ASHVILLE — The meeting of the Patriotic Pioneers was called to order by Derek Yarnell at 4:05 p.m. at Village Chapel Church on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022.
Cameron Clark led the American pledge and Kyle Yarnell led the 4-H pledge. The roll call was read by Austin Clark and the treasurer’s report was read by Erin Clark. There were no other office reports. For old business, the club voted on and signed the 2022 Club Constitution.
For new business, we elected our new officers: President Derek Yarnell, Vice President Alana Weaver, Secretary Austin Clark, Treasure Brylee Brunton, News Reporter Carolyn Yarnell, Historian Haleigh Barthlow, Healthy Living: Chloe Brunton, Recreation Leader: Brooklyn Malone, Community Service: Katie Thompson, Environmental Officer Nevin Hirsh.
We made a motion to see if we should donate to the Jr. Fair Awards Sponsorship, the motion was passed by Carolyn Yarnell and seconded by Emily Clark. The registration and book orders forms/money were collected by Erin Clark. This week, we are promoting Ohio 4-H Week by:
Make it Monday: Share something you made in 4-H!
4-H T-Shirt Tuesday: Wear a 4-H T-shirt to school or work!
Welcome Wednesday: Decorate a business window, put up posters or signs to welcome new members to 4-H. Share a picture of you work!
Throwback Thursday: Post pictures of past 4-H junior fair events!
Fair Day Friday: Wear what you would wear to the fair or post a fair picture!
Also, for new business we passed out officer books after the meeting.
Jr. Achievement Applications will be due at the next meeting on Feb. 13, 2022.
Demonstrations were given by Derek Yarnell (Qualities of Leadership) and Reagan (Solar System). The meeting was adjourned at 4:20 p.m. by Carson Weaver and seconded by Cameron Clark.
At the completion of the meeting, games were played in the FLC (Family Life Center). The next meeting is to be held on Feb. 13, 2022, at 12:30 p.m. and there will be a pizza party.
** *** **
Written and submitted by Carolyn Yarnell.