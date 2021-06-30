Jr. Fair Horse Show
Halter
1st — Sierra Burriss
2nd — Patience Murphy
3rd — Emma Edwards
4th — Gracie McComas
5th — Sadie Reay
6th — AJ Mahoney
7th — Tanner Schmitt
8th — Astaria Roberts
9th — Mya Campbell
10th — Emily Stevens
Showmanship 14-18
1st — Jadalyn Danberry
2nd — Sierra Burriss
3rd — Patience Murphy
4th — Alexandria Horton
5th — Kassidy Leasure
6th — Hailey Graham
7th — Hannah Mullins
8th — Sierra Riddle
9th — Rylee Gannon
10th — Emily Stevens
Showmanship 9-13
1st — Audrey Pancake
2nd — Courtney Melton
3rd — Jaelyn O’Bryan
4th — Madison Burriss
5th — Gracie McComas
6th — Jesse Hall
7th — Emma Edwards
8th — Irelyn Harding
9th — Megan Hinze
10th — Kaylee Hamilton
Equine Royalty King/Queen Horsemanship
1st — Sierra Burriss
2nd — Alexandria Horton
3rd — Mya Campbell
4th — Sierra Riddle
Walk Trot
1st — Gracie McComas
2nd — Emily Stevens
3rd — Jesse Hall
Pony Western Pleasure
1st — Rylee Gannon
2nd — Skylar Lopez
Western Pleasure Horse 14-18
1st — Carlee Reed
2nd — AJ Mahoney
3rd — Sierra Burriss
4th — Hannah Mullins
5th — Hannah Milner
6th — Rylee Gannon
7th — Astaria Roberts
Western Pleasure Horse 9-13
1st — Carolyn Yarnell
2nd — Megan Hinze
3rd — Irelyn Harding
4th — Emma Edwards
5th — Garrett Speakman
6th — Skylar Lopez
7th — Jaelyn O’Bryan
8th — Jacob Robinson
9th — Sadie Reay
Western Horsemanship 14-18
1st — Hannah Milner
2nd — AJ Mahoney
3rd — Sierra Burriss
4th — Hannah Mullins
5th — Carlee Reed
6th — Sierra Riddle
7th — Patience Murphy
8th — Samuel Jones
9th — Rylee Gannon
10th — Astaria Roberts
Western Horsemanship 12-13
1st — Audrey Pancake
2nd — Jacob Robinson
3rd — Madison Burriss
4th — Irelyn Harding
Western Horsemanship 9-11
1st — Megan Hinze
2nd — Carolyn Yarnell
3rd — Jaelyn O’Bryan
4th — Garrett Speakman
5th — Emma Edwards
6th — Skylar Lopez
7th — Sadie Reay
Easy Gaited Pleasure
1st — Mya Campbell
2nd — Tanner Schmitt
Easy Gaited Equitation
1st — Mya Campbell
2nd — Kassidy Leasure
3rd — Addison Stevens
4th — Tanner Schmitt
5th — Hailey Graham
Pony English Pleasure
1st — Skylar Lopez
2nd — Rylee Gannon
3rd — Emma Edwards
English Pleasure Horse 14-18
1st — Hannah Milner
2nd — Hannah Mullins
3rd — Kassidy Leasure
4th — Jadalyn Danberry
5th — Sierra Burriss
6th — Alexandria Horton
7th — Sierra Riddle
8th — Astaria Roberts
9th — Patience Murphy
10th — Rylee Gannon
English Pleasure Horse 9-13
1st — Madison Burriss
2nd — Sadie Reay
3rd — Jacob Robinson
4th — Irelyn Harding
5th — Adeline Sherron
6th — Gracyn Speakman
7th — Emma Edwards
8th — Skylar Lopez
9th — Carolyn Yarnell
10th — Jaelyn O’Bryan
English Equitation 14-18
1st — Hannah Mullins
2nd — Jadalyn Danberry
3rd — Hannah Milner
4th — Alexandria Horton
5th — Kassidy Leasure
6th — Rylee Gannon
7th — Astaria Roberts
8th — Sierra Burriss
9th — Patience Murphy
English Equitation 9-13
1st — Madsion Burriss
2nd — Carolyn Yarnell
3rd — Sadie Reay
4th — Jacob Robinson
5th — Skylar Lopez
