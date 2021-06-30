4—H Special Interest Projects Judging

#210D You and Your Dog Junior

1st Place — Carolyn Yarnell, Patriotic Pioneers

2nd Place — Kyle Yarnell, Patriotic Pioneers

3rd Place — Evelyn Koeth, Scioto Sassafaa

4th Place — Sydney McMahon, Scioto Scrappin’ and More

5th Place — Katie Thompson, Patriotic Pioneers

State Fair (ages 8—10): Evelyn Koeth

Alternate: Katie Thompson

State Fair (ages 11—13): Carolyn Yarnell

Alternate: Kyle Yarnell

#210D You and Your Dog Senior

1st Place — Josh Trapp, Future Farmers of Monroe

2nd Place — Lillianna Stafford, Jackson Livestock

State Fair (ages 14—18): Josh Trapp

Alternate: Lillianna Stafford

#216 — Purr—fect Pals, Level 1

1st Place — Derek Yarnell, Patriotic Pioneers

2nd Place — Ryleigh Dawson, Patriotic Pioneers

State Fair (ages 8—10): Ryleigh Dawson

State Fair (ages 14—18): Derek Yarnell

#217 — Climbing Up, Level 2

1st Place and State Fair Representative — Allison Remick, Scioto Scrappin’ and More

#218 Leaping Forward, Level 3

1st Place and State Fair Representative — Makayla Lange, Scioto Scrappin’ and More

2nd Place and State Fair Alternate — Karlie Gray, Squeaks and Squeals

#215 — Cavy Project

1st Place — Avalon Havan, Monroe Clever Clovers

2nd Place — Kiera Scott, Scioto Scrappin’ and More

State Fair: Avalon Havan

Alternate: Kiera Scott

#227 Pet Rabbit, Junior

1st Place — Sydney McMahon, Scioto Scrappin’ and More

2nd Place — Megan Hinze, Paradise Hills

3rd Place — Cooper Willoughby, Circle City Clovers

4th Place — Logan McMahon, Scioto Scrappin’ and More

5th Place — Lillian Nye, Fair Game

Honorable Mention — Flynn Nye, Fair Game

State Fair (ages 8—10): Megan Hinze

Alternate: Logan McMahon

State Fair (ages 11—13): Sydney McMahon

Alternate: Cooper Willoughby

#227 Pet Rabbit, Senior

1st Place — Kaitlyn Ball, Scioto Scrappin’ and More

2nd Place — Devin Willoughby, Circle City Clovers

State Fair (ages 14—18): Kaitlyn Ball

Alternate: Devin Willoughby

#135C Companion Pet Goats

1st Place — Samuel Jones, Scioto Darby Thundering Hooves

2nd Place — Simon Jones, Scioto Darby Thundering Hooves

3rd Place — Karli Liming, Walnut Porkers

Best Overall Small Animal Projects — ($50 cash award)

Dog — Carolyn Yarnell, Patriotic Pioneers

Cat — Makayla Lange, Scioto Scrappin’ and More

Small Animal — Avalon Havan, Monroe Clever Clovers

#173 Horseless Horse

1st Place — Nevin Hirsch, Patriotic Pioneers

2nd Place — Alexis Kovach, Paradise Hills

3rd Place — Genevieve Hamman, Buttons and Bowls

4th Place — Rebecca Shackelford, Madison Livewires

#200 All About Dogs

1st Place — Colton Whitt, Scioto Sassafras

2nd Place — Juliana Shockley, Scioto Sassafras

3rd Place — Samantha Moats, Washington Hill Climbers

State Fair (ages 8—10): Colton Whitt

#244 — Vet 1, From Airedales to Zebras

1st Place and State Fair Representative — Makayla Robinson, Squeaks and Squeals

2nd Place and State Fair Alternate — Elleana Yeager, Darby Fine and Dandy

3rd Place — Avery Hines, Madison Livewires

4th Place — Megan Hinze, Paradise Hills

5th Place — Hannah Daniels, Buttons and Bowls

#245 — Vet 2, All Systems Go!

