STOUTSVILLE — The Buttons and Bowls 4-H Club held their organizational meeting on Nov. 15 at the St. Paul United Methodist Church, Stoutsville.
Members were presented with their 4-H pins, score sheets and membership completion certificates. The club was again selected for the Pickaway County Honor Club through their activities and reports.
Members discussed past projects, awards and the county virtual 4-H open house in December. Participants are needed to discuss projects. A fundraiser was discussed and the members received their order sheets. Fellowship was enjoyed by the families.
The Buttons and Bowls 4-H Club second meeting of the new 4-H year was held on Dec. 6, 2021 at the St. Paul United Methodist Church, Stoutsville.
Member Aiden Snyder led the members and guests in the Pledge of Allegiance to the American Flag, and Jason Bradbury led the 4-H Pledge. Advisor Weta Mae Leist welcomed old and new members.
Roll call was answered by “What would you like for Christmas” with 17 members present. Leist explained the 4-H member project sign-up online procedure. Members were asked to email the projects chosen to her also, so that she can get the books needed.
The state project book listings are to be mailed to each of the families and extras will be available for anyone not receiving one. All members should be signed up with projects by thr second meeting in January.
Marsha Few, advisor, collected the fundraising order sheets. It looked like a success by the amount of sheets returned. The product should be ready for delivery in about two weeks.
The first January meeting, the club is to hold the election of officers. Members were told which positions were available and asked questions about the duties. Nominations are to be taken at the meeting.
The community service project was making Christmas/holiday cards for the residents of Wyngate Senior Living Community. Holiday treat bags were handed out and the meeting was adjourned.
The next meeting is scheduled for Jan. 3, 2022 at 7 p.m. at the church. For more information about 4-H, contact the Pickaway County office of Ohio State University Extension in Circleville by calling 740-474-7534.
Written and submitted by Olivia and Aiden Snyder.