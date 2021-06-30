Jr. Fair Horse Show

Halter

1st — Sierra Burriss

2nd — Patience Murphy

3rd — Emma Edwards

4th — Gracie McComas

5th — Sadie Reay

6th — AJ Mahoney

7th — Tanner Schmitt

8th — Astaria Roberts

9th — Mya Campbell

10th — Emily Stevens

Showmanship 14-18

1st — Jadalyn Danberry

2nd — Sierra Burriss

3rd — Patience Murphy

4th — Alexandria Horton

5th — Kassidy Leasure

6th — Hailey Graham

7th — Hannah Mullins

8th — Sierra Riddle

9th — Rylee Gannon

10th — Emily Stevens

Showmanship 9-13

1st — Audrey Pancake

2nd — Courtney Melton

3rd — Jaelyn O’Bryan

4th — Madison Burriss

5th — Gracie McComas

6th — Jesse Hall

7th — Emma Edwards

8th — Irelyn Harding

9th — Megan Hinze

10th — Kaylee Hamilton 

Equine Royalty King/Queen Horsemanship

1st — Sierra Burriss

2nd — Alexandria Horton

3rd — Mya Campbell

4th — Sierra Riddle

Walk Trot

1st — Gracie McComas

2nd — Emily Stevens

3rd — Jesse Hall

Pony Western Pleasure

1st — Rylee Gannon

2nd — Skylar Lopez

Western Pleasure Horse 14-18

1st — Carlee Reed

2nd — AJ Mahoney

3rd — Sierra Burriss

4th — Hannah Mullins

5th — Hannah Milner

6th — Rylee Gannon

7th — Astaria Roberts 

Western Pleasure Horse 9-13

1st — Carolyn Yarnell

2nd — Megan Hinze

3rd — Irelyn Harding

4th — Emma Edwards

5th — Garrett Speakman

6th — Skylar Lopez

7th — Jaelyn O’Bryan

8th — Jacob Robinson

9th — Sadie Reay

Western Horsemanship 14-18 

1st — Hannah Milner

2nd — AJ Mahoney

3rd — Sierra Burriss

4th — Hannah Mullins

5th — Carlee Reed

6th — Sierra Riddle

7th — Patience Murphy

8th — Samuel Jones

9th — Rylee Gannon

10th — Astaria Roberts

Western Horsemanship 12-13

1st — Audrey Pancake

2nd — Jacob Robinson

3rd — Madison Burriss

4th — Irelyn Harding

Western Horsemanship 9-11

1st — Megan Hinze

2nd — Carolyn Yarnell

3rd — Jaelyn O’Bryan

4th — Garrett Speakman

5th — Emma Edwards

6th — Skylar Lopez

7th — Sadie Reay

Easy Gaited Pleasure

1st — Mya Campbell

2nd — Tanner Schmitt

Easy Gaited Equitation

1st — Mya Campbell

2nd — Kassidy Leasure

3rd — Addison Stevens

4th — Tanner Schmitt

5th — Hailey Graham

Pony English Pleasure

1st — Skylar Lopez

2nd — Rylee Gannon

3rd — Emma Edwards

English Pleasure Horse 14-18

1st — Hannah Milner

2nd — Hannah Mullins

3rd — Kassidy Leasure

4th — Jadalyn Danberry

5th — Sierra Burriss

6th — Alexandria Horton

7th — Sierra Riddle

8th — Astaria Roberts

9th — Patience Murphy

10th — Rylee Gannon

English Pleasure Horse 9-13

1st — Madison Burriss

2nd — Sadie Reay

3rd — Jacob Robinson

4th — Irelyn Harding

5th — Adeline Sherron

6th — Gracyn Speakman

7th — Emma Edwards

8th — Skylar Lopez

9th — Carolyn Yarnell

10th — Jaelyn O’Bryan

English Equitation 14-18

1st — Hannah Mullins

2nd — Jadalyn Danberry

3rd — Hannah Milner

4th — Alexandria Horton

5th — Kassidy Leasure

6th — Rylee Gannon

7th — Astaria Roberts

