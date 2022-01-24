STOUTSVILLE — The Buttons and Bowls 4-H Club held their Jan. 3 meeting at the St. Paul’s Methodist Church. Member Isabelle Capsel led the members and guests in the Pledge of Allegiance to the American flag and Claire Bradbury led the 4-H Pledge.
Adviser Weta Mae Leist welcomed the members and guests. Roll call was answered by “Name one Christmas gift you received” with 18 members, 17 guests and four advisers present. Members and projects need to be signed up on line by the next meeting.
Please also complete the club sign-up sheet with the final projects. County achievement and award forms are due at the office for the members 14 years old and older.
4-H Week is celebrated Jan. 23-29. A window location and committee are needed. Caryn Koch-Esterline volunteered to contact Uniquely Yours and Samantha Mayhugh joined the committee.
Sign up for club committees will be by your choice of: tour, community service, booth, and window. The sheet will be on the front table during the latter part of the evening.
The election of officers was the next order of business: Members were nominated and the slate was presented: President Mayhugh; Vice President Claire Bradbury; Capsel, treasurer; Secretary Ellyza Skinner; Historian Cade Cottle; Safety Leader Maxwell Skinner; Health Leader Cicely Esterline; News Reporter Aiden Snyder; Recreation Leader Jason Bradbury.
Snyder moved to accept the slate of officers as presented. Capsel seconded the motion. The motion passed and the new officers were elected. All officers were presented to the club and given resource books for their position.
Adviser Marsha Few announced the fundraising orders would be delivered this week. The families are to be contacted by email with time and place for pickup. The meeting was adjourned.
Members participated in a fun craft of miniature yarn snow hats of various colors. Adviser Jennifer Capsel passed them out and gave the members instructions.
The meeting was adjourned. Next meeting was scheduled for Jan. 17, 2022 at 7 p.m. at the church. For more information about 4-H, contact the Pickaway County office of Ohio State University Extension in Circleville by calling 740-474-7534.
Written and submitted by Aiden Snyder, news reporter.