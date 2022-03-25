Buttons and Bowls 4-H Club News
The Buttons and Bowls 4-H Club held their meeting on Feb. 21, 2022 at the St. Paul’s Methodist Church, Stoutsville.
President Samantha Mayhugh called the meeting to order.
Member Cicely Esterline led the members and guests in the Pledge of Allegiance to the American flag, and Ava Moyer led the 4-H Pledge.
Roll call was answered by “Favorite place to eat” with 23 members and 4 advisers present.
The club had six members attend the Pickaway County Officer Training, held on Feb. 10. President Mayhugh gave a report on what she learned in her training and ideas that she would like to present to the club for activities.
Advisers announced changes to the program book, which included the budget and finance meeting moved to March 7, and the health meeting changed to May 2.
A few corrections to dates included meeting on May 1 corrected to May 2, meeting on June 2 corrected to June 6, and in Special Days and Events, the meeting on Dec. 6 corrected to Dec. 5.
Members were provided donations of three-ring binders of multiple sizes, given by John and Lisa Hedrick.
The club congratulated Pickaway County Achievement Award Winners President Mayhugh, County Alternate for Goats, Rabbits and Sheep, and Member Sylvia Mayhugh was awarded County Winner for Sheep.
In addition, there were seven members present who also turned in applications for the Junior Achievement Awards.
Meeting was adjourned by Aiden Snyder, with Isabelle Capsel seconding the motion. Next meeting was held on March 7, 2022 at 7 p.m. at the church.
After the meeting, club committees for tour, community service and booth met to brainstorm for the year. Advisers led members in making homemade bird feeders with pinecones, peanut butter and bird seed.
Cloverbuds made peanut butter and oat balls for a treat with Adviser Marsha Few.
The Buttons and Bowls 4-H Club held their meeting on March 7, 2022 at the St. Paul’s Methodist Church, Stoutsville at 7 p.m.
President Mayhugh called the meeting to order.
Member Maxwell Skinner led the members and guests in the Pledge of Allegiance to the American flag and Haley Smith led the 4-H Pledge. Roll call was answered by “Your Project” with 21 members and four advisers present.
Treasurer Capsel gave the checking account report and then presented the proposed yearly expense budget to the club. Capsel moved to accept the budget, Lilly Moyer seconded the motion and it passed.
Committee reports were given by each group. Adviser Hedrick listed the ideas from the community service group from the last meeting.
Members brought non-perishable food to the meeting to donate to the Buttons and Bowls Community Cupboard located at the Pickaway County Visitors Center.
They are to meet again to finalize more service projects for the year. Adviser Jennifer Capsel for the booth committee shared that the group has a theme, which will include superheroes, a dedication to our passed Adviser Weta Mae Leist, and pictures of each member.
Adviser Rachel Patrick for the tour committee listed the ideas that were discussed and they will be looking into to each.
Adviser Capsel encouraged parents to follow on Facebook the club page, the Ohio State — Pickaway County 4-H page, and the Ohio State — Youth Development page, all are great for reminders, announcements and lots of resources.
President Mayhugh reviewed important livestock dates for members.
• Quality Assurance training is required annually for all market animals, Online YQCA training is the preferred. Must be completed by May 1.
• Market lamb possession is April 15, tagging on April 16. All sheep and goats required scrapie tag
• Breeding rabbits must be tattooed by May 15. Market rabbit possession deadline is May 15.
• Poultry must be pullorum free. The 4-Her must have the form that certifies pullorum free or be tested
Adviser Hedrick passed out fliers for the Pickaway County Communication Contest that is to be held on May 11, with entry forms due by May 2.
Advisers and members welcomed two new members, Eowen and Elijah Ellis.
Meeting was adjourned by Snyder, with a seconding from Peyton Lunsford.
Next meeting was March 21, 2022 at 7 p.m. at the church.
After the meeting, Treasurer Capsel introduced Jennifer Capsel, Bank of America Business Control Manager, to speak on "Spending vs. Budget" for the finance meeting.
Members had Fruit Loop cereal to use as money, and would eat the cereal based on daily wants and needs. The exercise was used to plan a budget and focus on spending wisely.
Members also made edible rainbows with Fruit Loop cereal on pipe cleaners and marshmallow ends. Cloverbuds worked on an exercise for “Listening vs. Hearing” with Adviser Marsha Few.
Written and submitted by News Reporter Aiden Snyder.
Washington Hill Climbers 4-H Club News
On Feb. 17, the Washington Hill Climbers discussed dues, fundraisers and t-shirt sponsors. Members were given the option between donations and participating in the fundraiser.
The fundraiser still needs to be voted upon by members. Currently the club has 10 sponsors for t-shirts and is hoping to get 10 more.
After elaborating on funds, the club voted on reimbursing Bethany for new website expenses to increase privacy for club on social media. To end the meeting, the members broke into committees.
On March 1, to kick off the meeting, attendance was counted by asking the members their favorite fruit. After the treasurer report and environmental tip, the club observed Captain Mike Wolford demonstrate proper fire safety.
In addition to fire safety, Captain Wolford discussed how funding works for the fire department and requirements to be a firefighter. Next, the members discussed committee updates.
Finally, the President Maraya Neff showed the members how to properly give a demonstration.
Submitted by Josie Martin
Lucky Clovers 4-H Club News
The Lucky Clovers 4-H Club hosted a meeting on March 3.
The club had a guest speaker named Jane Barnes from Honey Run Farms. She spoke about the different types of honey, such as seasonal, varietal, herbal infused, and naturally granulated honey.
Each of those varieties has different colors.
During the business meeting, members discussed their business sponsorships, community service and their club even discussed camping at Deer Creek.
They also experienced kids do amazing demonstrations.
Written and submitted by Kendall Moehl.