1st Place and State Fair Representative — Rebekah Shackelford, Madison Livewires

2nd Place and State Fair Alternate— Brianna Thompson, Madison Livewires

#246 — Vet 3, On the Cutting Edge

1st Place and State Fair Representative — Allison Remick, Scioto Scrappin’ and More

#493 — Science Fun With Kitchen Chemistry

1st Place and State Fair Representative — Lauren Barnes, Future Farmers of Monroe

2nd Place and State Fair Alternate — Dylan Swanger, Creative Clovers

3rd Place — Taylor Strawser, Westfall Livestock

#500 Science Fun With Physics

1st Place and State Fair Represative — Sean Williams, Future Farmers of Monroe

2nd Place — Makayla Lange, Scioto Scrappin’ and More

3rd Place — Steven Layton, Darby Fine and Dandy

#502 Science Fun with Flight

1st Place and State Fair Representative, Makayla Lange, Scioto Scrappin’ and More

#531 Science Fun with Electricity

1st Place and State Fair Representative, Ethan Frick, Scioto Sassafras

#550 Young Engineers in Solar Energy

1st Place and State Fair Representative — Haleigh Barthlow, Patriotic Pioneers

#670 Canning and Freezing

1st Place and State Fair Representative — Courtney Thomas, Wild Wild West

2nd Place and State Fair Alternate — Elleana Yeager, Darby Fine and Dandy

3rd Place — Jazmyn Carrillo, Jackson Livestock

4th Place — Brinleigh Gygi, Saddle and Sirloin

#671 — How Does Your Garden Grow?

1st Place and State Fair Representative — Sydney McMahon, Scioto Scrappin’ and More

#691 — Grow Your Own Vegetables

1st Place and State Fair Representative — Ashleigh Morrison, Washington Hill Climbers

2nd Place and State Fair Alternate — Brianna Thompson, Madison Livewires

#692 — Growing with the Seasons

1st Place and State Fair Representative — Makayla Lange, Scioto Scrappin’ and More

#091 — Discovering 4—H

1st Place — Maxwell Spencer, Critters and Creations

#092 — 4—H Around the Globe

1st Place and State Fair Representative — Makayla Lange, Scioto Scrappin’ and More

2nd Place and State Fair Alternate — Avalon Havan, Monroe Clever Clovers

3rd Place — Kiera Scott, Scioto Scrappin’ and More

#359 Your Thoughts Matter

1st Place and State Fair Representative — Melina Kopczewski, Lucky Clovers

#371 — 4—H Club Leadership 1

1st Place and State Fair Representative — Naomi Kinne, Creative Clovers

2nd Place and State Fair Alternate — Eva Merritt, Scioto Sassafras

#374 Teens on Board

1st Place and State Fair — Lillianna Stafford, Jackson Livestock

#387M Leadership Master

1st Place and State Fair Representative — Makayla Lnage, Scioto Scrappin’ and More

#382 Am I Ready For Work?

1st Place — Kiera Scott, Scioto Scrappin’ and More

#383 — 4—H Club Leadership 2

1st Place and State Fair Representative — Makayla Lange, Scioto Scrappin’ and More

2nd Place and State Fair Alternate — Allison Remick, Scioto Scrappin’ and More

3rd Place — Jazmyn Carillo, Jackson Livestock

4th Place — Erin Vincent, Circle City Clovers

#387 — Here, There, AG Careers are Everywhere

1st Place — Kiera Scott, Scioto Scrappin’ and More

#445 Becoming Money Wise

1st Place — Kyle Yarnell — Patriotic Pioneers

2nd Place — Brylee Brunton, Patriotic Pioneers

3rd Place — Mason Wolfe, Washington Hill Climbers

4th Place — Addison Scarberry, Madison Livewires

#448 Teens…On the Road to Financial Success

1st Place — Makayla Lange, Scioto Scrappin’ and More

#588 The Writer in You

1st Place — Kiera Scott, Scioto Scrappin’ andMore

2nd Place — Mitchell Ruff, Jackson Livestock

3rd Place — Karlie Gray, Squeaks and Squeals

4th Place — Hannah Johnson, Kountry Kids

#365 — Self—Determined, Junior (age 13 and younger)

1st Place — Mazie McKenzie, Jackson Livestock

2nd Place — Edison Artler, Fair Game

3rd Place — Madilyn McClure, Saddle and Sirloin

#365 — Self—Determined, Senior (age 14 and older)

1st Place — Eva Merritt, Scioto Sassafras

2nd Place — Makayla Lange, Scioto Scrappin’ and More

3rd Place — Anna Watkins, Monroe Clever Clovers

4th Place — Emily O’Quinn, Monroe Clever Clovers

5th Place — Kassidy Lange, Scioto Scrappin’ and More

Honorable Mention: Kiera Scott, Scioto Scrappin’ and More

#584 Photography Basics, Level 1

1st Place and State Fair Representative — Makayla Lange, Scioto Scrappin’ and More