8th — Sierra Burriss

9th — Patience Murphy

English Equitation 9-13

1st — Madsion Burriss

2nd — Carolyn Yarnell

3rd — Sadie Reay

4th — Jacob Robinson

5th — Skylar Lopez

6th — Gracyn Speakman

7th — Emma Edwards

8th — Jaelyn O’Bryan

9th — Irelyn Harding

Ranch Pleasure

1st — Hannah Mullins

2nd — Tanner Schmitt

3rd — Madison Burriss

4th — Carolyn Yarnell

5th — Sadie Reay

6th — Sierra Riddle

7th — Alivia Green

8th — Audrey Pancake

9th — Mya Campbell

10th — Irelyn Harding

Versatility

1st — Hannah Mullins

2nd — Carolyn Yarnell

3rd — Sierra Burriss

4th — Sadie Reay

Gaited Pleasure

1st — Tanner Schmitt

2nd — Hailey Graham

3rd — Addison Stevens

4th — Kassidy Leasure

Gaited English Equitation

1st — Addison Stevens

2nd — Kassidy Leasure

Gaited Western Horsemanship

1st — Tanner Schmitt

2nd — Hailey Graham

3rd — Addison Stevens

4th — Kassidy Leasure

Production

1st — Courtney Melton

Musical Freestyle

1st — Carolyn Yarnell

2nd — Rylee Gannon

3rd — Hannah Mullins

4th — Courtney Melton

5th — Patience Murphy

6th — Sierra Riddle

7th — Jaelyn O’Bryan

8th — Mya Campbell

Mini Horse Jumping

1st — Jadalyn Danberry

2nd — Courtney Melton

Barrels 14 - 18

1st — Hannah Mullins

2nd — N/A

3rd — Mya Campbell

4th — Rylee Gannon

5th — Patience Murphy

6th — Astaria Roberts

Barrels 9 - 13

1st — Irelyn Harding

2nd — Sadie Reay

3rd — Jacob Robinson

4th — Tanner Schmitt

5th — Carolyn Yarnell

6th — Garrett Speakman

Cones and Barrels 14 - 18

1st — Hannah Mullins

2nd — Mya Campbell

3rd — Rylee Gannon

4th — Patience Murphy

Cones and Barrels 9 - 13

1st — Sadie Reay

2nd — Garrett Speakman

3rd — Irelyn Harding

4th — Emma Edwards

Poles 14 - 18

1st — Patience Murphy

2nd — Rylee Gannon

3rd — N/A

4th — Hannah Mullins

Poles 9 - 13

1st — Jacob Robinson

2nd — Sadie Reay

3rd — Carolyn Yarnell

4th — Garrett Speakman

5th — Emma Edwards

6th — Alivia Green

Stakes Race 14 - 18

1st — Hannah Mullins

2nd — Mya Campbell

3rd — Rylee Gannon

Stakes Race 9 - 13

1st — Irelyn Harding

2nd — Jacob Robinson

3rd — Sadie Reay

4th — Garrett Speakman

5th — Carolyn Yarnell

6th — Alivia Green

7th — Emma Edwards

8th — Skylar Lopez

9th — Megan Hinze

Reining

1st — Hannah Mullins

2nd — Carolyn Yarnell

3rd — Patience Murphy

4th — Rylee Gannon

5th — Sadie Reay 

Trail

1st — Hannah Mullins

2nd — Rylee Gannon

3rd — Megan Hinze

4th — Sadie Reay

5th — Carlee Reed

6th — Sierra Burriss

7th — AJ Mahoney

Trail in Hand

1st — Jadalyn Danberry

2nd — Hannah Milner

3rd — Audrey Pancake

4th — Courtney Melton

5th — Sadie Reay

6th — Irelyn Harding

Hunter Hack 14 - 18

1st — Hannah Milner

2nd — Alexandria Horton

3rd — Rylee Gannon

4th — Hannah Mullins

5th — Patience Murphy

6th — Jadalyn Danberry

Hunter Hack 9 – 13

1st — Jacob Robinson

2nd — Carolyn Yarnell

3rd — Sadie Reay

4th — Irelyn Harding

5th — Emma Edwards

6th — Gracyn Speakman

Novice Hunter (Cross Rails)

