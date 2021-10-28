CIRCLEVILLE — The annual Pickaway County 4-H Leadership Recognition Banquet was held earlier this month in Heritage Hall at the Pickaway County Fairgrounds.
The theme for the evening, “4-H is a Picnic," brought together the many adults and teens that impact the 4-H program through their leadership efforts.
The evening started with the American and 4-H pledges led by Ohio 4-H Teen Leadership Council Members Avalon and Anam Havan. Following dinner, sponsors, special guests, committees and active 4-H teens were introduced.
Joy Sharp, extension educator, 4-H Youth Development, emphasized how thankful Pickaway 4-H is for their volunteers and community supporters. Sharp recognized the program sponsors and county commissioners who support OSU Extension and 4-H programming in terms of funding and opportunities.
This year, active teen 4-H’ers in attendance were recognized for their service as 4-H camp counselors, scholarship winners, award winners, members of the Junior Fair Board and members of the Junior Fair Court.
Volunteers receiving special recognition for five years of service were Heather Burke, Deborah Bush, Jason Green, Daija Joseph, Jody Kidd, Anita Kitchen, Charlie Lesko, Jennifer Merritt, Jason Stone and Amy Troxel.
Volunteers with 10 years of service were Carrie Curtis and Carrie Savage. Awards for 15 years of service went to Rodney Archer, Eric Dresbach, Marsha Few and Jennifer Rieder.
Kim Fausnaugh, Diana Green and Annette Linton were recognized for 20 years of service. Mary Hines was recognized for 25 years of service, and Sue Dennis, Joe Ehman and Dolores Shaeffer were recognized for 30 years of service.
The Outstanding 4-H Club Secretaries, treasurers and historians were announced during the program. Secretary books were judged by Katerina Sharp. The Outstanding Secretary award was presented to Austin Clark of Patriotic Pioneers 4-H Club. Allison Remick, of Scioto Scrappin’ & More 4-H Club, and Ryleigh Wolfe, of Saltcreek Livestock 4-H Club, received Honorable Mention Secretary Awards.
The Outstanding 4-H Club Treasurer’s Program was judged by Katie Wright, of the Pickaway County Banking Center. The Outstanding Treasurer for 2021 was Anna Watkins, of Monroe Clever Clovers 4-H Club. Honorable Mention Treasurer Awards were presented to Autumn Bailes, of Saltcreek Livestock 4-H Club, and Kassidy Lange, of Scioto Scrappin & More 4-H Club.
Outstanding 4-H Club Historian Awards went to Mackenna Lopez, of Wild Wild West 4-H Club, and Makayla Lange, of Scioto Scrappin’ & More 4-H Club. Honorable Mention Historian Awards were presented to Dalton Bush, of Darby Fine & Dandy 4-H Club, and Brinleigh Gygi, of Saddle & Sirloin 4-H Club.
A Special Teen Award was given to Julie LeMaster for her work creating Cloverbud activities and videos for the 4-H Facebook page.
The 2021 4-H Honor Clubs were announced. They are Buttons and Bowls, Jackson Livestock, Madison Livewires, Saddle & Sirloin, Saltcreek Livestock, Scioto Darby Thundering Hooves, Scioto Sassafras, Scioto Scrappin’ & More, Squeaks & Squeals and Washington Hill Climbers.
Each year, an individual, business or group is given the distinction of being named a Friend of 4-H. The designee is selected based on overall support of the Pickaway County 4-H program through the unselfish giving of time, talents and gifts. The 2021 Pickaway County Friend of 4-H Award was presented to Craig and Shena Justus for their outstanding dedication and service to the 4-H program at the club and county level.
The evening was made possible through the generous support of sponsors and donors including the Circleville Rotary Club, Larry and Roxanne Davis, Joan Eyerman, Health Care Logistics, Inc., The Savings Bank, WD Farms, Marge and Don Wolford, the Pickaway County Banking Center and Salt Creek Banking Center.
4-H committee members Heather Burke, Mary Hines, Larry Davis, Carrie Savage, Randy Smith and Avalon Havan served as the banquet committee. The evening concluded with a silent auction with donations from 4-H clubs and local businesses.