Jack Holcomb

Jack Holcomb

 submitted photo

Jack Thomas Holcomb, a 2022 graduate of Circleville High School was awarded a $1,000 scholarship by the Gerhardt Family Scholarship Fund at Circleville High School's night of distinction. The presentation was made by Richard Gerhardt on behalf of Richard & Marie Gerhardt, Matt & Cindy Gerhardt and Charles & Barbara Gerhardt. 

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you


Load comments