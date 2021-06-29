Beef Show

Market Steer

Class One

1st Place — Kaleb Fannin

2nd Place — Natalie Brown

3rd Place — Kendra Lindsey

4th Place — Avery Hines

Class Two

1st Place — Aubrey Clark

2nd Place — Kaleb Fannin

3rd Place — Kimber Cook

4th Place — Bryson Dudgeon

5th Place — Matthew Ruff

Class Three

1st Place — Peyton Cooksey

2nd Place — Abigail Park

3rd Place — Kimber Cook

4th Place — Wyatt Elliott

Class Four

1st Place — Aubrey Clark

2nd Place — Arianna Miles

3rd Place — Emma Noecker

4th Place — Delaney Sark

5th Place — Crew Clark

Class Five

1st Place — Destiny Reed

2nd Place — Natalie Brown

3rd Place — Blaine Videkovich

4th Place — Chloe Kidd

5th Place — Delaney Sark

Grand Champion Market Steer: Aubrey Clark — Pickaway Bandits

Reserve Champion: Arianna Miles — Walnut Porkers

3rd Place: Peyton Cooksey — Squeaks and Squeals

4th Place: Destiny Reed — Walnut Wonder Workers

5th Place: Aubrey Clark — Pickaway Bandits

Steer Rate of Gain

1st Place: Delaney Sark — Wild Wild West

2nd Place: Delaney Sark — Wild Wild West

3rd Place: Chloe Kidd — Country Clovers

4th Place: Aubrey Clark — Pickaway Bandits

5th Place: Matthew Ruff — Jackson Livestock

Dairy Beef Feeders

Class One

1st Place — Ashley Pence

2nd Place — Brooke Guisinger

3rd Place — Mason Barnes

4th Place — Maizy Barnes

5th Place — Bridger Barnes

Class Two

1st Place — Brooke Guisinger

2nd Place — Emma Brown

3rd Place — Landon Guisinger

4th Place — Addie Keplar

5th Place — Sophia Kinne

Class Three

1st Place — Emma Smith

2nd Place — Carley Stone

3rd Place — Ashley Pence

4th Place — Ryanna Morrison

Class Four

1st Place — Carley Stone

2nd Place — Davis Dick

3rd Place — Audrey Keplar

4th Place — Taylor Cook

Class Five

1st Place — Alyssa Steele

2nd Place — Chloe Kidd

3rd Place — Drew Brown

4th Place — Olivia Dick

5th Place — Alyssa Steele

6th Place — Keegan Kidd

Grand Champion Dairy Beef Feeder: Emma Smith — Saddle and Sirloin

Reserve Champion Dairy Beef Feeder: Alyssa Steele — Teays Valley FFA

3rd Place: Carly Stone — Country Clovers

4th Place: Chloe Kidd — Country Clovers

5th Place: Brooke Guisigner — Squeaks and Squeals

Beef Feeder Calves

Class One

1st Place — Autumn Bailes

2nd Place — Mavric Radcliff

3rd Place — Brianna Helser

Class Two

1st Place — Macie Radcliff

2nd Place — Laney Schmidt

3rd Place – Jonah Jenkins

4th Place — Josiah Jenkins

Grand Champion: Autumn Bailes — Saltcreek Livestock

Reserve Champion: Macie Radcliff — Pickaway Clover Mixers

Breeding Classes

Junior Calf

1st Place — Peyton Cooksey — Crossbred

2nd Place — Delaney Sark — Crossbred

3rd Place — Nathan Videkovich — Simmental

4th Place — Landon Helser — Angus

Summer Yearling

1st Place — Matthew Ruff — Angus

2nd Place — Gaige Hall — Hereford

3rd Place — Jaron Towler — Shorthorn

Junior Yearling

1st Place — Calvin Videkovich — Angus

2nd Place — Nathan Videkovich — Simmental

3rd Place — Bryson Dudgeon — Shorthorn

4th Place — Avery Hines — Shorthorn

5th Place — Bryson Dudgeon — Shorthorn

Beef Cow

1st Place — Mitchell Ruff — Angus

Beef Cow with Calf

1st Place — Avery Hines — Shorthorn

2nd Place — Mitchell Ruff — Simmental

3rd Place — Mae Ruff — Simmental

Overall Beef Breeding Grand Champions

Grand Champion — Calvin Videkovich — Walnut Wonder Workers

Reserve Champion — Nathan Videkovich — Walnut Wonder Workers

