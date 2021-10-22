0-5 Months Boy
1st Place — Colt Reed. Parents, Sadie Roof and Codye Reed
2nd Place — Ridge Mills. Parent, Heather Mills
3rd Place — Grayson Foll. Parent, Jonnie Timmons
0-5 Months Girl
1st Place — Zariyah Gothard. Parents, Shaylea and Brandon Gothard
2nd Place — Vivian Julien. Parent, Mikayla Julien
3rd Place — Ava Portemont. Parent, Shania Lewis
6-12 Months Boy
1st Place — Maverick Booth. Parents, Marissa Johnson and Alonzo Booth
2nd Place — Fynn Fraley. Parent, Sara Fraley
3rd Place — Grayson Sword. Parents, Makenzie and Dustin Sword
6-12 Months Girl
1st Place — Lenaiah Lute. Parents, Brandon Lute and Tiffani MacLean
2nd Place — Cheyenne Shepherd. Parent, Brandi Sheperd
3rd Place — Josie Kingery. Parent, Macy Riffle
13-20 Months Boy
1st Place — Brayden Charles Stocklin. Parents, Brayden and Oliva Stocklin
2nd Place — Emmitt Walker. Parent, Dawn Legg
3rd Place — William Cummins. Parent, Kelly Cummins
13-20 Months Girl
1st Place — Sophia Griffin. Parents, Mya and Payton Griffin
2nd Place — Charlotte Hedrick. Parent, Abbey Scherer
3rd Place — Calbie Clark. Parent, Charleigh Clark
21-27 Months Boy
1st Place — Cole Martin. Parent, Kelsey Martin
2nd Place — Landon Bowers. Parents, Brooke and Pete Bowers
3rd Place — Rowan Howard. Parent, Skye Foreman
21-27 Months Girl
1st Place — Jersey Thomas. Parents, Andrea Crago and James Thomas Jr.
2nd Place — Isla Blake. Parents, Brandon and Sara Blake
3rd Place — Brinley Shaffer. Parents, Steve and Crystal Shaffer
28-35 Months Boy
1st Place — Keighan Royster. Parents, Bria Campbell and Michael Royster
2nd Place — Parker Wallace. Parent, Jeremy Wallace
3rd Place — Samuel Gray. Parents, Amanda and Jason Gray
28-35 Months Girl
1st Place — Maelynn Simmermon. Parents, Michael and Emily Simmermon
2nd Place — Ellie Ruffing. Parents, Eric and Natallie Ruffing
3rd Place — Raelynn Young. Parent, Samantha Young
Twins
1st Place — Cameron (boy) and Cambri (girl) McKibben. Parents, Tina and Tim Allen
2nd Place — Axel and Baker Dutcher. Parent, Hannah Dutcher
3rd Place — Elizabeth and Adeline Reed. Parents, Aaron and Christina Reed
Wagon
1st Place — Caylee Davis. Parents, Bernie and Courtney Davis
2nd Place — Opie Lea. Parent, Tara Lea
3rd Place — Rhetley Forsythe. Parent, Maison Collier
Mini Float
1st Place — Stevie Kerns. Parents, Chris and Heather Kerns
2nd Place — Kennedy Parsley. Parents, Keith and Bethany Parsley
3rd Place — Fynn Fraley. Parent, Sara Fraley
Stroller
1st Place — Jayden Johnson. Parent, Kristen Burgess; grandparents, Thomas and Christina Vogt; great-grandma Theresa Vogt
2nd Place — Damian Vandine. Parent, Amanda Keen
3rd Place — Emmitt Walker. Parent, Dawn Legg