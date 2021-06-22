2021 Dairy Cattle Show

Spring Calf

Ayrshire

1. Kadence Scholz

Fall Calf

Holstein

1. Kadence Scholz

Spring Yearling

Brown Swiss

1. Courtney Thomas

Fall Yearling

Gurnsey

1. Courtney Thomas

Overall Grand Champion (Holstein)

1. Kadence Scholz — Jackson Livestock

Overall Reserve Champion (Gurnsey)

2. Courtney Thomas — Wild Wild West

2021 Showmanship Results — Dairy Cattle

Senior Showmanship — Ages 14-18

1. Courtney Thomas

Intermediate Showmanship — Ages 11-13

Junior Showmanship — Ages 8-10

1. Kadence Scholz

2021 Showmanship Results — Swine (Breeding)

Senior Showmanship — Ages 14-18

1. Colton Bartoe

2. Logan Patterson

3. Titan Williams

4. Destiny Reed

5. Molly Balck

6. Ashley Pence

7. Julian Jude

8. Landin Carr

9. Brianna Helser

10. Karley Richards

Intermediate Showmanship — Ages 11-13

1. Owen Russell

2. Kylee Bartoe

3. Madyson List

4. Lauren Cochenour

5. Ellie Black

6. Makayla Fannin

7. Landon Helser

8. Johnathon Noecker

Junior Showmanship — Ages 8-10

1. Megan Smith-McCarley

2. Landen Russell

3. Avery Hines

4. Owen Cotton

2021 Breeding Gilt Show

Berkshire

1. Belle Williams — Grand Champion

2. Landin Carr — Reserve Grand Champion

3. Kayla Kolesar

4. Kayla Kolesar

5. Avery Hines

6. Makayla Fannin

Chester White

1. Logan Patterson — Grand Champion

2. Arianna Miles — Reserve Grand Champion

Duroc

Class 1

1. Kylee Bartoe

2. Belle Williams

3. Lauren Cochenour

4. Liam Stir

5. Kaleb Fannin

6. Liam Stir

Class 2

1. Molly Black — Grand Champion

2. Madyson List — Reserve Grand Champion

3. Titan Williams

4. Landen Russell

5. Owen Russell

6. Colton Bartoe

7. Kylee Bartoe

Grand Champion — Molly Black

Reserve Grand Champion — Madyson List

Hampshire

1. Megan Smith-McCarley — Grand Champion

2. Karley Richard — Reserve Grand Champion

3. Colton Crosby

Hereford

1. Julian Jude — Grand Champion

2. Colton Crosby — Reserve Grand Champion

Landrace

1. Madyson List — Grand Champion

2. Kylee Bartoe — Reserve Grand Champion

Spotted

1. Landen Russell — Grand Champion

2. Landin Carr — Reserve Grand Champion

3. Wyatt Grady

4. Bailey Grady

Tamworth

1. Megan Smith-McCarley — Grand Champion

2. Elaina Stephens — Reserve Grand Champion

Yorkshire

1. Colton Bartoe — Grand Champion

2. Colton Crosby — Reserve Grand Champion

Poland China

1. Wyatt Grady — Grand Champion

Crossbred

Class 1

1. Owen Russell — Grand Champion

2. Destiny Reed

3. Molly Black

4. Kylee Bartoe

5. Colton Bartoe

6. Landon Helser

7. Johnathon Noecker

8. Bailey Grady

Class 2

1. Kylee Bartoe — Reserve Grand Champion

2. Logan Patteron

3. Titan Williams

4. Molly Black

5. Ashley Pence

Overall Top 5 Breeding Gilts

Grand Champion Overall Breeding Gilt

1. Owen Russell — Washington Hill Climbers

Reserve Champion Overall Breeding Gilt

2. Molly Black — Squeaks and Squeals

3. Megan Smith-McCarley — Scioto Sassafras

4. Kylee Bartoe — Scioto Livestock

5. Logan Patterson — Pickaway Bandits

Market Swine Showmanship

Showmanship

Senior (Ages 14-18)

1st Place — Molly Black

2nd Place — Destiny Reed

3rd Place — Logan Patterson

4th Place — Titan Williams

5th Place — Colton Bartoe

6th Place — Ashley Pence

7th Place — Chloe Foster

8th Place — Kennedy Younkin

9th Place — Mason McFarland

10th Place — Kayla Kolesar

Intermediate (Ages 11-13)

1st Place — Owen Russell

2nd Place — Lauren Cockenour

3rd Place — Belle Williams

4th Place — Madyson List

5th Place — Kylee Bartoe

6th Place — Kiser Cassidy

7th Place — Bo Williams

8th Place — Brody Weiler

9th Place — Morgan Kearney

10th Place — Isabel Stevens

Junior (Ages 8-10)

1st Place — Megan Smith-McCarley

2nd Place — Landen Russell

3rd Place — Peyton Cooksey

4th Place — Alivia Green

5th Place — Owen Cotton

6th Place — Laney Schmidt

7th Place — Bo Bitler

8th Place — Tanner Goldsmith

9th Place — Holden Miles

10th Place — Aubree Holbrook

