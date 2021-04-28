CIRCLEVILLE — The annual Pickaway County 4-H Communications Contest was held this month at the Pickaway County Fairgrounds. The program was comprised of demonstrations, illustrated talks, marketing entries and a skit.
Topics included safety, theatre, organization, sports, food, animal care, auctioneering and food allergies.
The evening began with a Team Health Skit entry by Alexis Patterson, Ryleigh Wolfe, Peyton Wolfe, Logan Caplinger, and Zane Seimer, of the Saltcreek Livestock 4-H Club. Their skit, Safe Way to Hike, took first place and is eligible to advance to district competition.
First place in the Junior Demonstration category was awarded to Davion Moran of the Saddle and Sirloin 4-H Club for his demonstration "How to Tattoo a Rabbit". Second place was presented to Landen Russell of Washington Hill Climbers 4-H Club for his demonstration, "How to Auctioneer”.
First place in the Junior Team Demonstration category was awarded to Samuel Campbell and Davion Moran of the Saddle and Sirloin 4-H Club for their illustrated talk, “Emergencies with Food Allergies”.
First place in the Intermediate Demonstration/Illustrated Talk category was awarded to Isabelle Capsel of Buttons and Bowls 4-H Club for her demonstration, “A Place for Everything”. Second place was presented to Joseph Smoot of the Jackson Livestock 4-H Club for his demonstration, “Basketball.”
In the Senior category, Anam Havan, of the Monroe Clever Clovers 4-H Club received first place for his demonstration, “Madagascar Hissing Cockroaches: Pets or Pests?”. Kaitlyn Ball of the Scioto Scrappin’ and More 4-H Club received second place for her illustrated talk entitled “Coming to a Theatre Near You…100 Years of Cinematography”.
Third place was awarded to Jazmyn Carrillo of the Jackson Livestock 4-H Club for her demonstration, “How Farmer’s Cheese is Made from Raw Cow Milk”. All eight winners are eligible to advance to the State 4-H Communication Contest this summer.
The evening concluded with the presentation of awards for the 4-H Marketing division. In this contest, 4-H members design a 4-H promotional item. In the Junior division, Davion Moran of the Saddle and Sirloin 4-H Club received first place for his 'Thank You' card entry.
In the Intermediate Marketing division, Isabelle Capsel of the Buttons and Bowls 4-H Club took first place for her entry in the 4-H Holiday Card class. Olivia Snyder of Buttons and Bowls 4-H Club placed second. All Marketing winners will go on to compete in the State 4-H Marketing Contest.
Judges for the evening were Sereana Dresbach and Katerina Sharp. Sponsors for the Pickaway County 4-H Communications Contest are The Savings Bank, Nebraska Grange #64, Jerry and Betty Wolford, The Computer Workshop, Larry and Roxanne Davis, Pat Perry, Nutrien Ag Solutions, the Pickaway County 4-H Committee, and the Pickaway County Ag Society.