2021 Dairy Cattle Show
Spring Calf
Ayrshire
1. Kadence Scholz
Fall Calf
Holstein
1. Kadence Scholz
Spring Yearling
Brown Swiss
1. Courtney Thomas
Fall Yearling
Gurnsey
1. Courtney Thomas
Overall Grand Champion (Holstein)
1. Kadence Scholz — Jackson Livestock
Overall Reserve Champion (Gurnsey)
2. Courtney Thomas — Wild Wild West
2021 Showmanship Results — Dairy Cattle
Senior Showmanship — Ages 14-18
1. Courtney Thomas
Intermediate Showmanship — Ages 11-13
Junior Showmanship — Ages 8-10
1. Kadence Scholz
2021 Showmanship Results — Swine (Breeding)
Senior Showmanship — Ages 14-18
1. Colton Bartoe
2. Logan Patterson
3. Titan Williams
4. Destiny Reed
5. Molly Balck
6. Ashley Pence
7. Julian Jude
8. Landin Carr
9. Brianna Helser
10. Karley Richards
Intermediate Showmanship — Ages 11-13
1. Owen Russell
2. Kylee Bartoe
3. Madyson List
4. Lauren Cochenour
5. Ellie Black
6. Makayla Fannin
7. Landon Helser
8. Johnathon Noecker
Junior Showmanship — Ages 8-10
1. Megan Smith-McCarley
2. Landen Russell
3. Avery Hines
4. Owen Cotton
2021 Breeding Gilt Show
Berkshire
1. Belle Williams — Grand Champion
2. Landin Carr — Reserve Grand Champion
3. Kayla Kolesar
4. Kayla Kolesar
5. Avery Hines
6. Makayla Fannin
Chester White
1. Logan Patterson — Grand Champion
2. Arianna Miles — Reserve Grand Champion
Duroc
Class 1
1. Kylee Bartoe
2. Belle Williams
3. Lauren Cochenour
4. Liam Stir
5. Kaleb Fannin
6. Liam Stir
Class 2
1. Molly Black — Grand Champion
2. Madyson List — Reserve Grand Champion
3. Titan Williams
4. Landen Russell
5. Owen Russell
6. Colton Bartoe
7. Kylee Bartoe
Grand Champion — Molly Black
Reserve Grand Champion — Madyson List
Hampshire
1. Megan Smith-McCarley — Grand Champion
2. Karley Richard — Reserve Grand Champion
3. Colton Crosby
Hereford
1. Julian Jude — Grand Champion
2. Colton Crosby — Reserve Grand Champion
Landrace
1. Madyson List — Grand Champion
2. Kylee Bartoe — Reserve Grand Champion
Spotted
1. Landen Russell — Grand Champion
2. Landin Carr — Reserve Grand Champion
3. Wyatt Grady
4. Bailey Grady
Tamworth
1. Megan Smith-McCarley — Grand Champion
2. Elaina Stephens — Reserve Grand Champion
Yorkshire
1. Colton Bartoe — Grand Champion
2. Colton Crosby — Reserve Grand Champion
Poland China
1. Wyatt Grady — Grand Champion
Crossbred
Class 1
1. Owen Russell — Grand Champion
2. Destiny Reed
3. Molly Black
4. Kylee Bartoe
5. Colton Bartoe
6. Landon Helser
7. Johnathon Noecker
8. Bailey Grady
Class 2
1. Kylee Bartoe — Reserve Grand Champion
2. Logan Patteron
3. Titan Williams
4. Molly Black
5. Ashley Pence
Overall Top 5 Breeding Gilts
Grand Champion Overall Breeding Gilt
1. Owen Russell — Washington Hill Climbers
Reserve Champion Overall Breeding Gilt
2. Molly Black — Squeaks and Squeals
3. Megan Smith-McCarley — Scioto Sassafras
4. Kylee Bartoe — Scioto Livestock
5. Logan Patterson — Pickaway Bandits
Market Swine Showmanship
Showmanship
Senior (Ages 14-18)
1st Place — Molly Black
2nd Place — Destiny Reed
3rd Place — Logan Patterson
4th Place — Titan Williams
5th Place — Colton Bartoe
6th Place — Ashley Pence
7th Place — Chloe Foster
8th Place — Kennedy Younkin
9th Place — Mason McFarland
10th Place — Kayla Kolesar
Intermediate (Ages 11-13)
1st Place — Owen Russell
2nd Place — Lauren Cockenour
3rd Place — Belle Williams
4th Place — Madyson List
5th Place — Kylee Bartoe
6th Place — Kiser Cassidy
7th Place — Bo Williams
8th Place — Brody Weiler
9th Place — Morgan Kearney
10th Place — Isabel Stevens
Junior (Ages 8-10)
1st Place — Megan Smith-McCarley
2nd Place — Landen Russell
3rd Place — Peyton Cooksey
4th Place — Alivia Green
5th Place — Owen Cotton
6th Place — Laney Schmidt
7th Place — Bo Bitler
8th Place — Tanner Goldsmith
9th Place — Holden Miles
10th Place — Aubree Holbrook