Llama Show & Llama Showmanship

Pack

Intermediate

1st Place — Simon Jones

2nd Place — Rylee Starner

3rd Place — Drace Johnson

4th Place — Kassidy Rose

5th Place — Brinleigh Gigi

6th Place — Rachel Peters

Public Relations

Intermediate

1st Place — Rylee Starner

2nd Place — Rachel Peters

3rd Place — Brinleigh Gygi

4th Place — Kassidy Rose

5th Place — Simon Jones

6th Place — Drace Johnson

Obstacle

Intermediate

1st Place — Simon Jones

2nd Place — Rachel Peters

3rd Place — Brinleigh Gygi

4th Place — Drace Johnson

5th Place — Rylee Starner

6th Place — Kassidy Rose

Llama Showmanship

Llama Showmanship — Intermediate

1st Place — Simon Jones

2nd Place — Brinleigh Gygi

3rd Place — Rachel Peters

Breeding Rabbit Show

American

Senior Class (over 6 months of age)

1st Place and Best of Breed — Keira Yarhouse

Californian

Senior Class (over 6 months of age)

1st Place and Best of Breed — Jacob Hawkes

2nd Place — Kathryn Reynard

3rd Place — Brooke Elster

Dutch

Senior Class (over 6 months of age)

1st Place and Best of Breed — Samantha Mayhugh

2nd Place — Bailey Reid

3rd Place — Samantha Mayhugh

4th Place — Kiera Scott

Dwarf Hotot

Senior Class (over 6 months of age)

1st Place and Best of Breed — Keira Yarhouse

2nd Place — Davion Moran

3rd Place — Lyndsey Daum

4th Place — Davion Moran

5th Place — Sydney McMahon

English Lop

Senior Class (over 6 months of age)

1st Place and Best of Breed — Derek Yarnell

English Spot

Senior Class (over 6 months of age)

1st Place and Best of Breed — Kathryn Reynard

Flemish Giant

Senior Class (over 6 months of age)

1st Place and Best of Breed — Samantha Mayhugh

French Lop

Senior Class (over 6 months of age)

1st Place and Best of Breed — Case Calder

Havana

Senior Class (over 6 months of age)

1st Place and Best of Breed — Savannah Reft

Holland Lop

Junior Class (3-6 months of age)

1st Place — Jacob Hawkes

2nd Place — Jacob Hawkes

3rd Place — Iva O’Dell

4th Place — Madyson List

Senior Class (over 6 months of age)

1st Place and Best of Breed — Jacob Hawkes

2nd Place — Kenadi Crye

3rd Place — Jacob Hawkes

4th Place — Sylvia Mayhugh

5th Place — Piper Musselman

Jersey Wooly

Senior Class (over 6 months of age)

1st Place and Best of Breed — Sylvia Mayhugh

2nd Place — Sylvia Mayhugh 

Lionhead

Senior Class (over 6 months of age)

1st Place and Best of Breed — Makayla Lange

Mini Lop

Junior Class (3-6 months of age)

1st Place and Best of Breed — Kaelynn Walls

Senior Class (over 6 months of age)

1st Place — Brooke Brown

2nd Place — Chloe Crum

3rd Place — Kiera Scott

4th Place — Lane Musselman

5th Place — Kiera Scott

Mini Rex

Senior Class (over 6 months of age)

1st Place and Best of Breed — Davion Moran

2nd Place — Sylvia Mayhugh

3rd Place — Samantha Mayhugh

4th Place — Alexis Drum

Netherland Dwarf

Junior Class (3-6 months of age)

1st Place — Lilly Moyer

Senior Class (over 6 months of age)

1st Place and Best of Breed — Brooke Brown

2nd Place — Lilly Purdy

3rd Place — Allena Moore

4th Place — Ella Sims

5th Place — Ella Sims

New Zealand

Junior Class (3-6 months of age)

1st Place — Kiera Scott

2nd Place — Davion Moran

Senior Class (over 6 months of age)

1st Place and Best of Breed — Wayne Kitchen

2nd Place — Abigail Sunthemier

3rd Place — Laura Phillips

4th Place — Ashley Dinneen

5th Place — Davion Moran 

Palomino

Senior Class (over 6 months of age)