2nd Place and State Fair Alternate — Easton Swanger, Creative Clovers

3rd Place — Faith Murlin, Creative Clovers

4th Place — Jazmyn Carrillo, Jackson Livestock

5th Place — Peyton Wolfe, Saltcreek Livestock

Honorable Mention: Emma Caudill, Madison Livewires

#586 Mastering Photography, Level 3

1st Place and State Fair Representative— Skyla Smith, Madison Livewires

2nd Place and State Fair Alternate — Grace Wolfe, Future Farmers of Monroe

#589M Photography Master

1st Place and State Fair Representative— Grace Cook, Saltcreek Livestock

#300 You’re The Athlete

1st Place — Ryleigh Wolfe, Saltcreek Livestock

2nd Place — Braden Johnson — Kountry Kids

3rd Place — Drace Johnson, Fair Game

State Fair Representative Jr (13 and younger): Ryleigh Wolfe

State Fair Representative Sr (14 or older) : Braden Johnson

#351 Staying Healthy

1st Place and State Fair Representative — Clara Wilson, Pickaway Clover Mixers

#352 Keeping Fit

1st Place — Avalon Havan, Monroe Clever Clovers

2nd Place — Kiera Scott, Scioto Scrappin’ and More

3rd Place — Gabriel Scarberry, Madison Livewires

4th Place — Allison Barnes, Future Farmers of Monroe

State Fair Representative Jr (13 and younger): Gabriel Scarberry

State Fair Representative Sr (14 or older): Avalon Havan

State Fair Alternate Sr (14 or older): Kiera Scott

#353 — First Aid In Action

1st Place — Hayden Twining, Washington Hill Climbers

2nd Place — Marianna Packer, Pickaway Bandits

3rd Place — Davion Moran, Saddle and Sirloin

4th Place — Colton Shea, Walnut Wonder Workers

State Fair Representative Jr (13 and younger): Marianna Packer

State Fair Representative Sr (14 or older) : Hayden Twining

#354 — Medicine Science and Safety

1st Place and State Fair Representative — Chloe Foster, Squeaks and Squeals

2nd Place — Kassidy Lange, Scioto Scrappin’ and More

3rd Place — Ashleigh Pennington, Critters and Creations

#355 — Tracking Your Health and Fitness

1st Place and State Fair Representative — Makayla Lange, Scioto Scrappin’ and More

#357 — Alcohol and Drug Abuse

1st Place and State Fair Representative — Makayla Lange, Scioto Scrappin’ and More