1st — Hannah Milner

2nd — Adeline Sherron

3rd — Carolyn Yarnell

4th — Patience Murphy

Novice Hunter Seat Equitation (Cross Rails)

1st — Hannah Milner

2nd — Adeline Sherron

3rd — Patience Murphy

4th — Hannah Mullins

Low Working Hunter 2’3”

1st — Jacob Robinson

2nd — Jadalyn Danberry

3rd — Carolyn Yarnell

Intermediate Hunt Seat Equitation 2’3”

1st — Jadalyn Danberry

2nd — Carolyn Yarnell

3rd — Jacob Robinson

Poultry Show

Market Classes

Market Turkeys

Class One

1st Place — William Hickey

2nd Place — Brooke Elster

3rd Place — Lucy Caplinger

4th Place — Alexis Patterson

5th Place — Aiden Liston

6th Place — Jacob Liston

Class Two

1st Place — James Moore

2nd Place — Savanna Moore

3rd Place — Brysen Curtis

4th Place — Maddox Murrey

5th Place — Kaylee Curtis

6th Place — Logan Schmidt

7th Place — James Moore

Class Three

1st Place — Savanna Moore

2nd Place — Maddox Murrey

3rd Place — Kaylee Curtis

4th Place — Brysen Curtis

5th Place — Lucy Caplinger

6th Place — Ellie Kidd

7th Place — Cole Forrest

Class Four

1st Place — Alexis Patterson

2nd Place — Chase Cahill

3rd Place — Emma Brown

4th Place — Remy Shonkwiler

5th Place — Drew Brown

6th Place — Ellie Kidd

7th Place — Chase Cahill

Class Five

1st Place — Emma Brown

2nd Place — Logan Schmidt

3rd Place — Dalynn Jacob

4th Place — Dalynn Jacob

5th Place — Drew Brown

6th Place — Lukus Mitchell

7th Place — Cole Forrest

Grand Champion Market Turkey — Savanna Moore

Reserve Champion Market Turkey — Maddox Murrey

Market Chickens

Class One

1st Place — Aiden Liston

2nd Place — Jacob Liston

3rd Place — Brock Caplinger

4th Place — Kassidy Lange

5th Place — Bryson Dudgeon

6th Place — Jaron Towler

7th Place — Abby Liston

8th Place — Braylin Ocasio

9th Place — William Hickey

10th Place — James Moore

Class Two

1st Place — Jaden Towler

2nd Place — Makayla Lange

3rd Place — Allison Remick

4th Place — Brockton Eveland

5th Place — Evan Hines

6th Place — Lukas Mitchell

7th Place — Eli Musselman

8th Place — Maddox Murrey

9th Place — Brysen Curtis

10th Place — Lawson Eveland

Class Three

1st Place — Reid Minor

2nd Place — Lucas Danberry

3rd Place — Jace Towler

4th Place — Kiera Scott

5th Place — Ehan Arnett

6th Place — Kaylee Curtis

7th Place — Audrey Wallace

8th Place — Mason Wallace

Grand Champion Market Chickens — Reid Minor

Reserve Champion Market Chickens — Lucas Danberry

Market Ducks

Class One

1st Place — William Green

2nd Place — Maddox Murrey

3rd Place — Kaylee Curtis

4th Place — Brysen Curtis

5th Place — Logan Caplinger

6th Place — Abigail Daniels

7th Place — Claire Alphin

8th Place — Ellie Hill

9th Place — Levi Alphin

Class Two

1st Place — Ethan Black

2nd Place — Owen Russell

3rd Place — Madison Black

4th Place — Knox Miller

5th Place — Eli Musselman

6th Place — James Moore

7th Place — Colton Grosjean

8th Place — Maddox Arledge

9th Place — Ehan Arnett

10th Place — Savanna Moore

11th Place — Landen Russell

Grand Champion Market Duck — William Green

Reserve Champion Market Duck — Ethan Black

Production Classes

Pullets (non-layers)

1st Place — Addison Scarberry

2nd Place — William Hickey

3rd Place — Jacob Liston

4th Place — Allison Remick

5th Place — Allison Remick

6th Place — Abby Liston

Layers (Heat 1)