1st Place and Best of Breed — Elmer Kitchen

Polish

Senior Class (over 6 months of age)

1st Place and Best of Breed — Kaitlyn Ball

2nd Place — Jaylyn Wippel

3rd Place — Jaylyn Wippel

Rex

Senior Class (over 6 months of age)

1st Place and Best of Breed — Savannah Reft

2nd Place — Parker Calder

Standard Chinchilla

Senior Class (over 6 months of age)

1st Place and Best of Breed — Ashley Dinneen

Best of 4 Class — Jacob Hawkes — Future Farmers of Monroe

Best of 6 Class — Wayne Kitchen — Darby Fine and Dandy

Best of Breeding Show — Jacob Hawkes — Future Farmers of Monroe

Market Rabbits

Class 1

1st Place — Lilly Moyer

2nd Place — Brooklyn Carter

3rd Place — Larissa Simmons

4th Place — Cole Kisner

5th Place — Benjamin Dennis

6th Place — Avery Baumann

7th Place — Brooklyn Carter

8th Place — Cole Kisner

9th Place — Dalynn Jacob

10th Place — Olivia Wellman

Class 2

1st Place — Madison Shepherd

2nd Place — Kathryn Reynard

3rd Place — Hayden McCray

4th Place — Ava Moyer

5th Place — Grace Cook

6th Place — Hannah Mullins

7th Place — Ella Reay

8th Place — Grace Cook

9th Place — Ella Reay

10th Place — Ava Neff

Class 3

1st Place — Ava Moyer

2nd Place — Madison Shepherd

3rd Place — Brilynn Marcum

4th Place — Brady Neff

5th Place — Arian Grace

6th Place — Juliet Kinne

7th Place — Halle Kinne

8th Place — Hannah Daniels

9th Place — Hayley McCray

10th Place — Sylvia Mayhugh

Class 4

1st Place — Danika Smith

2nd Place — Audrey Keefner

3rd Place — Karlie Gray

4th Place — Hannah Daniels

5th Place — Genevieve Layton

6th Place — Kassidy Lange

7th Place — Samuel Campbell

8th Place — Riley Burns

9th Place — Olivia Craig

10th Place — Naomi Kinne

Class 5

1st Place — Ava Neff

2nd Place — Lilly Moyer

3rd Place — Arian Grace

4th Place — Sadie Reay

5th Place — Abigail Eitel

6th Place — Brice Notestone

7th Place — Naomi Kinne

8th Place — Juliet Kinne

9th Place — Mika Beck

10th Place — Austin Booth

Class 6

1st Place — Kasey Hawley

2nd Place — Audrey Keefner

3rd Place — Jennalyn Pence

4th Place — Kathryn Reynard

5th Place — Nathaniel Reynard

6th Place — Brilynn Marcum

7th Place — Kassidy Lange

8th Place — Ryleigh Wolfe

9th Place — Taylor Kuhn

10th Place — Avery Baumann

Class 7

1st Place — Ella Vanderpool

2nd Place — Kaleb Mullins

3rd Place — Jerzy Cline

4th Place — Andrew Savage

5th Place — Olivia Barnes

6th Place — Kenzington Younkin

7th Place — Alison Stewart

8th Place — Samantha Mayhugh

9th Place — Kiera Scott

10th Place — Lane Booth

Class 8

1st Place — BJ Reid

2nd Place — Kasey Hawley

3rd Place — Landon Garrett-Kelley

4th Place — Harper Shonkwiler

5th Place — Genevieve Layton

6th Place — Charlie Proctor

7th Place — Dalani Johnston

8th Place — Brady Neff

9th Place — Lindsey Fisher

10th Place — Kaitlyn Keefner

Class 9

1st Place — Makayla Robinson

2nd Place — Ruby Rawlins

3rd Place — Kenzington Younkin

4th Place — Kiera Scott

5th Place — Blayton Reid

6th Place — Emma Parker

7th Place — Arly Kisner

8th Place — Mackenna Lopez

9th Place — Landon Drum

10th Place — Kaitlyn Keefner

Class 10

1st Place — Danika Smith

2nd Place — Shelby Gibson

3rd Place — Graham Anderson

4th Place — Allyson Cotton

5th Place — Emma Parker

6th Place — Aiden Spencer

7th Place — Samantha Mayhugh

8th Place — Makayla Lange

9th Place — Evelyn Siers

