Scioto Sassafras 4-H Club
Scioto Sassafras 4-H Club held a meeting Dec. 14. The meeting began with a blessing by member Sam Ridley, followed by a Christmas carry-in meal.
Members brought covered dishes, as well as socks, hats and gloves to be donated to those in need at the Community Kitchen. The members then enjoyed a game of red light, green light, led by recreation leader Jack Mawhorr.
The meeting was called to order by President Morgan Cline. The American Pledge was led by Ellie Black, followed by the 4-H pledge led by Mawhorr.
Club and membership requirements were discussed. Members were asked to think about service projects for the upcoming year to be discussed and voted on at the next meeting.
Adviser Roxanne Hilts Davis led an installation of all club officers for 2022.
The meeting was adjourned. The next meeting was held Monday January 10.
** *** **
Written and submitted by Megan Smith-McCarley, news reporter.
Buttons and Bowls 4-H Club
The Buttons and Bowls 4-H Club held their Jan. 3 meeting at the St. Paul’s Methodist Church, Stoutsville.
Member Isabelle Capsel led the members and guests in the Pledge of Allegiance to the American flag and Claire Bradbury led the 4-H pledge.
Adviser Weta Mae Leist welcomed the members and guests. Roll call was answered by “name one Christmas gift you received” with 18 members, 17 guests and four advisers present.
Members and projects need to be signed up on line by the next meeting. Please also complete the club sign up sheet with the final projects. County achievement and award forms are due at the office for the members 14 years old and older.
4-H Week is celebrated Jan. 23-29. A window location and committee are needed. Caryn Koch-Esterline volunteered to contact Uniquely Yours and Samantha Mayhugh joined the committee.
Sign up for club committees will be by your choice of: tour, community service, booth, and window. The sheet will be on the front table during the latter part of the evening.
The election of officers was the next order of business. Members were nominated and the slate was presented: President Mayhugh; Vice President Claire Bradbury; Treasurer Capsel; Secretary Ellyza Skinner; Historian Cade Cottle; Safety Leader Maxwell Skinner; Health Leader Cicely Esterline; News Reporter Aiden Snyder; Recreation Leader Jason Bradbury.
Snyder moved to accept the slate of officers as presented. Capsel seconded the motion. The motion passed and the new officers were elected. All officers were presented to the club and given resource books for their position.
Adviser Marsha Few announced the fundraising orders would be delivered this week. The families will be contacted by email with time and place for pickup. The meeting was adjourned.
Members participated in a fun craft of miniature yarn snow hats of various colors. Adviser Jennifer Capsel passed them out and gave the members instructions.
The meeting was adjourned. The next meeting is scheduled for Jan. 17, 2022 at 7 p.m. at the church.
For more information about 4-H, contact the Pickaway County office of Ohio State University Extension in Circleville by calling 740-474-7534.
** *** **
Written and submitted by Aiden Snyder, news reporter.