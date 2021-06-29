Beef Show
Market Steer
Class One
1st Place — Kaleb Fannin
2nd Place — Natalie Brown
3rd Place — Kendra Lindsey
4th Place — Avery Hines
Class Two
1st Place — Aubrey Clark
2nd Place — Kaleb Fannin
3rd Place — Kimber Cook
4th Place — Bryson Dudgeon
5th Place — Matthew Ruff
Class Three
1st Place — Peyton Cooksey
2nd Place — Abigail Park
3rd Place — Kimber Cook
4th Place — Wyatt Elliott
Class Four
1st Place — Aubrey Clark
2nd Place — Arianna Miles
3rd Place — Emma Noecker
4th Place — Delaney Sark
5th Place — Crew Clark
Class Five
1st Place — Destiny Reed
2nd Place — Natalie Brown
3rd Place — Blaine Videkovich
4th Place — Chloe Kidd
5th Place — Delaney Sark
Grand Champion Market Steer: Aubrey Clark — Pickaway Bandits
Reserve Champion: Arianna Miles — Walnut Porkers
3rd Place: Peyton Cooksey — Squeaks and Squeals
4th Place: Destiny Reed — Walnut Wonder Workers
5th Place: Aubrey Clark — Pickaway Bandits
Steer Rate of Gain
1st Place: Delaney Sark — Wild Wild West
2nd Place: Delaney Sark — Wild Wild West
3rd Place: Chloe Kidd — Country Clovers
4th Place: Aubrey Clark — Pickaway Bandits
5th Place: Matthew Ruff — Jackson Livestock
Dairy Beef Feeders
Class One
1st Place — Ashley Pence
2nd Place — Brooke Guisinger
3rd Place — Mason Barnes
4th Place — Maizy Barnes
5th Place — Bridger Barnes
Class Two
1st Place — Brooke Guisinger
2nd Place — Emma Brown
3rd Place — Landon Guisinger
4th Place — Addie Keplar
5th Place — Sophia Kinne
Class Three
1st Place — Emma Smith
2nd Place — Carley Stone
3rd Place — Ashley Pence
4th Place — Ryanna Morrison
Class Four
1st Place — Carley Stone
2nd Place — Davis Dick
3rd Place — Audrey Keplar
4th Place — Taylor Cook
Class Five
1st Place — Alyssa Steele
2nd Place — Chloe Kidd
3rd Place — Drew Brown
4th Place — Olivia Dick
5th Place — Alyssa Steele
6th Place — Keegan Kidd
Grand Champion Dairy Beef Feeder: Emma Smith — Saddle and Sirloin
Reserve Champion Dairy Beef Feeder: Alyssa Steele — Teays Valley FFA
3rd Place: Carly Stone — Country Clovers
4th Place: Chloe Kidd — Country Clovers
5th Place: Brooke Guisigner — Squeaks and Squeals
Beef Feeder Calves
Class One
1st Place — Autumn Bailes
2nd Place — Mavric Radcliff
3rd Place — Brianna Helser
Class Two
1st Place — Macie Radcliff
2nd Place — Laney Schmidt
3rd Place – Jonah Jenkins
4th Place — Josiah Jenkins
Grand Champion: Autumn Bailes — Saltcreek Livestock
Reserve Champion: Macie Radcliff — Pickaway Clover Mixers
Breeding Classes
Junior Calf
1st Place — Peyton Cooksey — Crossbred
2nd Place — Delaney Sark — Crossbred
3rd Place — Nathan Videkovich — Simmental
4th Place — Landon Helser — Angus
Summer Yearling
1st Place — Matthew Ruff — Angus
2nd Place — Gaige Hall — Hereford
3rd Place — Jaron Towler — Shorthorn
Junior Yearling
1st Place — Calvin Videkovich — Angus
2nd Place — Nathan Videkovich — Simmental
3rd Place — Bryson Dudgeon — Shorthorn
4th Place — Avery Hines — Shorthorn
5th Place — Bryson Dudgeon — Shorthorn
Beef Cow
1st Place — Mitchell Ruff — Angus
Beef Cow with Calf
1st Place — Avery Hines — Shorthorn
2nd Place — Mitchell Ruff — Simmental
3rd Place — Mae Ruff — Simmental
Overall Beef Breeding Grand Champions
Grand Champion — Calvin Videkovich — Walnut Wonder Workers