6th — Gracyn Speakman
7th — Emma Edwards
8th — Jaelyn O’Bryan
9th — Irelyn Harding
Ranch Pleasure
1st — Hannah Mullins
2nd — Tanner Schmitt
3rd — Madison Burriss
4th — Carolyn Yarnell
5th — Sadie Reay
6th — Sierra Riddle
7th — Alivia Green
8th — Audrey Pancake
9th — Mya Campbell
10th — Irelyn Harding
Versatility
1st — Hannah Mullins
2nd — Carolyn Yarnell
3rd — Sierra Burriss
4th — Sadie Reay
Gaited Pleasure
1st — Tanner Schmitt
2nd — Hailey Graham
3rd — Addison Stevens
4th — Kassidy Leasure
Gaited English Equitation
1st — Addison Stevens
2nd — Kassidy Leasure
Gaited Western Horsemanship
1st — Tanner Schmitt
2nd — Hailey Graham
3rd — Addison Stevens
4th — Kassidy Leasure
Production
1st — Courtney Melton
Musical Freestyle
1st — Carolyn Yarnell
2nd — Rylee Gannon
3rd — Hannah Mullins
4th — Courtney Melton
5th — Patience Murphy
6th — Sierra Riddle
7th — Jaelyn O’Bryan
8th — Mya Campbell
Mini Horse Jumping
1st — Jadalyn Danberry
2nd — Courtney Melton
Barrels 14 - 18
1st — Hannah Mullins
2nd — N/A
3rd — Mya Campbell
4th — Rylee Gannon
5th — Patience Murphy
6th — Astaria Roberts
Barrels 9 - 13
1st — Irelyn Harding
2nd — Sadie Reay
3rd — Jacob Robinson
4th — Tanner Schmitt
5th — Carolyn Yarnell
6th — Garrett Speakman
Cones and Barrels 14 - 18
1st — Hannah Mullins
2nd — Mya Campbell
3rd — Rylee Gannon
4th — Patience Murphy
Cones and Barrels 9 - 13
1st — Sadie Reay
2nd — Garrett Speakman
3rd — Irelyn Harding
4th — Emma Edwards
Poles 14 - 18
1st — Patience Murphy
2nd — Rylee Gannon
3rd — N/A
4th — Hannah Mullins
Poles 9 - 13
1st — Jacob Robinson
2nd — Sadie Reay
3rd — Carolyn Yarnell
4th — Garrett Speakman
5th — Emma Edwards
6th — Alivia Green
Stakes Race 14 - 18
1st — Hannah Mullins
2nd — Mya Campbell
3rd — Rylee Gannon
Stakes Race 9 - 13
1st — Irelyn Harding
2nd — Jacob Robinson
3rd — Sadie Reay
4th — Garrett Speakman
5th — Carolyn Yarnell
6th — Alivia Green
7th — Emma Edwards
8th — Skylar Lopez
9th — Megan Hinze
Reining
1st — Hannah Mullins
2nd — Carolyn Yarnell
3rd — Patience Murphy
4th — Rylee Gannon
5th — Sadie Reay
Trail
1st — Hannah Mullins
2nd — Rylee Gannon
3rd — Megan Hinze
4th — Sadie Reay
5th — Carlee Reed
6th — Sierra Burriss
7th — AJ Mahoney
Trail in Hand
1st — Jadalyn Danberry
2nd — Hannah Milner
3rd — Audrey Pancake
4th — Courtney Melton
5th — Sadie Reay
6th — Irelyn Harding
Hunter Hack 14 - 18
1st — Hannah Milner
2nd — Alexandria Horton
3rd — Rylee Gannon
4th — Hannah Mullins
5th — Patience Murphy
6th — Jadalyn Danberry
Hunter Hack 9 – 13
1st — Jacob Robinson
2nd — Carolyn Yarnell
3rd — Sadie Reay
4th — Irelyn Harding
5th — Emma Edwards
6th — Gracyn Speakman
Novice Hunter (Cross Rails)
1st — Hannah Milner
2nd — Adeline Sherron
3rd — Carolyn Yarnell
4th — Patience Murphy
Novice Hunter Seat Equitation (Cross Rails)
1st — Hannah Milner
2nd — Adeline Sherron
3rd — Patience Murphy
4th — Hannah Mullins
Low Working Hunter 2’3”
1st — Jacob Robinson
2nd — Jadalyn Danberry
3rd — Carolyn Yarnell
Intermediate Hunt Seat Equitation 2’3”