#556 Measuring Up: Level 1, Junior

1st Place — Davion Moran, Saddle and Sirloin

2nd Place — Spencer Maxwell, Critters and Creations

3rd Place — Brayden Gygi, Saddle and Sirloin

4th Place — Elliott Driesbach, Madison Livewires

5th Place — Colton Whitt, Scioto Sassafras

Honorable Mention — Edison Artler, Fair Game

State Fair Representatives: Davion Moran and Spencer Maxwell

State Fair Alternate — Brayden Gygi

#556 Measuring Up: Level 1, Senior

1st Place and State Fair Representative — Kiera Scott, Scioto Scrappin’ and More

#557 Making The Cut, Level 2

1st Place and State Fair Representative — Hunter Probasco, Lucky Clovers

2nd Place and State Fair Representative — Erin Vincent, Circle City Clovers

#558 Nailing It Together, Level 3

1st Place and State Fair Representative — Eva Merritt, Scioto Sassafras

1st Place Overall Woodworking Project — Eva Merritt, Scioto Sassafras

2nd Place Overall Woodworking Project — Hunter Probasco, Lucky Clovers

#573 Arcs and Sparks

1st Place — Coen Weiler, Walnut Porkers

2nd Place — Zachary Scott, Walnut Wonder Workers

3rd Place — Cody Kitchen, Darby Fine and Dandy

4th Place — Andrew Hunt, Madison Livewires

5th Place — Mark Wilson, Pickaway Clover Mixers

#507 — Robotics 1 LEGO EV3

1st Place and State Fair Representative — Jaden Nye, Fair Game

#507 — Robotics 2 EV3N More

1st Place and State Fair Representative — Kieran Shaw, Walnut Wonder Workers

#527 — Magic of Electricity — Level 1

1st Place and State Fair Representative — Austin Clark, Patriotic Pioneers

2nd Place and State Fair Alternate — Aiden Cox, Madison Livewires

#528 — Investigating Electricity — Level 2

1st Place and State Fair Representative — Landon Sharp, Scioto Sassafras

2nd Place and State Fair Alternate — Cameron Clark, Patriotic Pioneers

#529 — Wired For Power — Level 3

1st Place and State Fair Representative — Maddex Stiver, Critters and Creations

#541 — Crank It Up, Level 1

1st Place and State Fair Representative — Joseph Elder, Darby Fine and Dandy

2nd Place and State Fair Alernate — Austin Clark, Patriotic Pioneers

#551 — Tractor, Level A, Starting Up

1st Place — Lane Musselman, Lucky Clovers

#552 Tractor, Level C, Moving Out

1st Place — Owen Barnes, Future Farmers of Monroe

2nd Place — Gavin Packer, Pickaway Bandits

#540 — Not Just Knots

1st Place and State Fair Representative — John Stiver, Critters and Creations

1st Place Overall Engineering Project — Kieran Shaw, Walnut Wonder Workers

2nd Place Overall Engineering Project — John Stiver, Critters and Creations

#630 — Safe Use of Guns

1st Place and State Fair Representative — Zane Fasheun, Scioto Sassafras

2nd Place and State Fair Alternate — Hayden Twining, Washington Hill Climbers

3rd Place — Caleb Ball, Scioto Scrappin’ and More

4th Place — Jacob Cook, Saltcreek Livestock

5th Place — Anna McComb, Scioto Sassafras

Honorable Mention — Logan McMahon, Scioto Scrappin’ and More

#631 — Basic Archery

1st Place and State Fair Representative — Audra Anderson, Lucky Clovers

2nd Place and State Fair Alternate — Kendall Moehl, Lucky Clovers

3rd Place — Graham Anderson, Lucky Clovers

4th Place — Olivia Havens, Scioto Sassafras

#611 — Explore The Outdoors

1st Place and State Fair Representative — Thomas Ratliff, Darby Fine and Dandy

#612 — Geology: Can You Dig It?

1st Place and State Fair Representative — Caleb Ball — Scioto Scrappin and More

2nd Place and State Fair Alternate — Aiden Cox, Madison Livewires

3rd Place — Chloe Brunton, Patriotic Pioneers

4th Place — Logan McMahon, Scioto Scrappin’ and More

#617 — Exploring Ponds

1st Place and State Fair Representative — Melina Kopczewski, Lucky Clovers

2nd Place and State Fair Alternate — Jackson Colburn, Saddle and Sirloin

#620 — Why Trees Matter

1st Place and State Fair Representative — Avalon Havan, Monroe Clever Clovers

2nd Place and State Fair Alternate — Emily Frick, Scioto Sassafras

#621 — Ohio Birds

1st Place and State Fair Representative (2nd Year)— Dena Alkire, Darby Fine and Dandy

2nd Place and State Fair Alternate (2nd Year)— Allison Remick, Scioto Scrappin’ and More

3rd Place — Makayla Lange, Scioto Scrappin’ and More

4th Place and State Fair Representative (1st Year) — Kiera Scott, Scioto Scrappin’ and More

#623 — Outdoor Adventurer: Beginning Fishing

1st Place and State Fair Representative — Nathan Wolfe, Future Famers of Monroe

2nd Place and State Fair Alternate — Caleb Ball, Scioto Scrappin’ and More

3rd Place — Kiera Scott, Scioto Scrappin’ and More

4th Place — Alyson Miller, Fair Game

5th Place — Drake Reynolds, Madison Livewires

#641 Beekeeping

1st Place and State Fair Representative — Austin Clark, Patriotic Pioneers

2nd Place — Arjun Sreekanth, Patriotic Pioneers

3rd Place — Cameron Clark — Patriotic Pioneers

#645 Insect Adventures 2

1st Place and State Fair Representative— Lillian Nye, Fair Game

Best Overall Natural Resource Project — Caleb Ball, Scioto Scrappin’ and More

Runner—Up Overall Natural Resource Project — Austin Clark, Patriotic Pioneers

#750 — Shooting Sports Rifle Project

1st Place and State Fair Representative — Keirstyn Shaffer — Pickaway Shooting Sports