1st Place — Wayne Kitchen

2nd Place — Ava Moyer

3rd Place — Kassidy Lange

4th Place — Bentley Barnum

5th Place — Makayla Lange

6th Place — Drew Brown

7th Place — Lane Myers

8th Place — Emma Brown

9th Place — Jackson Colburn

Layers (Heat 2)

1st Place — Wayne Kitchen

2nd Place — Allison Remick

3rd Place — Kassidy Lange

4th Place — Gracyn Speakman

5th Place — Courtney Melton

6th Place — Kiera Scott

7th Place — Makayla Lange

8th Place — Aiden Cox

Fancy Poultry

Standards

1st Place — Courtney Melton

2nd Place — Makayla Lange

3rd Place — Maizy Barnes

Bantams

1st Place — Mason Wallace

2nd Place — Audrey Wallace

3rd Place — Colton Grosjean

4th Place — Aleksia Grosjean

5th Place — Dalton Bush

6th Place — Ella Colburn

7th Place — Jesse Hall

8th Place — Alexis Drum

9th Place — Lilly Moyer

10th Place — Ava Moyer

Ducks

1st Place — Maizy Barnes

2nd Place — Hannah Thomas

3rd Place — Allison Remick

4th Place — Riley Minor

5th Place — Bridger Barnes

6th Place — Jesse Hall

7th Place — Courtney Melton

8th Place — Kassidy Lange

9th Place — Emma Brown

10th Place — Jesse Hall

Turkeys

1st Place — Jared Thomas

2nd Place — Jared Thomas

Poultry Showmanship

Duck Showmanship

Senior

1st Place — Ellie Hill

2nd Place — Maddox Murrey

3rd Place — Savanna Moore

4th Place — Hannah Thomas

5th Place — Kellen Horvath

6th Place — Kassidy Lange

7th Place — Riley Minor

8th Place — Ehan Arnett

Intermediate

1st Place — Claire Alphin

2nd Place — Abigail Daniels

3rd Place — William Green

4th Place — Jesse Hall

5th Place — Brysen Curtis

6th Place — Maizy Barnes

7th Place — Kaylee Curtis

Junior

1st Place — Knox Miller

2nd Place — Landen Russell

3rd Place — Ethan Black

4th Place — Courtney Melton

5th Place — Jack Mawhorr

6th Place — Madison Black

7th Place — Levi Alphin

Fancy Poultry Showmanship

Senior

1st Place — Audrey Wallace

2nd Place — Ella Colburn

3rd Place — Landon Drum

Intermediate

1st Place — Colton Grosjean

2nd Place — Maizy Barnes

3rd Place — Dalton Bush

4th Place — Lilly Moyer

5th Place — Jesse Hall

Junior

1st Place — Knox Miller

2nd Place — Courtney Melton

3rd Place — Aleksia Grosjean

4th Place — Mason Wallace

Turkey Showmanship

Senior

1st Place — Savanna Moore

2nd Place — Jared Thomas

3rd Place — Dalynn Jacob

Intermediate

1st Place — Brysen Curtis

2nd Place — Cole Forrest

3rd Place — Chase Cahill

4th Place — Kaylee Curtis

5th Place — Drew Brown

Junior

1st Place — Logan Schmidt

Poultry Showmanship (broilers, pullets, layers)

Senior

1st Place — Savanna Moore

2nd Place — Bryson Dudgeon

3rd Place — Allison Remick

4th Place — Lawson Eveland

5th Place — Brockton Eveland

6th Place — Maddox Murrey

7th Place — Kassidy Lange

8th Place — Riley Minor

9th Place — Ehan Arnett

10th Place — Wayne Kitchen

Intermediate

1st Place — Jackson Colburn

2nd Place — James Moore

3rd Place — Elijah Crye

4th Place — Jaden Towler

5th Place — Reid Minor

6th Place — Jaron Towler

7th Place — Brysen Curtis

8th Place — Kaylee Curtis

9th Place — Abigail Daniels

10th Place — Addison Scarberry

Junior

1st Place — Ava Moyer

2nd Place — Jace Towler

3rd Place — Bentley Barnum

4th Place — Eli Musselman

5th Place — Aiden Cox

6th Place — Evan Hines

7th Place — Courtney Melton

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you


Load comments