman, Lucky Clovers
#552 Tractor, Level C, Moving Out
1st Place — Owen Barnes, Future Farmers of Monroe
2nd Place — Gavin Packer, Pickaway Bandits
#540 — Not Just Knots
1st Place and State Fair Representative — John Stiver, Critters and Creations
1st Place Overall Engineering Project — Kieran Shaw, Walnut Wonder Workers
2nd Place Overall Engineering Project — John Stiver, Critters and Creations
#630 — Safe Use of Guns
1st Place and State Fair Representative — Zane Fasheun, Scioto Sassafras
2nd Place and State Fair Alternate — Hayden Twining, Washington Hill Climbers
3rd Place — Caleb Ball, Scioto Scrappin’ and More
4th Place — Jacob Cook, Saltcreek Livestock
5th Place — Anna McComb, Scioto Sassafras
Honorable Mention — Logan McMahon, Scioto Scrappin’ and More
#631 — Basic Archery
1st Place and State Fair Representative — Audra Anderson, Lucky Clovers
2nd Place and State Fair Alternate — Kendall Moehl, Lucky Clovers
3rd Place — Graham Anderson, Lucky Clovers
4th Place — Olivia Havens, Scioto Sassafras
#611 — Explore The Outdoors
1st Place and State Fair Representative — Thomas Ratliff, Darby Fine and Dandy
#612 — Geology: Can You Dig It?
1st Place and State Fair Representative — Caleb Ball — Scioto Scrappin and More
2nd Place and State Fair Alternate — Aiden Cox, Madison Livewires
3rd Place — Chloe Brunton, Patriotic Pioneers
4th Place — Logan McMahon, Scioto Scrappin’ and More
#617 — Exploring Ponds
1st Place and State Fair Representative — Melina Kopczewski, Lucky Clovers
2nd Place and State Fair Alternate — Jackson Colburn, Saddle and Sirloin
#620 — Why Trees Matter
1st Place and State Fair Representative — Avalon Havan, Monroe Clever Clovers
2nd Place and State Fair Alternate — Emily Frick, Scioto Sassafras
#621 — Ohio Birds
1st Place and State Fair Representative (2nd Year)— Dena Alkire, Darby Fine and Dandy
2nd Place and State Fair Alternate (2nd Year)— Allison Remick, Scioto Scrappin’ and More
3rd Place — Makayla Lange, Scioto Scrappin’ and More
4th Place and State Fair Representative (1st Year) — Kiera Scott, Scioto Scrappin’ and More
#623 — Outdoor Adventurer: Beginning Fishing
1st Place and State Fair Representative — Nathan Wolfe, Future Famers of Monroe
2nd Place and State Fair Alternate — Caleb Ball, Scioto Scrappin’ and More
3rd Place — Kiera Scott, Scioto Scrappin’ and More
4th Place — Alyson Miller, Fair Game
5th Place — Drake Reynolds, Madison Livewires
#641 Beekeeping
1st Place and State Fair Representative — Austin Clark, Patriotic Pioneers
2nd Place — Arjun Sreekanth, Patriotic Pioneers
3rd Place — Cameron Clark — Patriotic Pioneers
#645 Insect Adventures 2
1st Place and State Fair Representative— Lillian Nye, Fair Game
Best Overall Natural Resource Project — Caleb Ball, Scioto Scrappin’ and More
Runner—Up Overall Natural Resource Project — Austin Clark, Patriotic Pioneers
#750 — Shooting Sports Rifle Project
1st Place and State Fair Representative — Keirstyn Shaffer — Pickaway Shooting Sports
2nd Place — Molly Fountain — Pickaway Shooting Sports
