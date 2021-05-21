STOUTSVILLE — On Monday, May 17, 2021, at 7 p.m., Buttons and Bowls 4-H Club met at St. Paul United Methodist Church. There were 18 members present.
The American pledge was led by Ava Moyer and Cicely Esterline led the club in the 4-H Pledge. The roll call was then taken by Lilly Moyer. The roll call was “some activity you have participated in this month.” Many answered with a sports activity like softball and baseball while others either mention there 4-H projects or planting flowers that we did before the meeting.
The club talked about the booth for committee reports. The theme for Buttons and Bowls’ booth is “4-H is the Missing Piece.” The members will need to bring an item that represents their projects next meeting.
For unfinished business, the club discussed 4-H camp sign ups due by May 20 and talked about skill-a-thon coming up June 10 and 11. New business was discussed by bringing up doing a club T-shirt like done in the past.
Buttons and Bowls planted flowers out front of St. Paul Church before the meeting. Lisa Hedrick supplied the flowers and the members brought their own tools to plant with. After the meeting was over, the club worked on a project for the booth.
Every member got a cardboard frame they cut out and they could either color puzzle pieces or find cute designs they wanted and glued them onto the frame. Once the frame was complete, the members placed their photo that was taken at the previous meeting with their succulent plant and glued their name onto the bottom of the frame.
The next Buttons and Bowls meeting will take place at St. Paul United Methodist Church on June 7 at 7 p.m. This will be the club’s final meeting before fair!