10th Place — Dalani Johnston

Class 11

1st Place — Lauren Hodges

2nd Place — Dylan Neff

3rd Place — Brooklyn Cramer

4th Place — Maraya Neff

5th Place — Emily Holzschuh

6th Place — Sophia Graham

7th Place — Olivia Barnes

8th Place — Evelyn Siers

9th Place — Keira Yarhouse

10th Place — Braden McCoy

Class 12

1st Place — Carson Haning

2nd Place — Charlie Proctor

3rd Place — Mazie McKenzie

4th Place — Kennedy Younkin

5th Place — Joshua Elder

6th Place — Bailey Reid

7th Place — Mazie McKenzie

8th Place — Zane Seimer

9th Place — BJ Reid

10th Place — Mykah Aldrich

Class 13

1st Place — Harper Shonkwiler

2nd Place — Rylynne Proctor

3rd Place — Shelby Gibson

4th Place — Larissa Simmons

5th Place — Allyson Cotton

6th Place — Graham Anderson

7th Place — Cael Shaw

8th Place — Tyler Cook

9th Place — Karlie Gray

10th Place — Lane Booth

Class 14

1st Place — Evelyn Sykes

2nd Place — Blaine Holzschuh

3rd Place — Austin Holbrook

4th Place — Maddox Zealer

5th Place — Evelyn Sykes

6th Place — Kennedy Younkin

7th Place — Grace Johnson

8th Place — Cael Shaw

9th Place — Baylee Hall

10th Place — Lindsey Fisher

Class 15

1st Place — Sophia Graham

2nd Place — Benjamin Dennis

3rd Place — Makayla Lange

4th Place — Laina Welch

5th Place — Jaylyn Wippel

6th Place — Kieran Shaw

7th Place — Peri White

8th Place — Brianna Stebelton

9th Place — Abigail Elward

10th Place — Kaitlyn Ball

Class 16

1st Place — Clair Bower

2nd Place — Brooklyn Cramer

3rd Place — Claire Bower

4th Place — Abigail Hegarty

5th Place — Hayden Hodges

6th Place — Laina Welch

7th Place — Hayden Hodges

8th Place — Brianna Stebelton

9th Place — Rylynne Proctor

10th Place — Erin Vincent

Class 17

1st Place — Adalyn Brisker

2nd Place — Hailey Gibson

3rd Place — Lyndsey Daum

4th Place — Chloe Crum

5th Place — Xander Baumann

6th Place — Blake Patterson

7th Place — Parker Calder

8th Place — Spencer Kocheran

9th Place — Ryan Otterbacher

10th Place — Spencer Kocheran

Class 18

1st Place — Aleksia Grosjean

2nd Place — Ella Miles

3rd Place — Maraya Neff

4th Place — Blaine Holzschuh

5th Place — Wayne Kitchen

6th Place — Emma Wasem

7th Place — Addisyn Siders

8th Place — Caiden Lesko

9th Place — Kenadi Crye

10th Place — Jillian Butcher

Class 19

1st Place — Janie Yingling

2nd Place — Josie Martin

3rd Place — Brody Williams

4th Place — Paige Baker

5th Place — Savannah Reft

6th Place — Courtney Melton

7th Place — Haleigh Bartholow

8th Place — Annie Little

9th Place — Annie Little

10th Place — Abigail Suntheimer

Class 20

1st Place — Kinley Arledge

2nd Place — Brooke Elster

3rd Place — Kole Arledge

4th Place — Canaan Vandine

5th Place — Erin Vincent

6th Place — Emma Wasem

7th Place — Eli Hilgenberg

8th Place — Hallie Frey

9th Place — Brooke Elster

10th Place — Bridget Lynn Hartley

Class 21

1st Place — Molly Neff

2nd Place — Jacob Hawkes

3rd Place — Brody Williams

4th Place — Lauren Hodges

5th Place — Adelaide Williams

6th Place — Maria Siers

7th Place — Courtney Melton

8th Place — Baylee Hall

9th Place — Carson Haning

10th Place — Alayna Lopez

Class 22

1st Place — Ellie Hill

2nd Place — Jacob Cross

3rd Place — Jaylyn Wippel

4th Place — Case Calder

5th Place — Sawyer White

6th Place — Sawyer White

7th Place — Case Calder

8th Place — Abigail Baker