Reserve Champion — Nathan Videkovich — Walnut Wonder Workers
Llama Show & Llama Showmanship
Pack
Intermediate
1st Place — Simon Jones
2nd Place — Rylee Starner
3rd Place — Drace Johnson
4th Place — Kassidy Rose
5th Place — Brinleigh Gigi
6th Place — Rachel Peters
Public Relations
Intermediate
1st Place — Rylee Starner
2nd Place — Rachel Peters
3rd Place — Brinleigh Gygi
4th Place — Kassidy Rose
5th Place — Simon Jones
6th Place — Drace Johnson
Obstacle
Intermediate
1st Place — Simon Jones
2nd Place — Rachel Peters
3rd Place — Brinleigh Gygi
4th Place — Drace Johnson
5th Place — Rylee Starner
6th Place — Kassidy Rose
Llama Showmanship
Llama Showmanship — Intermediate
1st Place — Simon Jones
2nd Place — Brinleigh Gygi
3rd Place — Rachel Peters
Breeding Rabbit Show
American
Senior Class (over 6 months of age)
1st Place and Best of Breed — Keira Yarhouse
Californian
Senior Class (over 6 months of age)
1st Place and Best of Breed — Jacob Hawkes
2nd Place — Kathryn Reynard
3rd Place — Brooke Elster
Dutch
Senior Class (over 6 months of age)
1st Place and Best of Breed — Samantha Mayhugh
2nd Place — Bailey Reid
3rd Place — Samantha Mayhugh
4th Place — Kiera Scott
Dwarf Hotot
Senior Class (over 6 months of age)
1st Place and Best of Breed — Keira Yarhouse
2nd Place — Davion Moran
3rd Place — Lyndsey Daum
4th Place — Davion Moran
5th Place — Sydney McMahon
English Lop
Senior Class (over 6 months of age)
1st Place and Best of Breed — Derek Yarnell
English Spot
Senior Class (over 6 months of age)
1st Place and Best of Breed — Kathryn Reynard
Flemish Giant
Senior Class (over 6 months of age)
1st Place and Best of Breed — Samantha Mayhugh
French Lop
Senior Class (over 6 months of age)
1st Place and Best of Breed — Case Calder
Havana
Senior Class (over 6 months of age)
1st Place and Best of Breed — Savannah Reft
Holland Lop
Junior Class (3-6 months of age)
1st Place — Jacob Hawkes
2nd Place — Jacob Hawkes
3rd Place — Iva O’Dell
4th Place — Madyson List
Senior Class (over 6 months of age)
1st Place and Best of Breed — Jacob Hawkes
2nd Place — Kenadi Crye
3rd Place — Jacob Hawkes
4th Place — Sylvia Mayhugh
5th Place — Piper Musselman
Jersey Wooly
Senior Class (over 6 months of age)
1st Place and Best of Breed — Sylvia Mayhugh
2nd Place — Sylvia Mayhugh
Lionhead
Senior Class (over 6 months of age)
1st Place and Best of Breed — Makayla Lange
Mini Lop
Junior Class (3-6 months of age)
1st Place and Best of Breed — Kaelynn Walls
Senior Class (over 6 months of age)
1st Place — Brooke Brown
2nd Place — Chloe Crum
3rd Place — Kiera Scott
4th Place — Lane Musselman
5th Place — Kiera Scott
Mini Rex
Senior Class (over 6 months of age)
1st Place and Best of Breed — Davion Moran
2nd Place — Sylvia Mayhugh
3rd Place — Samantha Mayhugh
4th Place — Alexis Drum
Netherland Dwarf
Junior Class (3-6 months of age)
1st Place — Lilly Moyer
Senior Class (over 6 months of age)
1st Place and Best of Breed — Brooke Brown
2nd Place — Lilly Purdy
3rd Place — Allena Moore
4th Place — Ella Sims
5th Place — Ella Sims
New Zealand
Junior Class (3-6 months of age)
1st Place — Kiera Scott
2nd Place — Davion Moran
Senior Class (over 6 months of age)
1st Place and Best of Breed — Wayne Kitchen
2nd Place — Abigail Sunthemier
