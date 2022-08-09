Jack Thomas Holcomb, a 2022 graduate of Circleville High School was awarded a $1,000 scholarship by the Gerhardt Family Scholarship Fund at Circleville High School's night of distinction. The presentation was made by Richard Gerhardt on behalf of Richard & Marie Gerhardt, Matt & Cindy Gerhardt and Charles & Barbara Gerhardt.
Holcomb was a member of the National Honor Society and Kiwanis Key Club, a member of the Future Drug Free Club of America and member of the athletic leadership council. Jack was active in sports during his high school years, participating in soccer, baseball and golf during his time at CHS.
Holcomb has participated in numerous school and individual service projects, volunteering his time serving breakfast for first responders, assisting with preparing supply crates for nurses, volunteering at the Circleville Youth Soccer Club as a referee, volunteering his time at Mary Virginia Crites-Hannan Park and assisting with Circleville Youth Baseball at Ted Lewis Park all while working various part time jobs for the last two years. He plans to attend Ottaway University in Surprise, Arizona to pursue a career in engineering.
With strong family, community and school support, Holcomb has a strong desire to succeed. He is the son of Kelly Chapman and Ryan Holcomb, both of Circleville.
The Gerhardt Family Scholarships were established in 2005 by the Gerhardt Family to recognize the accomplishments of deserving graduates of Circleville High School, while also honoring five generations of the Gerhardt Family over 125 who have contributed to the Circleville community.
Since its inception 31 scholarships have been awarded to outstanding and deserving CHS students. Criteria used in selection include scholarships, extra-curricular/service activities, character, need and special achievements and awards.
Graduating seniors in 2023 may secure an application at the CHS guidance office.
Trending Recipe Videos
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.