1st — Jadalyn Danberry
2nd — Carolyn Yarnell
3rd — Jacob Robinson
Poultry Show
Market Classes
Market Turkeys
Class One
1st Place — William Hickey
2nd Place — Brooke Elster
3rd Place — Lucy Caplinger
4th Place — Alexis Patterson
5th Place — Aiden Liston
6th Place — Jacob Liston
Class Two
1st Place — James Moore
2nd Place — Savanna Moore
3rd Place — Brysen Curtis
4th Place — Maddox Murrey
5th Place — Kaylee Curtis
6th Place — Logan Schmidt
7th Place — James Moore
Class Three
1st Place — Savanna Moore
2nd Place — Maddox Murrey
3rd Place — Kaylee Curtis
4th Place — Brysen Curtis
5th Place — Lucy Caplinger
6th Place — Ellie Kidd
7th Place — Cole Forrest
Class Four
1st Place — Alexis Patterson
2nd Place — Chase Cahill
3rd Place — Emma Brown
4th Place — Remy Shonkwiler
5th Place — Drew Brown
6th Place — Ellie Kidd
7th Place — Chase Cahill
Class Five
1st Place — Emma Brown
2nd Place — Logan Schmidt
3rd Place — Dalynn Jacob
4th Place — Dalynn Jacob
5th Place — Drew Brown
6th Place — Lukus Mitchell
7th Place — Cole Forrest
Grand Champion Market Turkey — Savanna Moore
Reserve Champion Market Turkey — Maddox Murrey
Market Chickens
Class One
1st Place — Aiden Liston
2nd Place — Jacob Liston
3rd Place — Brock Caplinger
4th Place — Kassidy Lange
5th Place — Bryson Dudgeon
6th Place — Jaron Towler
7th Place — Abby Liston
8th Place — Braylin Ocasio
9th Place — William Hickey
10th Place — James Moore
Class Two
1st Place — Jaden Towler
2nd Place — Makayla Lange
3rd Place — Allison Remick
4th Place — Brockton Eveland
5th Place — Evan Hines
6th Place — Lukas Mitchell
7th Place — Eli Musselman
8th Place — Maddox Murrey
9th Place — Brysen Curtis
10th Place — Lawson Eveland
Class Three
1st Place — Reid Minor
2nd Place — Lucas Danberry
3rd Place — Jace Towler
4th Place — Kiera Scott
5th Place — Ehan Arnett
6th Place — Kaylee Curtis
7th Place — Audrey Wallace
8th Place — Mason Wallace
Grand Champion Market Chickens — Reid Minor
Reserve Champion Market Chickens — Lucas Danberry
Market Ducks
Class One
1st Place — William Green
2nd Place — Maddox Murrey
3rd Place — Kaylee Curtis
4th Place — Brysen Curtis
5th Place — Logan Caplinger
6th Place — Abigail Daniels
7th Place — Claire Alphin
8th Place — Ellie Hill
9th Place — Levi Alphin
Class Two
1st Place — Ethan Black
2nd Place — Owen Russell
3rd Place — Madison Black
4th Place — Knox Miller
5th Place — Eli Musselman
6th Place — James Moore
7th Place — Colton Grosjean
8th Place — Maddox Arledge
9th Place — Ehan Arnett
10th Place — Savanna Moore
11th Place — Landen Russell
Grand Champion Market Duck — William Green
Reserve Champion Market Duck — Ethan Black
Production Classes
Pullets (non-layers)
1st Place — Addison Scarberry
2nd Place — William Hickey
3rd Place — Jacob Liston
4th Place — Allison Remick
5th Place — Allison Remick
6th Place — Abby Liston
Layers (Heat 1)
1st Place — Wayne Kitchen
2nd Place — Ava Moyer
3rd Place — Kassidy Lange
4th Place — Bentley Barnum
5th Place — Makayla Lange
6th Place — Drew Brown