3rd Place — Laura Phillips
4th Place — Ashley Dinneen
5th Place — Davion Moran
Palomino
Senior Class (over 6 months of age)
1st Place and Best of Breed — Elmer Kitchen
Polish
Senior Class (over 6 months of age)
1st Place and Best of Breed — Kaitlyn Ball
2nd Place — Jaylyn Wippel
3rd Place — Jaylyn Wippel
Rex
Senior Class (over 6 months of age)
1st Place and Best of Breed — Savannah Reft
2nd Place — Parker Calder
Standard Chinchilla
Senior Class (over 6 months of age)
1st Place and Best of Breed — Ashley Dinneen
Best of 4 Class — Jacob Hawkes — Future Farmers of Monroe
Best of 6 Class — Wayne Kitchen — Darby Fine and Dandy
Best of Breeding Show — Jacob Hawkes — Future Farmers of Monroe
Market Rabbits
Class 1
1st Place — Lilly Moyer
2nd Place — Brooklyn Carter
3rd Place — Larissa Simmons
4th Place — Cole Kisner
5th Place — Benjamin Dennis
6th Place — Avery Baumann
7th Place — Brooklyn Carter
8th Place — Cole Kisner
9th Place — Dalynn Jacob
10th Place — Olivia Wellman
Class 2
1st Place — Madison Shepherd
2nd Place — Kathryn Reynard
3rd Place — Hayden McCray
4th Place — Ava Moyer
5th Place — Grace Cook
6th Place — Hannah Mullins
7th Place — Ella Reay
8th Place — Grace Cook
9th Place — Ella Reay
10th Place — Ava Neff
Class 3
1st Place — Ava Moyer
2nd Place — Madison Shepherd
3rd Place — Brilynn Marcum
4th Place — Brady Neff
5th Place — Arian Grace
6th Place — Juliet Kinne
7th Place — Halle Kinne
8th Place — Hannah Daniels
9th Place — Hayley McCray
10th Place — Sylvia Mayhugh
Class 4
1st Place — Danika Smith
2nd Place — Audrey Keefner
3rd Place — Karlie Gray
4th Place — Hannah Daniels
5th Place — Genevieve Layton
6th Place — Kassidy Lange
7th Place — Samuel Campbell
8th Place — Riley Burns
9th Place — Olivia Craig
10th Place — Naomi Kinne
Class 5
1st Place — Ava Neff
2nd Place — Lilly Moyer
3rd Place — Arian Grace
4th Place — Sadie Reay
5th Place — Abigail Eitel
6th Place — Brice Notestone
7th Place — Naomi Kinne
8th Place — Juliet Kinne
9th Place — Mika Beck
10th Place — Austin Booth
Class 6
1st Place — Kasey Hawley
2nd Place — Audrey Keefner
3rd Place — Jennalyn Pence
4th Place — Kathryn Reynard
5th Place — Nathaniel Reynard
6th Place — Brilynn Marcum
7th Place — Kassidy Lange
8th Place — Ryleigh Wolfe
9th Place — Taylor Kuhn
10th Place — Avery Baumann
Class 7
1st Place — Ella Vanderpool
2nd Place — Kaleb Mullins
3rd Place — Jerzy Cline
4th Place — Andrew Savage
5th Place — Olivia Barnes
6th Place — Kenzington Younkin
7th Place — Alison Stewart
8th Place — Samantha Mayhugh
9th Place — Kiera Scott
10th Place — Lane Booth
Class 8
1st Place — BJ Reid
2nd Place — Kasey Hawley
3rd Place — Landon Garrett-Kelley
4th Place — Harper Shonkwiler
5th Place — Genevieve Layton
6th Place — Charlie Proctor
7th Place — Dalani Johnston
8th Place — Brady Neff
9th Place — Lindsey Fisher
10th Place — Kaitlyn Keefner
Class 9
1st Place — Makayla Robinson
2nd Place — Ruby Rawlins
3rd Place — Kenzington Younkin
4th Place — Kiera Scott
5th Place — Blayton Reid
6th Place — Emma Parker
7th Place — Arly Kisner
8th Place — Mackenna Lopez
9th Place — Landon Drum
10th Place — Kaitlyn Keefner
Class 10
1st Place — Danika Smith
2nd Place — Shelby Gibson
3rd Place — Graham Anderson
4th Place — Allyson Cotton
5th Place — Emma Parker
6th Place — Aiden Spencer