3rd Place — Cameron Clark — Pickaway Shooting Sports
4th Place — Mavric Radcliff — Pickaway Shooting Sports
5th Place — Austin Clark — Pickaway Shooting Sports
#751 — Shooting Sports Archery Project
1st Place and State Fair Representative — Cicely Esterline, Pickaway Shooting Sports
2nd Place — Kaleb Cassidy, Pickaway Shooting Sports
#752 — Shooting Sports Shotgun Project
1st Place and State Fair Representative Sr — Erin Vincent — Pickaway Shooting Sports
2nd Place and State Fair Alternate — Eva Merritt — Pickaway Shooting Sports
3rd Place and State Fair Representative Jr— Brycen Blair — Pickaway Shooting Sports
#753 — Shooting Sports Pistol Project
1st Place and State Fair Representative — Lila Merritt, Pickaway Shooting Sports
2nd Place and State Fair Alternate — Josie Blair, Pickaway Shooting Sports
3rd Place — Timothy McCain, Pickaway Shooting Sports
4th Place — Tucker Whitcraft, Pickaway Shooting Sports
#501 — Rockets Away (Bottle Rockets)
1st Place and State Fair Representative — Aiden Cox, Madison Livewires
2nd Place — Logan McMahon, Scioto Scrappin’ and More
3rd Place — Caleb Ball, Scioto Scrappin’ and More
#503 — Rockets Away (Solid Fuel Model Rockets)
1st Place and State Fair Representative — Owen Barnes — Future Farmers of Monroe
2nd Place and State Fair Alternate — Dave Ratliff, Darby Fine and Dandy
3rd Place — Peter Ratliff, Darby Fine and Dandy
Rockets Away (Bottle Rockets) — Longest Distance
1st Place — Caleb Ball
2nd Place — Aiden Cox
3rd Place — Logan McMahon
Food and Nutrition and Creative Arts Judging
#459 — Let’s Start Cooking Junior (ages 13 and younger)
1st Place and State Fair Representative — Ella Mund, Creative Clovers
2nd Place and State Fair Alternate — Rylee Nicholson, Buttons and Bowls
3rd Place — Juliet Kinne, Creative Clovers
4th Place — Addison Wallace, Jackson Livestock
5th Place — Alyson Miller, Fair Game
Honorable Mention — Kenlee Morrison, Squeaks and Squeals
#459 — Let’s Start Cooking Senior (ages 14 and older)
1st Place and State Fair Representative — Brianna Thompson, Madison Livewires
#484 Snack Attack Junior (ages 13 and younger)
1st Place and State Fair Representative — Taylor Cook, Saddle and Sirloin
2nd Place and State Fair Alternate — Halle Kinne, Creative Clovers
3rd Place — Rylee Nicholson, Buttons and Bowls
4th Place — Abigail Haines, Saddle and Sirloin
5th Place — Aubrey Johnston, Washington Hill Climbers
#484 Snack Attack Senior (ages 14 and older)
Honorable Mention — Reese Moehl, Lucky Clovers
#461 — Let’s Bake Quick Breads
1st Place and State Fair Representative — Megan Wolfe, Future Farmers of Monroe
2nd Place and State Fair Alternate — Brinleigh Gygi, Saddle and Sirloin
3rd Place — Jack Sorrell, Westfall Livestock
#462 — Yeast Breads On The Rise
1st Place and State Fair Representative — Emma McKibben, Buttons and Bowls
2nd Place and State Fair Alternate — Lila Merritt, Scioto Sassafras
3rd Place — Makayla Lange — Scioto Scrappin’ and More
#463 — Sports Nutrition: Ready, Set, Go!
