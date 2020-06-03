CIRCLEVILLE — The 4-H programs across the state support youth members continuing their education. This year, the Pickaway County 4-H committee was able to award a total of six scholarships to help our members pay for their future college endeavors.
Four Pickaway County 4-H members received $800 scholarships for their hard work and dedication to the program. Recipients of the scholarships were recognized during their respective high school virtual senior award or graduation program.
Gracieanne Gray is the daughter of Lisa Gray and Harold Wayne Gray Jr. of Circleville. She is a graduate of Logan Elm High School and will be continuing her education at Marshall University with a major in media studies and a minor in marketing.
Jacob Hawkes is the son of Elliott and April Hawkes of Mount Sterling. Jacob is a graduate of Westfall High School and will continuing his education at Otterbein University, majoring in zoology and microbiology.
Courtney Thomas is graduating from Teays Valley High School. She is the daughter of Andy and Tracey Thomas of Ashville. Courtney plans to attend Wilmington College with a major in animal science.
Caroline Winter is the daughter of Jim and Sharon Winter of Ashville. Caroline is a senior at Teays Valley High School and will be attending the University of Findlay majoring in pre-veterinary science.
Two Pickaway County 4-H members were awarded $400 scholarships for their diligence to the program.
Hannah Mullins is daughter of Helena and Kevin Mullins of Circleville. Hannah is a senior at Teays Valley High School and plans to attend the University of Findlay with a major in animal science/pre-veterinary Studies.
Hannah Patterson is the daughter of Matt and Jenny Patterson of Ashville, and a 2020 graduate of Teays Valley High School. Hannah plans to attend OSU ATI to major in agronomy and ag business.
Congratulations to these six outstanding 4-H members, and good luck on your future endeavors.
The Pickaway county 4-H program currently reaches more than 800 youth. Clubs accept new members in the fall of each year. For more information about the 4-H program, contact the Pickaway County Ohio State University Extension office at 740-474-7534 or visit their website at www.pickway.osu.edu.
This was written and submitted by Joy Sharp to be published in The Circleville Herald.