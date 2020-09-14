CIRCLEVILLE — This summer may have been a time of suspension for many programs, but 4-H continued to build leadership, citizenship, and life skills in our community youth.
Members of 4-H completed projects in the areas of clothing and textiles, communication, creative arts, food and nutrition, leadership, natural resources, STEM, and woodworking. The 4-H projects utilize hands-on activities to assist youth in learning by encouraging goal setting, practice, and observation as they develop a set of skills.
Members started their projects in the early spring and completed their project through a judging experience.
According to Joy Sharp, Extension Educator 4-H Youth Development, “Although we had to delay judging for a month and held judging via Zoom, our members still had the opportunity to share their project experiences and what they learned, all while building their interview skills by meeting with a judge. Three-hundred-twelve non-livestock projects were completed this summer. We want to congratulate all of the 4-H members and thank their parents and advisors for their perseverance during a very different summer season.”
The Pickaway County 4-H program currently reaches more than 800 youth. Clubs accept new members in the fall of each year. For more information about the 4-H program, contact the Pickaway County Ohio State University Extension office at 740-474-7534 or visit their website at www.pickway.osu.edu.
Written and submitted by Joy Sharp