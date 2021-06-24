Winners sheet — Dog Show 

Beginner Novice A

First Place: Case Calder, Washington Hill Climbers

Beginner Novice B

First Place: Hannah Milner, Scioto Darby Thundering Hooves

Second Place: Molly Fountain, Washington Hill Climbers

Third Place: Kyle Yarnell, Patriotic Pioneers

Fourth Place: Abigail Elward, Saltcreek Livestock

Pre-Novice

First Place: Lauren Dupler, Country Clovers

Second Place: Kiera Scott, Scioto Scrappin’ and More

Preferred Novice

First Place: Abigail Elward, Saltcreek Livestock

2021 Grand Champions – Dog Show

Grand Champion: Hannah Milner, Scioto Darby Thundering Hooves

Reserve Grand Champion: Molly Fountain, Washington Hill Climbers

Showmanship results: Dog Show

Senior Showmanship B–Ages 15-18

First Place: Morgan Griffith

Second Place: Hannah Milner

Third Place: Kiera Scott

Intermediate Showmanship B - Ages 12 -14

First Place: Kyle Yarnell

Dairy Goats and Meat Production Goats: Dairy Goats

Class 1: Small Breed, Non-Producers: 3 months–1 year

First Place: Madison Thompson

Second Place: Gage Thompson

Third Place: John Smith

Class 2: Small Breed, Non-Producers: Over 1 year and under 2 years

First Place: Makayla Robinson

Second Place: Kylee Robinson

Third Place: Samantha Mayhugh

Class 3: Small Breed, Producers: 1 year–3 years

First Place: Alaina Weaver

Class 4: Small Breed, Producers: Over 3 years and up

First Place: Alaina Weaver

Second Place: Makayla Robinson

Third Place: Kylee Robinson

Class 5: Large Breed, Non-Producers: 3 months–1 year

First Place: Alaina Weaver

Second Place: Grace Cook

Class 6: Large Breed, Non-Producers: Over 1 year–under 2 years

First Place: Alaina Weaver

Second Place: Grace Cook

Third Place: Grace Cook

Class 7: Large Breed, Producers: 1 year–3 years

First Place: Alaina Weaver

Class 8: Large Breed, Producers: Over 3 years and up

First Place: Alaina Weaver

Best Overall Small Dairy Goat: Alaina Weaver, Washington Hill Climbers

Best Overall Large Dairy Goat: Alaina Weaver, Washington Hill Climbers

Dairy Goats and Meat Production Goats:  Meat Production Goat Classes

Junior Does 

Class: 1-6 Months

First Place: Abigail Sunthemier

Second Place: Jack Burke

Third Place: Lance Thomas

Fourth Place: Bryan Rittinger

Fifth Place: Mackenna Lopez

Class: 7-12 Months

First Place: Abigail Park

Second Place: Lance Thomas

Class: 13-18 Months

First Place: Olivia Arledge

Second Place: Brinn Tuttle

Third Place: Jack Burke

Fourth Place: Kaylee Sardella

Fifth Place: Ella Miles

Junior Doe Grand Champion: Abigail Park, Fair Game

Junior Doe Reserve Champion: Abigail Suntheimer, Fair Game

Senior Does

Class: 19-24 Months

None

Class: 24 Months and Over

First Place: Allison Remick

Senior Doe Grand Champion: Allison Remick, Scioto Scrappin’ and More

Senior Doe Reserve Champion: None

Overall Grand Champion Meat Production Goat: Abigail Park, Fair Game

Overall Reserve Champion Meat Production Goat: Abigail Suntheimer, Fair Game

Market Goat Show

Class One

First Place: Emma Caudill

Second Place: Genevieve Layton

Third Place: Addison Edgington

Fourth Place: Ava Bowens

Fifth Place: Davion Moran

Sixth Place: Hallie Frey

Seventh Place: Victoria Brockman

Eighth Place: Colton Edgington

Ninth Place: Rylee Mapes

10th Place: Rylee Mapes

Class Two

First Place: Makayla Fannin

Second Place: Makayla Fannin

Third Place: Alayna Lopez

Fourth Place: Abigail Suntheimer

Fifth Place: Emma Caudill

Sixth Place: Jack Burke

Seventh Place: Riley Frey