7th Place — Samantha Mayhugh
8th Place — Makayla Lange
9th Place — Evelyn Siers
10th Place — Dalani Johnston
Class 11
1st Place — Lauren Hodges
2nd Place — Dylan Neff
3rd Place — Brooklyn Cramer
4th Place — Maraya Neff
5th Place — Emily Holzschuh
6th Place — Sophia Graham
7th Place — Olivia Barnes
8th Place — Evelyn Siers
9th Place — Keira Yarhouse
10th Place — Braden McCoy
Class 12
1st Place — Carson Haning
2nd Place — Charlie Proctor
3rd Place — Mazie McKenzie
4th Place — Kennedy Younkin
5th Place — Joshua Elder
6th Place — Bailey Reid
7th Place — Mazie McKenzie
8th Place — Zane Seimer
9th Place — BJ Reid
10th Place — Mykah Aldrich
Class 13
1st Place — Harper Shonkwiler
2nd Place — Rylynne Proctor
3rd Place — Shelby Gibson
4th Place — Larissa Simmons
5th Place — Allyson Cotton
6th Place — Graham Anderson
7th Place — Cael Shaw
8th Place — Tyler Cook
9th Place — Karlie Gray
10th Place — Lane Booth
Class 14
1st Place — Evelyn Sykes
2nd Place — Blaine Holzschuh
3rd Place — Austin Holbrook
4th Place — Maddox Zealer
5th Place — Evelyn Sykes
6th Place — Kennedy Younkin
7th Place — Grace Johnson
8th Place — Cael Shaw
9th Place — Baylee Hall
10th Place — Lindsey Fisher
Class 15
1st Place — Sophia Graham
2nd Place — Benjamin Dennis
3rd Place — Makayla Lange
4th Place — Laina Welch
5th Place — Jaylyn Wippel
6th Place — Kieran Shaw
7th Place — Peri White
8th Place — Brianna Stebelton
9th Place — Abigail Elward
10th Place — Kaitlyn Ball
Class 16
1st Place — Clair Bower
2nd Place — Brooklyn Cramer
3rd Place — Claire Bower
4th Place — Abigail Hegarty
5th Place — Hayden Hodges
6th Place — Laina Welch
7th Place — Hayden Hodges
8th Place — Brianna Stebelton
9th Place — Rylynne Proctor
10th Place — Erin Vincent
Class 17
1st Place — Adalyn Brisker
2nd Place — Hailey Gibson
3rd Place — Lyndsey Daum
4th Place — Chloe Crum
5th Place — Xander Baumann
6th Place — Blake Patterson
7th Place — Parker Calder
8th Place — Spencer Kocheran
9th Place — Ryan Otterbacher
10th Place — Spencer Kocheran
Class 18
1st Place — Aleksia Grosjean
2nd Place — Ella Miles
3rd Place — Maraya Neff
4th Place — Blaine Holzschuh
5th Place — Wayne Kitchen
6th Place — Emma Wasem
7th Place — Addisyn Siders
8th Place — Caiden Lesko
9th Place — Kenadi Crye
10th Place — Jillian Butcher
Class 19
1st Place — Janie Yingling
2nd Place — Josie Martin
3rd Place — Brody Williams
4th Place — Paige Baker
5th Place — Savannah Reft
6th Place — Courtney Melton
7th Place — Haleigh Bartholow
8th Place — Annie Little
9th Place — Annie Little
10th Place — Abigail Suntheimer
Class 20
1st Place — Kinley Arledge
2nd Place — Brooke Elster
3rd Place — Kole Arledge
4th Place — Canaan Vandine
5th Place — Erin Vincent
6th Place — Emma Wasem
7th Place — Eli Hilgenberg
8th Place — Hallie Frey
9th Place — Brooke Elster
10th Place — Bridget Lynn Hartley
Class 21
1st Place — Molly Neff
2nd Place — Jacob Hawkes
3rd Place — Brody Williams
4th Place — Lauren Hodges
5th Place — Adelaide Williams
6th Place — Maria Siers
7th Place — Courtney Melton
8th Place — Baylee Hall
9th Place — Carson Haning
10th Place — Alayna Lopez
Class 22
1st Place — Ellie Hill
2nd Place — Jacob Cross
3rd Place — Jaylyn Wippel
4th Place — Case Calder
5th Place — Sawyer White
6th Place — Sawyer White
7th Place — Case Calder