2nd Place — Molly Fountain — Pickaway Shooting Sports

3rd Place — Cameron Clark — Pickaway Shooting Sports

4th Place — Mavric Radcliff — Pickaway Shooting Sports

5th Place — Austin Clark — Pickaway Shooting Sports

#751 — Shooting Sports Archery Project

1st Place and State Fair Representative — Cicely Esterline, Pickaway Shooting Sports

2nd Place — Kaleb Cassidy, Pickaway Shooting Sports

#752 — Shooting Sports Shotgun Project

1st Place and State Fair Representative Sr — Erin Vincent — Pickaway Shooting Sports

2nd Place and State Fair Alternate — Eva Merritt — Pickaway Shooting Sports

3rd Place and State Fair Representative Jr— Brycen Blair — Pickaway Shooting Sports

#753 — Shooting Sports Pistol Project

1st Place and State Fair Representative — Lila Merritt, Pickaway Shooting Sports

2nd Place and State Fair Alternate — Josie Blair, Pickaway Shooting Sports

3rd Place — Timothy McCain, Pickaway Shooting Sports

4th Place — Tucker Whitcraft, Pickaway Shooting Sports

#501 — Rockets Away (Bottle Rockets)

1st Place and State Fair Representative — Aiden Cox, Madison Livewires

2nd Place — Logan McMahon, Scioto Scrappin’ and More

3rd Place — Caleb Ball, Scioto Scrappin’ and More

#503 — Rockets Away (Solid Fuel Model Rockets)

1st Place and State Fair Representative — Owen Barnes — Future Farmers of Monroe

2nd Place and State Fair Alternate — Dave Ratliff, Darby Fine and Dandy

3rd Place — Peter Ratliff, Darby Fine and Dandy

Rockets Away (Bottle Rockets) — Longest Distance

1st Place — Caleb Ball

2nd Place — Aiden Cox

3rd Place — Logan McMahon

Food and Nutrition and Creative Arts Judging

#459 — Let’s Start Cooking Junior (ages 13 and younger)

1st Place and State Fair Representative — Ella Mund, Creative Clovers

2nd Place and State Fair Alternate — Rylee Nicholson, Buttons and Bowls

3rd Place — Juliet Kinne, Creative Clovers

4th Place — Addison Wallace, Jackson Livestock

5th Place — Alyson Miller, Fair Game

Honorable Mention — Kenlee Morrison, Squeaks and Squeals

#459 — Let’s Start Cooking Senior (ages 14 and older)

1st Place and State Fair Representative — Brianna Thompson, Madison Livewires

#484 Snack Attack Junior (ages 13 and younger)

1st Place and State Fair Representative — Taylor Cook, Saddle and Sirloin

2nd Place and State Fair Alternate — Halle Kinne, Creative Clovers

3rd Place — Rylee Nicholson, Buttons and Bowls

4th Place — Abigail Haines, Saddle and Sirloin

5th Place — Aubrey Johnston, Washington Hill Climbers

#484 Snack Attack Senior (ages 14 and older)

Honorable Mention — Reese Moehl, Lucky Clovers

#461 — Let’s Bake Quick Breads

1st Place and State Fair Representative — Megan Wolfe, Future Farmers of Monroe

2nd Place and State Fair Alternate — Brinleigh Gygi, Saddle and Sirloin

3rd Place — Jack Sorrell, Westfall Livestock

#462 — Yeast Breads On The Rise

1st Place and State Fair Representative — Emma McKibben, Buttons and Bowls

2nd Place and State Fair Alternate — Lila Merritt, Scioto Sassafras

3rd Place — Makayla Lange — Scioto Scrappin’ and More

#463 — Sports Nutrition: Ready, Set, Go!