Eighth Place: Laina Welch

Ninth Place: Alyssa Hatfield

Class Three

First Place: Lance Thomas

Second Place: Laina Welch

Third Place: Tanner Schmitt

Fourth Place: Jennalyn Pence

Fifth Place: Jace Towler

Sixth Place: Emilea Edgington

Seventh Place: Skylar Lopez

Eighth Place: Tyler Cook

Ninth Place: Tyler Cook

10th Place: Braylin Ocasio

11th Place: Victoria Brockman

Class Four

First Place: Bryan Rittinger

Second Place: RJ Weber

Third Place: Landon Powers

Fourth Place: Emilea Edgington

Fifth Place: Jaden Towler

Sixth Place: Spencer Kocheran

Seventh Place: Davion Moran

Eighth Place: Ehan Arnett

Ninth Place: Aubrey Colburn

Class Five

First Place: Lauren Cochenour

Second Place: Natalie Brown

Third Place: Colt Reisinger

Fourth Place: Bryson Conkel

Fifth Place: Marlo Smith

Sixth Place: Genevieve Layton

Seventh Place: Skylar Lopez

Eighth Place: Aubrey Colburn

Ninth Place: Colt Reisinger

10th Place: Ehan Arnett

Class Six

First Place: Lance Thomas

Second Place: Abigail Suntheimer

Third Place: Bryan Rittinger

Fourth Place: Brooke Guisinger

Fifth Place: Kenzington Younkin

Sixth Place: Caitlyn Weber

Seventh Place: Levi Powers

Eighth Place: Ava Neff

Ninth Place: Josiah Paul

Class Seven

First Place Bridget Hartley

Second Place: Abigail Park

Third Place: Aubrey Clark

Fourth Place: Kennedy Younkin

Fifth Place: Jadalynn Danberry

Sixth Place: Jennalyn Pence

Seventh Place: Hayden Hodges

Eighth Place: Aubrey Helser

Ninth Place: Piper Musselman

10th Place: Marlo Smith

Class Eight

First Place: Brooke Guisinger

Second Place: Natalie Brown

Third Place: RJ Weber

Fourth Place: Kate Bitler

Fifth Place: Madyson List

Sixth Place: Morgan Sark

Seventh Place: Piper Musselman

Eighth Place: Shelby Shannon

Ninth Place: Jadalynn Danberry

10th Place: Morgan Sark

Class Nine

First Place: Jack Burke

Second Place: Hayden Hodges

Third Place: Bridget Hartley

Fourth Place: Caitlyn Weber

Fifth Place: Ava Hines

Sixth Place: Makayla Lange

Seventh Place: Kassidy Lange

Eighth Place: Makayla Lange

Ninth Place: Sydnie Frey

Grand Champion Market Goat: Bridget Hartley, Teays Valley FFA

Reserve Champion Market Goat: Lance Thomas, Washington Hill Climbers

Third Place: Lauren Cochenour, Walnut Wonder Workers

Fourth Place: Lance Thomas, Washington Hill Climbers

Fifth Place: Abigail Park, Fair Game

Pickaway County Born and Raised Grand Champion: Jack Burke, Fair Game

Pickaway County Born and Raised Reserve Champion: Emilea Edgington, Madison Livewires

2021 Goat Showmanship: Dairy Goat Showmanship

Sr. Showmanship

First Place: Alaina Weaver

Second Place: Kylee Robinson

Third Place: Makayla Robinson

Fourth Place: Grace Cook

Fifth Place: Samantha Mayhugh

Inter. Showmanship

None

Jr. Showmanship

None

2021 Goat Showmanship: Market and Breeding Goat Showmanship

Sr. Showmanship

First Place: Kennedy Younkin

Second Place: RJ Weber

Third Place: Bridget Hartley

Fourth Place: Hayden Hodges

Fifth Place: Genevieve Layton

Sixth Place: Landon Powers

Seventh Place: Sydnie Frey 

Inter. Showmanship

First Place: Lauren Cochenour

Second Place: Abigail Park

Third Place: Lance Thomas

Fourth Place: Makayla Fannin

Fifth Place: Caitlyn Weber

Sixth Place: Marlo Smith

Seventh Place: Emilea Edgington

Eighth Place: Morgan Sark

Ninth Place: Kate Bitler

10th Place: Colton Edgington

11th Place: Abigail Suntheimer

Jr. Showmanship

First Place: Bryan Rittinger

Second Place: Jack Burke

Third Place: Davion Moran

Fourth Place: Alayna Lopez

Fifth Place: Ava Hines

Sixth Place: Bryson Conkel

Seventh Place: Jace Towler

