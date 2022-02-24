Saltcreek Livestock 4-H Club
Saltcreek Livestock 4-H club has been busy finishing out 2021, completing many community service projects.
On Nov. 12, 2021, members of the Saltcreek Livestock 4-H club took on two community service projects within Pickaway County. Some members, Lucy, Brock, Ryleigh, Abby, with adviser Bobbi and a parent, helped prepare, cook and serve at the community kitchen held at the Presbyterian Church in Circleville.
Meals were prepared and packaged as to-go meals at this time. Members prepared enough to serve 60 people. As these members were busy serving meals, other members of the club were preparing to set up at PICCA”s (Pickaway County Community Action) Toys for Tots annual chili cook-off.
The chili cook-off took place at Heritage Hall at the PIckaway County Fairgrounds. Each year, this event is held and groups and businesses in the community prepare chili to be judged as PICCA raises money for their Toys for Tots Program.
Saltcreek Livestock entered in the chili judging with a homemade “salsa” chili. Each table also decorated tables for a table judging, where Saltcreek Livestock took third place in table decorating.
In the month of December, Saltcreek Livestock did a canned/non-perishable food drive where they collected enough food items to distribute to four families in need.
In addition to delivering food, members also voted to sponsor a family with Christmas gifts and clothing items.
On Dec. 24, Santa Clause helped a few members distribute the food items to the families. During December, members also participated in the Tarlton Christmas Parade, where candy was passed and club attire was worn in hopes of recruiting new members.
Written and submitted by Peyten Wolfe.
Buttons and Bowls 4-H Club
The Buttons and Bowls 4-H Club held their club meeting on Feb. 7, 2022 at the St. Paul’s Methodist Church, Stoutsville.
President Samantha Mayhugh called the meeting to order.
Member Genevieve Hamman led the members and guests in the Pledge of Allegiance to the American flag, and Rylee Nicholson led the 4-H pledge.
Roll call was answered by “favorite school subject” with 23 members and three advisers present. Adviser Lisa Hedrick announced two new members joining and were welcomed by the club.
Committee Reports included the club window display for Ohio 4-H Week at the Circleville store, Uniquely Yours. Created by Members Cicely Esterline and Mayhugh, the window included the article honoring late adviser, Weta Mae Leist, and dresses throughout time.
The club fundraiser, pizza rollers, was a huge success with the total of 1,279 rollers being sold.
Club programs and project books were distributed to members.
A flyer for the Pickaway County Officer Training was passed out to officers. This was held on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 at the Emmett Chapel Church on Tarlton Road, at 7 p.m.
Advisers asked for members' opinions on sponsoring two fair awards that would be in honor of late adviser Weta Mae Leist. These two projects were normally sponsored by the adviser herself.
Cade Cottle moved to donate $20 to a cooking project and $20 to a sewing project in honor of Weta Mae Leist. Nicholson seconded that motion. The motion passed.
Adviser Jennifer Capsel announced that the Senior Fair Board is looking for organizations to help work the gates at the county fair this year. Groups will be paid $20 per hour and should contact the Senior Fair Board to make arrangements.
Adviser Capsel led members in a Valentine’s Day craft of heart-shaped wreaths made of multi-colored card-stock. Cloverbuds created bookmarks with Adviser Marsha Few.
The meeting was adjourned by Aiden Snyder with Isabelle Capsel seconding the motion. The next meeting was Feb. 21, 2022 at 7 p.m. at the church.
Written and submitted by News Reporter Aiden Snyder.
Patriotic Pioneers 4-H Club
Before the meeting, the club members got to play toilet tag and dodgeball!. The score was 1-1.
The meeting of the Patriotic Pioneers was called to order by Derek Yarnell. The American pledge was led by Chole Brunton, and the 4-H pledge was led by Holly Bartholow.
The roll call and secretary notes were announced by Austin Clark. The notes were passed by the club. The treasure's report was read by Brylee Brunton. The report was passed by the club.
For old business, members went over that Junior Achievement that was due. Secondly, members went over how they participated in the Ohio 4-H Week. Then, they went over who did demonstrations and that every member had to do them.
Then, they went over that officer training was the previous week and some of the officers did attend. Members played games in the FLC and the project handouts were handed out the meeting before. Members were told that if anyone wanted one, they should ask Erin.
That was everything for the old business. The club then moved on to the new business.
For new business, the 2021-2022 programs we handed out for parents and 4-H members. The Ohio Conference was coming for anyone who wanted to participate.
Members went over when the Communication Contest was and what it was. It is basically, you talk about your project, and you can have a demonstration to go with it.
President Yarnell made to motion so the club could get a gavel. The motion was passed. Then, members went over their community service project. They decided that they are going to make cards for a community nursing home. Project changes are due March 12.
After that, members went into the demonstrations for the next meeting. The people who volunteered are Kyle Yarnell, Carson Weaver, Brooklyn Malone, and Nichole Jenkins.
The next meeting is to be held on March 27 at Village Chapel Church. Then, Derek Yarnell made a motion to end the meeting and it was approved by Kyle Yarnell, and seconded by Carolyn Yarnell. The motion was ended at 12.57 p.m.
The club moved into demonstrations for that day. Alana Weaver went first and she talked about trimming a sheep’s nails and why it should be done. She brought a stuffed animal and nail trimmers to help her with this demonstration.
After Weaver, the meeting moved into Carmeron Clark’s demonstration. He talked about tools for electricity. He brought with him something that he made himself. It showed how the electricity moved from one thing to another. Then he showed us his tools.
Written and submitted by a club member.
Scioto Sassafras 4-H Club
Scioto Sassafras 4-H Club held a meeting Feb. 8. The meeting was called to order by President Morgan Cline. The American pledge was led by Cline, followed by the 4-H pledge, led by Megan Smith-McCarley.
The secretary, Emma Black, gave a report from the previous meeting and treasurer, Ethan Frick, also gave a report. The club has collected 72 food pantry items. Club T-shirt and booth designs were voted on and approved.
Demonstrations were presented by Kate Ridley, Sam Ridley, Kaleb Fannin, Makayla Fannin, Wesley Henderson, Cline, and Frick.
Officers were reminded of County Officer Training that was held on Feb. 10 at Emmett Chapel Church from 7-8:30 p.m.
The meeting was adjourned. The next meeting was held on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022.
Written and submitted by Megan Smith-McCarley, news reporter.