8th Place — Abigail Baker
9th Place — Abigail Eitel
10th Place — Austin Eitel
Class 23
1st Place — Carson Eberhard
2nd Place — Samuel Daum
3rd Place — Cooper Eberhard
4th Place — Paige Baker
5th Place — Kate Ridley
6th Place — Kole Arledge
7th Place — Elaina Stephens
8th Place — Hannah Gooley
9th Place — Bailey Reid
10th Place — Elmer Kitchen
Class 24
1st Place — Abigail Baker
2nd Place — Samuel Daum
3rd Place — Josie Martin
4th Place — Eli Hilgenberg
5th Place — Ellie Hill
6th Place — Aaron Elder
7th Place — Janie Yingling
8th Place — Emily Holzschuh
9th Place — Hannah Gooley
10th Place — Savannah Reft
Class 25
1st Place — Jacob Hawkes
2nd Place — Peyton Proffitt
3rd Place — Parker Calder
4th Place — Noah Hilgenberg
5th Place — Raegan Haning
6th Place — Peyton Proffitt
7th Place — Layla Yoe
8th Place — Ella Miles
9th Place — Andrew Savage
10th Place — Adelaide Williams
Class 26
1st Place — Molly Neff
2nd Place — Natalie Yates
3rd Place — Ella Sims
4th Place — Danielle Elder
5th Place — Alexis Patterson
6th Place — Haleigh Bartholow
7th Place — Brooke Guisinger
8th Place — Landon Guisinger
9th Place — Cooper Eberhard
10th Place — Ella Sims
Grand Champion Market Rabbit: Jacob Hawkes — Future Farmers of Monroe
Reserve Champion Market Rabbit: Ellie Hill — Kountry Kids
3rd Place Overall: Adalyn Brisker — Westfall Livestock
4th Place Overall: Aleksia Grosjean — Madison Livewires
5th Place Overall: Ella Vanderpool — Saltcreek Livestock
Beef Showmanship
Senior (Ages 14-18)
1st Place — Destiny Reed
2nd Place — Nathan Videkovich
3rd Place — Arianna Miles
4th Place — Chloe Kidd
5th Place — Alyssa Steele
6th Place — Bryson Dudgeon
7th Place — Delaney Sark
8th Place — Emma Noecker
9th Place — Kendra Lindsey
10th Place — Ashley Pence
Intermediate (Ages 11-13)
1st Place — Calvin Videkovich
2nd Place — Aubrey Clark
3rd Place — Abigail Park
4th Place — Macie Radcliff
5th Place — Jaron Towler
6th Place — Natalie Brown
7th Place — Gaige Hall
8th Place — Jonah Jenkins
9th Place — Maizy Barnes
10th Place — Addie Keplar
Junior (Ages 8-10)
1st Place — Peyton Cooksey
2nd Place — Kimber Cook
3rd Place — Blaine Videkovich
4th Place — Autumn Bailes
5th Place — Mavric Radcliff
6th Place — Crew Clark
7th Place — Wyatt Elliott
8th Place — Avery Hines
9th Place — Laney Schmidt
10th Place — Josiah Jenkins
2021 Rabbit Showmanship
Senior Showmanship — Ages 14-18
1st Place — Kaitlyn Ball
2nd Place — Jacob Hawkes
3rd Place — Kate Ridley
4th Place — Danielle Elder
5th Place — Kathryn Reynard
6th Place — Samantha Mayhugh
7th Place — Naomi Kinne
8th Place — Hayden Hodges
9th Place — Genevieve Layton
10th Place — Laura Phillips
Intermediate Showmanship — Ages 11-13
1st Place — Kenadi Crye
2nd Place — Savannah Reft
3rd Place — Jennalyn Pence
4th Place — Noah Hilgenberg
5th Place — Maria Siers
6th Place — Sylvia Mayhugh
7th Place — Abigail Baker
8th Place — Audra Anderson
9th Place — Sydney McMahon
10th Place — Kaelynn Walls
Junior Showmanship — 8 years old and 3rd grade, -10 years old
1st Place — Evelyn Sykes
2nd Place — Davion Moran
3rd Place — Harper Shonkwiler
4th Place — Samual Campbell
5th Place — Haleigh Bartholow
6th Place — Peyton Wolfe
7th Place — Graham Anderson
8th Place — Charlie Proctor
9th Place — Eli Hilgenberg
10th Place — Courtney Melton