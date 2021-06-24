Winners sheet — Dog Show
Beginner Novice A
First Place: Case Calder, Washington Hill Climbers
Beginner Novice B
First Place: Hannah Milner, Scioto Darby Thundering Hooves
Second Place: Molly Fountain, Washington Hill Climbers
Third Place: Kyle Yarnell, Patriotic Pioneers
Fourth Place: Abigail Elward, Saltcreek Livestock
Pre-Novice
First Place: Lauren Dupler, Country Clovers
Second Place: Kiera Scott, Scioto Scrappin’ and More
Preferred Novice
First Place: Abigail Elward, Saltcreek Livestock
2021 Grand Champions – Dog Show
Grand Champion: Hannah Milner, Scioto Darby Thundering Hooves
Reserve Grand Champion: Molly Fountain, Washington Hill Climbers
Showmanship results: Dog Show
Senior Showmanship B–Ages 15-18
First Place: Morgan Griffith
Second Place: Hannah Milner
Third Place: Kiera Scott
Intermediate Showmanship B - Ages 12 -14
First Place: Kyle Yarnell
Dairy Goats and Meat Production Goats: Dairy Goats
Class 1: Small Breed, Non-Producers: 3 months–1 year
First Place: Madison Thompson
Second Place: Gage Thompson
Third Place: John Smith
Class 2: Small Breed, Non-Producers: Over 1 year and under 2 years
First Place: Makayla Robinson
Second Place: Kylee Robinson
Third Place: Samantha Mayhugh
Class 3: Small Breed, Producers: 1 year–3 years
First Place: Alaina Weaver
Class 4: Small Breed, Producers: Over 3 years and up
First Place: Alaina Weaver
Second Place: Makayla Robinson
Third Place: Kylee Robinson
Class 5: Large Breed, Non-Producers: 3 months–1 year
First Place: Alaina Weaver
Second Place: Grace Cook
Class 6: Large Breed, Non-Producers: Over 1 year–under 2 years
First Place: Alaina Weaver
Second Place: Grace Cook
Third Place: Grace Cook
Class 7: Large Breed, Producers: 1 year–3 years
First Place: Alaina Weaver
Class 8: Large Breed, Producers: Over 3 years and up
First Place: Alaina Weaver
Best Overall Small Dairy Goat: Alaina Weaver, Washington Hill Climbers
Best Overall Large Dairy Goat: Alaina Weaver, Washington Hill Climbers
Dairy Goats and Meat Production Goats: Meat Production Goat Classes
Junior Does
Class: 1-6 Months
First Place: Abigail Sunthemier
Second Place: Jack Burke
Third Place: Lance Thomas
Fourth Place: Bryan Rittinger
Fifth Place: Mackenna Lopez
Class: 7-12 Months
First Place: Abigail Park
Second Place: Lance Thomas
Class: 13-18 Months
First Place: Olivia Arledge
Second Place: Brinn Tuttle
Third Place: Jack Burke
Fourth Place: Kaylee Sardella
Fifth Place: Ella Miles
Junior Doe Grand Champion: Abigail Park, Fair Game
Junior Doe Reserve Champion: Abigail Suntheimer, Fair Game
Senior Does
Class: 19-24 Months
None
Class: 24 Months and Over
First Place: Allison Remick
Senior Doe Grand Champion: Allison Remick, Scioto Scrappin’ and More
Senior Doe Reserve Champion: None
Overall Grand Champion Meat Production Goat: Abigail Park, Fair Game
Overall Reserve Champion Meat Production Goat: Abigail Suntheimer, Fair Game
Market Goat Show
Class One
First Place: Emma Caudill
Second Place: Genevieve Layton
Third Place: Addison Edgington
Fourth Place: Ava Bowens
Fifth Place: Davion Moran
Sixth Place: Hallie Frey
Seventh Place: Victoria Brockman
Eighth Place: Colton Edgington
Ninth Place: Rylee Mapes
10th Place: Rylee Mapes
Class Two
First Place: Makayla Fannin
Second Place: Makayla Fannin
Third Place: Alayna Lopez
Fourth Place: Abigail Suntheimer
Fifth Place: Emma Caudill
Sixth Place: Jack Burke
Seventh Place: Riley Frey