7th Place — Lane Myers
8th Place — Emma Brown
9th Place — Jackson Colburn
Layers (Heat 2)
1st Place — Wayne Kitchen
2nd Place — Allison Remick
3rd Place — Kassidy Lange
4th Place — Gracyn Speakman
5th Place — Courtney Melton
6th Place — Kiera Scott
7th Place — Makayla Lange
8th Place — Aiden Cox
Fancy Poultry
Standards
1st Place — Courtney Melton
2nd Place — Makayla Lange
3rd Place — Maizy Barnes
Bantams
1st Place — Mason Wallace
2nd Place — Audrey Wallace
3rd Place — Colton Grosjean
4th Place — Aleksia Grosjean
5th Place — Dalton Bush
6th Place — Ella Colburn
7th Place — Jesse Hall
8th Place — Alexis Drum
9th Place — Lilly Moyer
10th Place — Ava Moyer
Ducks
1st Place — Maizy Barnes
2nd Place — Hannah Thomas
3rd Place — Allison Remick
4th Place — Riley Minor
5th Place — Bridger Barnes
6th Place — Jesse Hall
7th Place — Courtney Melton
8th Place — Kassidy Lange
9th Place — Emma Brown
10th Place — Jesse Hall
Turkeys
1st Place — Jared Thomas
2nd Place — Jared Thomas
Poultry Showmanship
Duck Showmanship
Senior
1st Place — Ellie Hill
2nd Place — Maddox Murrey
3rd Place — Savanna Moore
4th Place — Hannah Thomas
5th Place — Kellen Horvath
6th Place — Kassidy Lange
7th Place — Riley Minor
8th Place — Ehan Arnett
Intermediate
1st Place — Claire Alphin
2nd Place — Abigail Daniels
3rd Place — William Green
4th Place — Jesse Hall
5th Place — Brysen Curtis
6th Place — Maizy Barnes
7th Place — Kaylee Curtis
Junior
1st Place — Knox Miller
2nd Place — Landen Russell
3rd Place — Ethan Black
4th Place — Courtney Melton
5th Place — Jack Mawhorr
6th Place — Madison Black
7th Place — Levi Alphin
Fancy Poultry Showmanship
Senior
1st Place — Audrey Wallace
2nd Place — Ella Colburn
3rd Place — Landon Drum
Intermediate
1st Place — Colton Grosjean
2nd Place — Maizy Barnes
3rd Place — Dalton Bush
4th Place — Lilly Moyer
5th Place — Jesse Hall
Junior
1st Place — Knox Miller
2nd Place — Courtney Melton
3rd Place — Aleksia Grosjean
4th Place — Mason Wallace
Turkey Showmanship
Senior
1st Place — Savanna Moore
2nd Place — Jared Thomas
3rd Place — Dalynn Jacob
Intermediate
1st Place — Brysen Curtis
2nd Place — Cole Forrest
3rd Place — Chase Cahill
4th Place — Kaylee Curtis
5th Place — Drew Brown
Junior
1st Place — Logan Schmidt
Poultry Showmanship (broilers, pullets, layers)
Senior
1st Place — Savanna Moore
2nd Place — Bryson Dudgeon
3rd Place — Allison Remick
4th Place — Lawson Eveland
5th Place — Brockton Eveland
6th Place — Maddox Murrey
7th Place — Kassidy Lange
8th Place — Riley Minor
9th Place — Ehan Arnett
10th Place — Wayne Kitchen
Intermediate
1st Place — Jackson Colburn
2nd Place — James Moore
3rd Place — Elijah Crye
4th Place — Jaden Towler
5th Place — Reid Minor
6th Place — Jaron Towler
7th Place — Brysen Curtis
8th Place — Kaylee Curtis
9th Place — Abigail Daniels
10th Place — Addison Scarberry
Junior
1st Place — Ava Moyer
2nd Place — Jace Towler
3rd Place — Bentley Barnum
4th Place — Eli Musselman
5th Place — Aiden Cox
6th Place — Evan Hines
7th Place — Courtney Melton