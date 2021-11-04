Pickaway County 4-H will hold their annual open house event from 6-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021.
The event will take place in Heritage Hall at the Pickaway County Fairgrounds at 415 Lancaster Pike, Circleville. The evening will include current 4-H members demonstrating their projects, as well as 4-H volunteers present to answer questions.
Attendees will have the opportunity to talk to current members, explore what 4-H has to offer, take a look at project books and find a 4-H club in their area. In addition, an online information night will be offered on Dec. 8 from 6-7 p.m. at https://go.osu.edu/pickawayopenhouse.
Joy Sharp, extension educator, 4-H Youth Development, describes 4-H as a "learning by doing" organization with the purpose of developing youth to their greatest potential with the motto, "to make the best better."
Ohio 4-H programs are designed to engage youth in healthy learning experiences, thus increasing self-esteem and problem-solving skills. A wide range of content offerings encourages youth to explore science, technology, health, leadership and citizenship.
Sharp said although 4-H is most often recognized for its livestock projects and participation in the county fair, Ohio 4-H offers 200 different projects related to the needs of people living in a complex society.
For more than 100 years, The Ohio State University has been home to the largest out-of-school educational program in the United States with over 7 million young people participating last year.
This program, known as 4-H, was first developed in 1902 by A.B. Graham, superintendent of Clark County Schools in Springfield, Ohio. Since those early days, 4-H has grown to include rural, suburban and urban youth.
The Pickaway County 4-H program currently reaches more than 800 youth. Clubs are forming this fall. For more information about the 4-H program, please attend an open house event, contact the Pickaway County Ohio State University Extension Office at 740-474-7534 or visit their website at www.pickway.osu.edu.