Eighth Place: Laina Welch
Ninth Place: Alyssa Hatfield
Class Three
First Place: Lance Thomas
Second Place: Laina Welch
Third Place: Tanner Schmitt
Fourth Place: Jennalyn Pence
Fifth Place: Jace Towler
Sixth Place: Emilea Edgington
Seventh Place: Skylar Lopez
Eighth Place: Tyler Cook
Ninth Place: Tyler Cook
10th Place: Braylin Ocasio
11th Place: Victoria Brockman
Class Four
First Place: Bryan Rittinger
Second Place: RJ Weber
Third Place: Landon Powers
Fourth Place: Emilea Edgington
Fifth Place: Jaden Towler
Sixth Place: Spencer Kocheran
Seventh Place: Davion Moran
Eighth Place: Ehan Arnett
Ninth Place: Aubrey Colburn
Class Five
First Place: Lauren Cochenour
Second Place: Natalie Brown
Third Place: Colt Reisinger
Fourth Place: Bryson Conkel
Fifth Place: Marlo Smith
Sixth Place: Genevieve Layton
Seventh Place: Skylar Lopez
Eighth Place: Aubrey Colburn
Ninth Place: Colt Reisinger
10th Place: Ehan Arnett
Class Six
First Place: Lance Thomas
Second Place: Abigail Suntheimer
Third Place: Bryan Rittinger
Fourth Place: Brooke Guisinger
Fifth Place: Kenzington Younkin
Sixth Place: Caitlyn Weber
Seventh Place: Levi Powers
Eighth Place: Ava Neff
Ninth Place: Josiah Paul
Class Seven
First Place Bridget Hartley
Second Place: Abigail Park
Third Place: Aubrey Clark
Fourth Place: Kennedy Younkin
Fifth Place: Jadalynn Danberry
Sixth Place: Jennalyn Pence
Seventh Place: Hayden Hodges
Eighth Place: Aubrey Helser
Ninth Place: Piper Musselman
10th Place: Marlo Smith
Class Eight
First Place: Brooke Guisinger
Second Place: Natalie Brown
Third Place: RJ Weber
Fourth Place: Kate Bitler
Fifth Place: Madyson List
Sixth Place: Morgan Sark
Seventh Place: Piper Musselman
Eighth Place: Shelby Shannon
Ninth Place: Jadalynn Danberry
10th Place: Morgan Sark
Class Nine
First Place: Jack Burke
Second Place: Hayden Hodges
Third Place: Bridget Hartley
Fourth Place: Caitlyn Weber
Fifth Place: Ava Hines
Sixth Place: Makayla Lange
Seventh Place: Kassidy Lange
Eighth Place: Makayla Lange
Ninth Place: Sydnie Frey
Grand Champion Market Goat: Bridget Hartley, Teays Valley FFA
Reserve Champion Market Goat: Lance Thomas, Washington Hill Climbers
Third Place: Lauren Cochenour, Walnut Wonder Workers
Fourth Place: Lance Thomas, Washington Hill Climbers
Fifth Place: Abigail Park, Fair Game
Pickaway County Born and Raised Grand Champion: Jack Burke, Fair Game
Pickaway County Born and Raised Reserve Champion: Emilea Edgington, Madison Livewires
2021 Goat Showmanship: Dairy Goat Showmanship
Sr. Showmanship
First Place: Alaina Weaver
Second Place: Kylee Robinson
Third Place: Makayla Robinson
Fourth Place: Grace Cook
Fifth Place: Samantha Mayhugh
Inter. Showmanship
None
Jr. Showmanship
None
2021 Goat Showmanship: Market and Breeding Goat Showmanship
Sr. Showmanship
First Place: Kennedy Younkin
Second Place: RJ Weber
Third Place: Bridget Hartley
Fourth Place: Hayden Hodges
Fifth Place: Genevieve Layton
Sixth Place: Landon Powers
Seventh Place: Sydnie Frey
Inter. Showmanship
First Place: Lauren Cochenour
Second Place: Abigail Park
Third Place: Lance Thomas
Fourth Place: Makayla Fannin
Fifth Place: Caitlyn Weber
Sixth Place: Marlo Smith
Seventh Place: Emilea Edgington
Eighth Place: Morgan Sark
Ninth Place: Kate Bitler
10th Place: Colton Edgington
11th Place: Abigail Suntheimer
Jr. Showmanship
First Place: Bryan Rittinger
Second Place: Jack Burke
Third Place: Davion Moran
Fourth Place: Alayna Lopez
Fifth Place: Ava Hines
Sixth Place: Bryson Conkel
Seventh Place: Jace Towler