9th Place — Abigail Eitel

10th Place — Austin Eitel

Class 23

1st Place — Carson Eberhard

2nd Place — Samuel Daum

3rd Place — Cooper Eberhard

4th Place — Paige Baker

5th Place — Kate Ridley

6th Place — Kole Arledge

7th Place — Elaina Stephens

8th Place — Hannah Gooley

9th Place — Bailey Reid

10th Place — Elmer Kitchen

Class 24

1st Place — Abigail Baker

2nd Place — Samuel Daum

3rd Place — Josie Martin

4th Place — Eli Hilgenberg

5th Place — Ellie Hill

6th Place — Aaron Elder

7th Place — Janie Yingling

8th Place — Emily Holzschuh

9th Place — Hannah Gooley

10th Place — Savannah Reft

Class 25

1st Place — Jacob Hawkes

2nd Place — Peyton Proffitt

3rd Place — Parker Calder

4th Place — Noah Hilgenberg

5th Place — Raegan Haning

6th Place — Peyton Proffitt

7th Place — Layla Yoe

8th Place — Ella Miles

9th Place — Andrew Savage

10th Place — Adelaide Williams

Class 26

1st Place — Molly Neff

2nd Place — Natalie Yates

3rd Place — Ella Sims

4th Place — Danielle Elder

5th Place — Alexis Patterson

6th Place — Haleigh Bartholow

7th Place — Brooke Guisinger

8th Place — Landon Guisinger

9th Place — Cooper Eberhard

10th Place — Ella Sims

Grand Champion Market Rabbit: Jacob Hawkes — Future Farmers of Monroe

Reserve Champion Market Rabbit: Ellie Hill — Kountry Kids

3rd Place Overall: Adalyn Brisker — Westfall Livestock

4th Place Overall: Aleksia Grosjean — Madison Livewires

5th Place Overall: Ella Vanderpool — Saltcreek Livestock

Beef Showmanship

Senior (Ages 14-18)

1st Place — Destiny Reed

2nd Place — Nathan Videkovich

3rd Place — Arianna Miles

4th Place — Chloe Kidd

5th Place — Alyssa Steele

6th Place — Bryson Dudgeon

7th Place — Delaney Sark

8th Place — Emma Noecker

9th Place — Kendra Lindsey

10th Place — Ashley Pence

Intermediate (Ages 11-13)

1st Place — Calvin Videkovich

2nd Place — Aubrey Clark

3rd Place — Abigail Park

4th Place — Macie Radcliff

5th Place — Jaron Towler

6th Place — Natalie Brown

7th Place — Gaige Hall

8th Place — Jonah Jenkins

9th Place — Maizy Barnes

10th Place — Addie Keplar

Junior (Ages 8-10)

1st Place — Peyton Cooksey

2nd Place — Kimber Cook

3rd Place — Blaine Videkovich

4th Place — Autumn Bailes

5th Place — Mavric Radcliff

6th Place — Crew Clark

7th Place — Wyatt Elliott

8th Place — Avery Hines

9th Place — Laney Schmidt

10th Place — Josiah Jenkins

2021 Rabbit Showmanship

Senior Showmanship — Ages 14-18

1st Place — Kaitlyn Ball

2nd Place — Jacob Hawkes

3rd Place — Kate Ridley

4th Place — Danielle Elder

5th Place — Kathryn Reynard

6th Place — Samantha Mayhugh

7th Place — Naomi Kinne

8th Place — Hayden Hodges

9th Place — Genevieve Layton

10th Place — Laura Phillips 

Intermediate Showmanship — Ages 11-13

1st Place — Kenadi Crye

2nd Place — Savannah Reft

3rd Place — Jennalyn Pence

4th Place — Noah Hilgenberg

5th Place — Maria Siers

6th Place — Sylvia Mayhugh

7th Place — Abigail Baker

8th Place — Audra Anderson

9th Place — Sydney McMahon

10th Place — Kaelynn Walls

Junior Showmanship — 8 years old and 3rd grade, -10 years old

1st Place — Evelyn Sykes

2nd Place — Davion Moran

3rd Place — Harper Shonkwiler

4th Place — Samual Campbell

5th Place — Haleigh Bartholow

6th Place — Peyton Wolfe

7th Place — Graham Anderson

8th Place — Charlie Proctor

9th Place — Eli Hilgenberg

10th Place — Courtney Melton