1st Place and State Fair Representative Sr — Isabelle Capsel, Buttons and Bowls
2nd Place and State Fair Representative Jr — Ella Borland, Pickaway Clover Mixers
3rd Place — Adrian Moehl, Lucky Clovers
#467 — You’re the Chef
1st Place and State Fair Representative — Eva Merritt, Scioto Sassafras
#469 — Global Gourmet
1st Place and State Fair Representative — Mason Wolfe, Washington Hill Climbers
2nd Place and State Fair Alternate — Claire Bradbury, Buttons and Bowls
3rd Place — Emily O’Quinn, Monroe Clever Clovers
4th Place — Peri White, Washington Hill Climbers
#472 — Grill Master
1st Place and State Fair Representative — Joe Smoot, Jackson Livestock
#474 — Beyond the Grill
1st Place and State Fair Representative — Sam Elder, Darby Fine and Dandy
#475 — Star Spangled Foods
1st Place and State Fair Representative — Olivia Snyder, Buttons and Bowls
2nd Place and State Fair Alternate — Morgan Cline, Scioto Sassafras
#477 — Party Planner, A Guide to Quantity Cooking
1st Place and State Fair Representative— Lydia Ratliff, Darby Fine and Dandy
#481 — Everyday Food and Fitness
Honorable Mention — Kiera Scott, Scioto Scrappin’ and More
#485 — Racing the Clock to Awesome Meals
1st Place and State Fair Representative — Maggie Wilson, Pickaway Clover Mixers
2nd Place and State Fair Alternate — Layla Yoe, Westfall Livestock
3rd Place — Dalton Bush, Darby Fine and Dandy
#486 — Dashboard Dining
Honorable Mention — Allison Remick, Scioto Scrappin’ and More
#487 — Take a Break for Breakfast
1st Place and State Fair Representative — Davion Moran, Saddle and Sirloin
2nd Place and State Fair Alternate — Lucy Shockley, Scioto Sassafras
#492 — Cake Decorating Beginner Junior (ages 13 and younger)
1st Place and State Fair Representative — Zoe Scott, Walnut Wonder Workers
2nd Place and State Fair Alternate — Hannah Daniels, Buttons and Bowls
3rd Place — Mazie McKenzie, Jackson Livestock
4th Place — Amanda Storey, Scioto Darby Thundering Hooves
5th Place — Jett Sharp, Scioto Sassafras
Honorable Mention — Aubree Holbrook, Washington Hill Climbers
Addison Scarberry, Madison Livewires
#492 — Cake Decorating Intermediate Junior (ages 13 and younger)
1st Place and State Fair Representative — Grace Thanasack, Creative Clovers
#405 — The Laundry Project
1st Place and State Fair Representative — Allison Remick, Scioto Scrappin’ and More
2nd Place and State Fair Alternate — Avery Hines, Madison Livewires
3rd Place — Jazmyn Carrillo, Jackson Livestock
#442 — Family History Treasure Hunt
1st Place and State Fair Representative 1St year — Marly Jones, Scioto Sassafras
2nd Place and State Fair Representative 2nd year — Brianna Thompson, Madison Livewires
3rd Place — Brooklyn Malone, Patriotic Pioneers
4th Place — Megan Wolfe, Future Farmers of Monroe
#491 It’s My Home
1st Place and State Fair Representative — Brylee Brunton, Patriotic Pioneers
2nd Place and State Fair Alternate — Isabelle Capsel, Buttons and Bowls
3rd Place — Alyson Miller, Fair Game
#494 Makeover My Space Junior (ages 13 and younger)
1st Place and State Fair Representative — Camille Myers, Critters and Creation
2nd Place and State Fair Alternate— Abigail Daniels, Buttons and Bowls
#494 Makeover My Space Senior (ages 14 and older)
1st Place and State Fair Representative — Avalon Havan, Monroe Clever Clovers
2nd Place and State Fair Alternate — Makayla Lange, Scioto Scrappin’ and More
3rd Place — Kiera Scott, Scioto Scrappin’ and More
#495 Your First Home Away From Home
1st Place and State Fair Representative — Makayla Lange, Scioto Scrappin’ and More
#496 — My Favorite Things Junior (ages 13 and younger)
1st Place and State Fair Representative — Nichole Jenkins, Patriotic Pioneers
2nd Place and State Fair Alternate — Emily Frick, Scioto Sassafras
3rd Place — Gabe Watkins, Monroe Clever Clovers
#496 — My Favorite Things Senior (ages 14 and older)
1st Place and State Fair Representative — Derek Yarnell, Patriotic Pioneers
