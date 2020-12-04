Pickaway County 4-H will hold a virtual Open House event from 6 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. The event will take place virtually with the link available on the Pickaway County Extension website and Pickaway County 4-H Facebook page. The evening will include current 4-H members demonstrating their projects, Extension Staff assisting with information, and 4-H volunteers present to answer questions and assist families in finding a 4-H Club in their area.
For more than 100 years the Ohio State University has been home to the largest out-of-school, educational program in the United States with over 7 million young people participating last year. This program, known as 4-H, was first developed in 1902 by A.B. Graham, Superintendent of Clark County Schools in Springfield, Ohio. Since those early days, 4-H has grown to include rural, suburban, and urban youth with members “learning by doing” and developing themselves to their greatest potential.
Ohio 4-H programs are designed to engage youth in healthy learning experiences through community clubs and 4-H projects, thus increasing self-esteem and problem-solving skills. According to Joy Sharp, Extension Educator for 4-H Youth Development, “although 4-H is most often recognized for its livestock projects and participation in the county fair, 4-H offers nearly 200 different projects to assist youth in learning citizenship, leadership, responsibility and other life skills.”
The Pickaway county 4-H program currently reaches more than 850 youth through 35 community clubs. Clubs have begun to meet for the 2021 4-H year. For more information about the 4-H program, contact the Pickaway County Ohio State University Extension office at 740-474-7534 or visit their website at www.pickway.osu.edu.