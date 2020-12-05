The Saddles and Sirloin 4-H Club met for their meeting on Nov. 17, with 21 in attendance. The club elected their new officers and discussed important dates to remember and the December meeting dates.
New officers are; Morgan Griffith, Vice President/President-Elect; Taylor Rieder, secretary; Tylor Cook, treasuerer; Brinleigh Gygi, historian; Abagail Haines, news reporter; Davion Moran, health/safety leader; Baileigh Rieder, recreation leader; Braydon Gygi, community service leader; Taylor Rieder and Jesse Schenk, Ohio 4-H Week chairpersons; and Brinleigh and Braydon Gygi, environmental officers.