2nd Place and State Fair Alternate — Karlie Gray, Squeaks and Squeals
#497 Scrapbooking Junior (ages 13 and younger)
1st Place and State Fair Representative 2nd year — Alex Patton, Lucky Clovers
2nd Place and State Fair Alternate 2nd year — Abigail Daniels, Buttons and Bowls
3rd Place and State Fair Representative 1st year — Kenadi Crye, Critters and Creations
4th Place and State Fair Alternate 1st year — Carolyn Yarnell, Patriotic Pioneers
#497 Scrapbooking Senior (ages 14 and older)
1st Place and State Fair Representative 1st year — Carli Hutchinson, Creative Clovers
2nd Place and State Fair Representative 2nd year — Kiera Scott, Scioto Scrappin’ and More
3rd Place and State Fair Alternate 2nd year — Erin Vincent, Circle City Clovers
#499 You Can Quilt
1st Place and State Fair Representative — Samuel Campbell, Saddle and Sirloin
#498 Quilting The Best Better
1st Place and State Fair Representative — Madison Jech, Madison Livewires
#591 Candy Making
1st Place — Arian Grace, Deercreek Livestock
#592 Getting Started In Art Junior (ages 13 and younger)
1st Place and State Fair Representative — Emilee Clark, Patriotic Pioneers
2nd Place and State Fair Alternate — Juliana Shockley, Scioto Sassafras
3rd Place — Lila Merritt, Scioto Sassafras
4th Place — Gabby Belford, Lucky Clovers
5th Place — Keirstyn Shaffer, Scioto Sassafras
Honorable Mention — Kaelyn McGinnis Creative Clovers
Honorable Mention — Grace Murlin — Creative Clovers
#592 Getting Started In Art Senior (ages 14 and older)
1st Place and State Fair Representative — Alexandria Pontius, Scioto Darby Thundering Hooves
#593 Seeing Through Graphic Design
1st Place and State Fair Representative — Kieran Shaw, Walnut Wonder Workers
2nd Place and State Fair Alternate — Dean Alkire, Darby Fine and Dandy
3rd Place — Sarah Lewis, Washington Hill Climbers
#409 Sew Fun
1st Place and State Fair Representative (ages 11—13) — Abigail Eitel, Future Farmers of Monroe
2nd Place and State Fair Representative (ages 8—10) — Ellyza Skinner, Buttons and Bowls
3rd Place and State Fair Alternate (ages 11—13) — Kylie McCain, Walnut Porkers
#410 Designed by Me
1st Place and State Fair Representative — Lauren Barnes, Future Farmers of Monroe
#411 EM• BEL• LISH
1st Place and State Fair Representative — Makayla Lange, Scioto Scrappin and More
#419 Terrific Tops
1st Place and State Fair Representative — Isabelle Capsel, Buttons and Bowls
#430 Shopping Savvy
1st Place and State Fair Representative (ages 14+) — Naomi Kinne, Creative Clovers
2nd Place and State Fair Representative (ages 8—13) — Morgan Cline, Scioto Sassafras
3rd Place and State Fair Alternate (ages 14+) — Kaitlyn Ball, Scioto Scappin’ and More
4th Place — Baileigh Rieder, Saddle and Sirloin
#425 Look Great for Less
1st Place and State Fair Representative — Taylor Rieder, Saddle and Sirloin
2nd Place and State Fair Alternate — Lillianna Stafford, Jackson Livestock
#415 Ready, Set, So Active
1st Place and State Fair Representative — Cicely Esterline, Buttons and Bowls
#408 Creative Costumes
1st Place and State Fair Representative — Chloe Caudill, Madison Livewires
2nd Place and State Fair Alternate — Julia Caudill, Madison Livewires
#417 Dress—Up Outfit
1st Place and State Fair Representative (Formal Wear) — Emma Caudill, Madison Livewires
Senior Modeling
1st Place — Lillianna Stafford, Jackson Livestock
2nd Place — Naomi Kinne, Creative Clovers
3rd Place — Baileigh Rieder, Saddle and Sirloin
4th Place — Taylor Rieder, Saddle and Sirloin
5th Place — Emma Caudill, Madison Livewires
Intermediate Modeling
1st Place — Morgan Cline, Scioto Sassafras
2nd Place — Kylie McCain, Walnut Porkers
3rd Place — Julia Caudill, Madison Livewires
Junior Modeling
1st Place — Cicely Esterline, Buttons and Bowls
2nd Place — Chloe Brunton, Patriotic Pioneers
3rd Place — Isabelle Capsel, Buttons and Bowls
4th Place — Abigail Eitel, Future Farmers of Monroe
5th Place — Ellyza Skinner, Buttons and Bowls