1st Place and State Fair Representative Sr — Isabelle Capsel, Buttons and Bowls

2nd Place and State Fair Representative Jr — Ella Borland, Pickaway Clover Mixers

3rd Place — Adrian Moehl, Lucky Clovers

#467 — You’re the Chef

1st Place and State Fair Representative — Eva Merritt, Scioto Sassafras

#469 — Global Gourmet

1st Place and State Fair Representative — Mason Wolfe, Washington Hill Climbers

2nd Place and State Fair Alternate — Claire Bradbury, Buttons and Bowls

3rd Place — Emily O’Quinn, Monroe Clever Clovers

4th Place — Peri White, Washington Hill Climbers

#472 — Grill Master

1st Place and State Fair Representative — Joe Smoot, Jackson Livestock

#474 — Beyond the Grill

1st Place and State Fair Representative — Sam Elder, Darby Fine and Dandy

#475 — Star Spangled Foods

1st Place and State Fair Representative — Olivia Snyder, Buttons and Bowls

2nd Place and State Fair Alternate — Morgan Cline, Scioto Sassafras

#477 — Party Planner, A Guide to Quantity Cooking

1st Place and State Fair Representative— Lydia Ratliff, Darby Fine and Dandy

#481 — Everyday Food and Fitness

Honorable Mention — Kiera Scott, Scioto Scrappin’ and More

#485 — Racing the Clock to Awesome Meals

1st Place and State Fair Representative — Maggie Wilson, Pickaway Clover Mixers

2nd Place and State Fair Alternate — Layla Yoe, Westfall Livestock

3rd Place — Dalton Bush, Darby Fine and Dandy

#486 — Dashboard Dining

Honorable Mention — Allison Remick, Scioto Scrappin’ and More

#487 — Take a Break for Breakfast

1st Place and State Fair Representative — Davion Moran, Saddle and Sirloin

2nd Place and State Fair Alternate — Lucy Shockley, Scioto Sassafras

#492 — Cake Decorating Beginner Junior (ages 13 and younger)

1st Place and State Fair Representative — Zoe Scott, Walnut Wonder Workers

2nd Place and State Fair Alternate — Hannah Daniels, Buttons and Bowls

3rd Place — Mazie McKenzie, Jackson Livestock

4th Place — Amanda Storey, Scioto Darby Thundering Hooves

5th Place — Jett Sharp, Scioto Sassafras

Honorable Mention — Aubree Holbrook, Washington Hill Climbers

Addison Scarberry, Madison Livewires

#492 — Cake Decorating Intermediate Junior (ages 13 and younger)

1st Place and State Fair Representative — Grace Thanasack, Creative Clovers

#405 — The Laundry Project

1st Place and State Fair Representative — Allison Remick, Scioto Scrappin’ and More

2nd Place and State Fair Alternate — Avery Hines, Madison Livewires

3rd Place — Jazmyn Carrillo, Jackson Livestock

#442 — Family History Treasure Hunt

1st Place and State Fair Representative 1St year — Marly Jones, Scioto Sassafras

2nd Place and State Fair Representative 2nd year — Brianna Thompson, Madison Livewires

3rd Place — Brooklyn Malone, Patriotic Pioneers

4th Place — Megan Wolfe, Future Farmers of Monroe

#491 It’s My Home

1st Place and State Fair Representative — Brylee Brunton, Patriotic Pioneers

2nd Place and State Fair Alternate — Isabelle Capsel, Buttons and Bowls

3rd Place — Alyson Miller, Fair Game

#494 Makeover My Space Junior (ages 13 and younger)

1st Place and State Fair Representative — Camille Myers, Critters and Creation

2nd Place and State Fair Alternate— Abigail Daniels, Buttons and Bowls

#494 Makeover My Space Senior (ages 14 and older)

1st Place and State Fair Representative — Avalon Havan, Monroe Clever Clovers

2nd Place and State Fair Alternate — Makayla Lange, Scioto Scrappin’ and More

3rd Place — Kiera Scott, Scioto Scrappin’ and More

#495 Your First Home Away From Home

1st Place and State Fair Representative — Makayla Lange, Scioto Scrappin’ and More

#496 — My Favorite Things Junior (ages 13 and younger)

1st Place and State Fair Representative — Nichole Jenkins, Patriotic Pioneers

2nd Place and State Fair Alternate — Emily Frick, Scioto Sassafras

3rd Place — Gabe Watkins, Monroe Clever Clovers

#496 — My Favorite Things Senior (ages 14 and older)

1st Place and State Fair Representative — Derek Yarnell, Patriotic Pioneers

2nd Place and State Fair Alternate — Karlie Gray, Squeaks and Squeals

#497 Scrapbooking Junior (ages 13 and younger)

1st Place and State Fair Representative 2nd year — Alex Patton, Lucky Clovers

2nd Place and State Fair Alternate 2nd year — Abigail Daniels, Buttons and Bowls

3rd Place and State Fair Representative 1st year — Kenadi Crye, Critters and Creations

