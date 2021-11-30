AMANDA — There will be a forum open to the Amanda-Clearcreek School District community on Dec. 6, 2021 at 6 p.m. to seek input from the community on the characteristics, skills and experience the Amanda-Clearcreek Local School District
Amanda-Clearcreek Board of Education should consider in evaluating candidates for the district’s next superintendent. Everyone who is interested in the school district is encouraged to attend and the board welcomes your input.
The location for the Dec. 6, 2021 forum will be in the high school room 1100, located at 328 East Main Street, Amanda, Ohio 43102.
The board welcomes your input, even if you cannot attend the meeting. A Superintendent Search Profile Input Form is available on the district's website at www.amanda.k12.oh.us under the “Superintendent Search” link. Please provide your written input if you cannot attend in person.