4th Place and State Fair Alternate 1st year — Carolyn Yarnell, Patriotic Pioneers

#497 Scrapbooking Senior (ages 14 and older)

1st Place and State Fair Representative 1st year — Carli Hutchinson, Creative Clovers

2nd Place and State Fair Representative 2nd year — Kiera Scott, Scioto Scrappin’ and More

3rd Place and State Fair Alternate 2nd year — Erin Vincent, Circle City Clovers

#499 You Can Quilt

1st Place and State Fair Representative — Samuel Campbell, Saddle and Sirloin

#498 Quilting The Best Better

1st Place and State Fair Representative — Madison Jech, Madison Livewires

#591 Candy Making

1st Place — Arian Grace, Deercreek Livestock

#592 Getting Started In Art Junior (ages 13 and younger)

1st Place and State Fair Representative — Emilee Clark, Patriotic Pioneers

2nd Place and State Fair Alternate — Juliana Shockley, Scioto Sassafras

3rd Place — Lila Merritt, Scioto Sassafras

4th Place — Gabby Belford, Lucky Clovers

5th Place — Keirstyn Shaffer, Scioto Sassafras

Honorable Mention — Kaelyn McGinnis Creative Clovers

Honorable Mention — Grace Murlin — Creative Clovers

#592 Getting Started In Art Senior (ages 14 and older)

1st Place and State Fair Representative — Alexandria Pontius, Scioto Darby Thundering Hooves

#593 Seeing Through Graphic Design

1st Place and State Fair Representative — Kieran Shaw, Walnut Wonder Workers

2nd Place and State Fair Alternate — Dean Alkire, Darby Fine and Dandy

3rd Place — Sarah Lewis, Washington Hill Climbers

#409 Sew Fun

1st Place and State Fair Representative (ages 11—13) — Abigail Eitel, Future Farmers of Monroe

2nd Place and State Fair Representative (ages 8—10) — Ellyza Skinner, Buttons and Bowls

3rd Place and State Fair Alternate (ages 11—13) — Kylie McCain, Walnut Porkers

#410 Designed by Me

1st Place and State Fair Representative — Lauren Barnes, Future Farmers of Monroe

#411 EM• BEL• LISH

1st Place and State Fair Representative — Makayla Lange, Scioto Scrappin and More

#419 Terrific Tops

1st Place and State Fair Representative — Isabelle Capsel, Buttons and Bowls

#430 Shopping Savvy

1st Place and State Fair Representative (ages 14+) — Naomi Kinne, Creative Clovers

2nd Place and State Fair Representative (ages 8—13) — Morgan Cline, Scioto Sassafras

3rd Place and State Fair Alternate (ages 14+) — Kaitlyn Ball, Scioto Scappin’ and More

4th Place — Baileigh Rieder, Saddle and Sirloin

#425 Look Great for Less

1st Place and State Fair Representative — Taylor Rieder, Saddle and Sirloin

2nd Place and State Fair Alternate — Lillianna Stafford, Jackson Livestock

#415 Ready, Set, So Active

1st Place and State Fair Representative — Cicely Esterline, Buttons and Bowls

#408 Creative Costumes

1st Place and State Fair Representative — Chloe Caudill, Madison Livewires

2nd Place and State Fair Alternate — Julia Caudill, Madison Livewires

#417 Dress—Up Outfit

1st Place and State Fair Representative (Formal Wear) — Emma Caudill, Madison Livewires

Senior Modeling

1st Place — Lillianna Stafford, Jackson Livestock

2nd Place — Naomi Kinne, Creative Clovers

3rd Place — Baileigh Rieder, Saddle and Sirloin

4th Place — Taylor Rieder, Saddle and Sirloin

5th Place — Emma Caudill, Madison Livewires

Intermediate Modeling

1st Place — Morgan Cline, Scioto Sassafras

2nd Place — Kylie McCain, Walnut Porkers

3rd Place — Julia Caudill, Madison Livewires

Junior Modeling

1st Place — Cicely Esterline, Buttons and Bowls

2nd Place — Chloe Brunton, Patriotic Pioneers

3rd Place — Isabelle Capsel, Buttons and Bowls

4th Place — Abigail Eitel, Future Farmers of Monroe

5th Place — Ellyza Skinner, Buttons and Bowls

